Hybrid coffeehouse and plant shop Urban Grounds LLC launched Aug. 4 in Ozark. Longtime friends Callie Sitton and Shai McCarty teamed up to open their first-time ownership venture at 5557 N. 21st St., Ste. 5, in Deerbrook Marketplace. The owners call Urban Grounds a coffee and plant lab, which sells houseplants and a menu of coffee drinks and food, including acai bowls and baked goods. They declined to disclose startup costs or their five-year lease rate with Mike Seitz of Triple S. Properties Inc. Sitton said the 2,200-square-foot shop employs 11, noting she and McCarty plan to maintain their current jobs in addition to working at Urban Grounds. Sitton is a teacher at Parkview High School, while McCarty is a hairstylist at A Valeria Boss Salon in Springfield. Urban Grounds soon plans to also serve cocktails, such as martinis, wine and beer. For its menu, Sedalia-based Ozark Coffee Co. is the shop’s roaster. Local vendors include Spring Branch Kombucha and Dani’s Flour Pot Bakery, which supplies the shop’s pastries. Prices range $2.25-$9. Web: UrbanGrounds417.com.

OZARK, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO