Illinois Apple Orchard Has Job Opportunities for Cider Donut Lovers
Here's an opportunity to pick up a little extra money and get the best cider donut hookup at the same time. Do you love all things fall?. The season of fall will be here soon. Comfortable days, cool nights, wind in the trees sending blowing beautifully colored leaves around. Flannel shirts, sweaters, pumpkin spice coffee drinks, some apple cider, and warm cider donuts.
Popular Rockford Area Eatery Will Open a New Location in Loves Park
My Rockford-born wife has many great memories of family meals here. With their enormous menu, nobody ever left the table unhappy. When I first moved to Rockford, anytime someone brought up grabbing some takeout, this Rockford area staple was mentioned. If you said nobody in your group could decide on where to get food, this place was the remedy. The food was always ready quickly and always delicious.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Let’s Taco Bout The Top 6 Best Taco Joints In Rockford
I've been talking about all sorts of food lately. Thank goodness I'm never hungry, I'd be eating food all day long while writing these. We've went over many different foods we can find in Rockford. From cheese curds to burgers to cheese fries, I figured we'd branch off into a different direction today. Anybody craving tacos?
rockrivercurrent.com
Bites of Beloit returns to showcase ‘all the great flavors Beloit has to offer’
BELOIT — Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns Sept. 6-11 with six different restaurants offering discounted meals. The weeklong event is presented by Geronimo Hospitality Group and their six participating restaurants: Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s No. 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.
WIFR
Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns
BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Geronimo Hospitality Group is announcing the return of Bites of Beloit restaurant week, the event will be from September 6 - 11. The prices will be ranged from $14.00 to $40.00 per meal depending on the restaurant. Here are the restaurants that will be participating:. Bessie’s...
Some Call These Midwestern Foods Gross–Are They Right Or Not?
Over the weekend, I got an email note from a friend who formerly lived here in the Rockford area. In the email, he included a link to a piece about "classic" Midwestern food dishes he found on a website. After pointing out that he himself had lived in the Midwest...
rockfordscanner.com
Pothole Patrol: This Beast Is On The East Side…
RS source sent us these photos, saying this hole is HUGE!. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We...
kanecountyconnects.com
There are Dinosaurs in the Village of Gilberts
This story/interview comes from the August 2022 Village of Gilberts E-Newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter HERE. Take a drive down Tollview Terrace and it will feel like you've taken a drive back in time; about 65 million years back to be exact!. Gilberts resident, Everett "Jurassic" Clark,...
WIFR
Picture Perfect Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine through the weekend with highs in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Fairly low humidity too! An ideal forecast is expected.
WIFR
Poplar Grove alpaca farm and fiber mill is animal safe haven
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - County fair season is in full swing, and members of one Poplar Grove family are making the rounds. However, they aren’t taking cows or pigs to fairs - they’re showing alpacas. When you drive by Alpaca Pines Farm and Fiber Mill, which is...
WIFR
Kids fish with police officers
BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Kids and police officers gathered in Beloit on Tuesday, to catch fish and have a boatload of fun as Cops and Bobbers returns for another year. The event was at Riverside Park from 10 am - 1 pm and the ages ranged from 7 - 12.
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
Rockford gas station sells fuel for $2.79
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump. The Citgo Way Low on W. State Street sold gas for just $2.79 per gallon Tuesday afternoon. A long line of cars waited for the chance to save, and their were also free tacos for drivers after they filled […]
Tons of fun at the Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The gates were open on Tuesday as the biggest county fair in Illinois kicked off, and it is popular for a reason. The Boone County Fair draws people from all over the state, and after two days of rain, better weather could not have been hoped for for Tuesday’s kickoff. There […]
WIFR
Fuel is $2.79 per gallon in Rockford Tuesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Free tacos and cheap gas? What are you waiting for!. Until 3 p.m. Tuesday, owner Heythem Sahori is helping out community members by offering fuel deals and lunch at his gas station, the Citgo Way Low at 2914 W. State St., Rockford. “Everybody’s struggling right now....
WISN
Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Winnebago County Had 295 Deaths In July…
The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office is sharing the statistics for deaths for July of 2022. Overall, the Coroner’s Office took 295 death calls in July. Of those, there were 34 unnatural deaths. Below is a graph that shows further breakdown regarding the general causes of these unnatural deaths.
nbc15.com
Massive sundial now on display in Janesville
JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
WIFR
RCS students turn concrete into canvas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A tradition that started in 2019 is underway for Rockford Christian Schools seniors. The class of 2023 got together Tuesday in the parking lot of the campus on Bell School Road to paint their Senior parking spaces for the school year. Students finished off the day...
