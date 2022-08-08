ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

CBS Denver

O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month

A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
LITTLETON, CO
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
LONGMONT, CO
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Energetic start for Lazy Dog

It wasn’t easy. But Naomi Snoeck, general manager of the newest Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar location, thinks she’s prepared a team that’s ready to go above and beyond for customers in Denver’s south metro region. The California-based chain opened its 44th restaurant, just south of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Brook trout catch breaks 75-year-old Colorado record

An angler from Granby set a new Colorado fishing record.Tim Daniel caught a huge brook trout at Monarch Lake that weighed in at 7.84 pounds in late May. It had a girth of just over 15 inches and was 23.25 inches long.Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that this catch bettered the old record that was set in 1947. It was the Centennial State's longest-standing fish record.
COLORADO STATE
yellowscene.com

Spotlight on the Last Sounds of the Summer

One thing that separates Colorado from the pack when it comes to live music is the absolute avalanche of incredible tours, settings, and performances slated throughout the summer. After the trials of the COVID pandemic over the last few years, the floodgates opened for 2022, and we think we’d be remiss if we didn’t pony up another batch of end-of-summer slam dunks for live music you need to slap on your calendar.
DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

Food News | July 2022

Area morning spots are calling attention to their breakfast and brunch menus this month. The Longmont mainstreet staple, Dickens 300 Prime, is offering a new brunch menu featuring cinnamon roll pancakes, and 24 Carrot has cooked up a banana bread French toast for their menu. In Firestone, the bakery A...
LONGMONT, CO
PLANetizen

Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants

The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights

The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor.  The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances. 
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?

In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
LAFAYETTE, CO
milehighcre.com

128-Room Residence Inn Planned for Hotel-Ready Site in Arvada

Raymond Management Company (RMC), a premiere hospitality development and management company out of Madison, Wisconsin, has purchased a 2.09-acre hotel pad site in Olde Town Arvada at the southeast corner of Vance Street at 56th Avenue, from Trammell Crow Company (TCC). The site is development-ready including all grading, draining, utilities and landscaping necessary to begin vertical construction. RMC plans to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott that will break ground in Fall 2022.
ARVADA, CO

