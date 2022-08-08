Read full article on original website
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle Martin
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
How to spend three days in Denver, ColoradoCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDenver, CO
7 ghost towns to visit in Colorado
If you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.
O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month
A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
highlandsranchherald.net
Energetic start for Lazy Dog
It wasn’t easy. But Naomi Snoeck, general manager of the newest Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar location, thinks she’s prepared a team that’s ready to go above and beyond for customers in Denver’s south metro region. The California-based chain opened its 44th restaurant, just south of...
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
Call Your Mother – A Jew-ish Deli to Bring Warm Carbs and Good Times to Colorado
The Washington, DC-based bagel biz will move west next year to land twice in the Mile High City
Brook trout catch breaks 75-year-old Colorado record
An angler from Granby set a new Colorado fishing record.Tim Daniel caught a huge brook trout at Monarch Lake that weighed in at 7.84 pounds in late May. It had a girth of just over 15 inches and was 23.25 inches long.Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that this catch bettered the old record that was set in 1947. It was the Centennial State's longest-standing fish record.
yellowscene.com
Spotlight on the Last Sounds of the Summer
One thing that separates Colorado from the pack when it comes to live music is the absolute avalanche of incredible tours, settings, and performances slated throughout the summer. After the trials of the COVID pandemic over the last few years, the floodgates opened for 2022, and we think we’d be remiss if we didn’t pony up another batch of end-of-summer slam dunks for live music you need to slap on your calendar.
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
yellowscene.com
Food News | July 2022
Area morning spots are calling attention to their breakfast and brunch menus this month. The Longmont mainstreet staple, Dickens 300 Prime, is offering a new brunch menu featuring cinnamon roll pancakes, and 24 Carrot has cooked up a banana bread French toast for their menu. In Firestone, the bakery A...
PLANetizen
Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
denverite.com
This couple just sold a Cap Hill mansion — kind of to nobody — in hopes that they can fight a little bit of Denver’s housing crisis
In 2015, nonprofit program director Sarah Wells sold her condo to buy a Capitol Hill mansion, at 901 North Clarkson Street, with her partner, academic and activist Stephen Polk. A longtime denizen of punk houses and other housing collectives, he had just moved back to Denver from New York. They...
DIA Great Hall report includes mistakes, oversights
The Denver International Airport has released a study about the multi-year construction project of The Great Hall. The project has not been completed and is years from being finished. The project has suffered some setbacks including budget overages and the firing of a contractor. The new report details how airport officials could have done better to avoid millions in overages and years in delays. The summary includes details that DIA officials could have done more vetting of all potential team members and taken the time to review contractor profiles and previous performances.
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
boulderreportinglab.org
The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?
In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
milehighcre.com
128-Room Residence Inn Planned for Hotel-Ready Site in Arvada
Raymond Management Company (RMC), a premiere hospitality development and management company out of Madison, Wisconsin, has purchased a 2.09-acre hotel pad site in Olde Town Arvada at the southeast corner of Vance Street at 56th Avenue, from Trammell Crow Company (TCC). The site is development-ready including all grading, draining, utilities and landscaping necessary to begin vertical construction. RMC plans to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott that will break ground in Fall 2022.
