easttexasradio.com
Paris ISD Elementary Campuses Take Proactive Measures for Safety
Paris ISD Elementary campuses will be taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The following changes will be made for the 2022 – — 2023 school year. Parents/guardians will be allowed to walk their children to their classrooms the first two days of...
SSISD Hosting Meet The Teacher, Other Activities To Help Students Get Ready For New School Year
Sulphur Springs ISD is hosting Meet the Teacher and other activities designed to help students get ready for the new school year, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Barbara Bush and Bowie Primary Schools will lead off the Meet the Teacher activities by inviting parents to bring their students by the child’s assigned campus during the designated time Tuesday evening.
School Begins … In Hopkins County, Yantis
As has been the case in the past couple of years, school start dats for students in Hopkins County and Yantis will resume for the 2022-2023 school year is staggered over the next two weeks. In fact, Sulphur Bluff ISD is just completing their second day of classes Tuesday. After...
Loren G. Seely
Loren G. Seely, 79, left his earthly life on August 9, 2022. He was born in Cherokee, Iowa, to Maxwell G. and Florence (Rupp) Seely on January 24, 1943. Loren was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Seely. Loren is survived by his wife, Ann; and daughters,...
Phillip Haskell Wilburn
Phillip Haskell Wilburn, aged 77, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his longtime home in Sulphur Springs. Phillip was born on October 17, 1944, in Saltillo, Texas the son of J. W. Wilburn and Golden Swinford Wilburn. Phillip is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Ruby Mae Thompson. They wed on August 23, 1966, in Commerce, Texas, and later welcomed two sons Phillip and Adam.
Information From the Welding Shop at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
David Gonzalez of Winnsboro, an advanced welding student at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop, demonstrates his A/C high frequency aluminum tig welding ability for Welding Instructor John Plemons. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Mary Junell Ross
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary Junell Ross. She peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Junell was born on May 10, 1932, in Yantis, Texas. She was the oldest child of three. Her parents, Clyde and Pauline Foster, would often tell stories of what life was like growing up in the small town, where her parents worked at the Whitson Canning Factory. As a young girl, Junell and her family would spend time in Whitewright during the summer months picking cotton for income. Junell attended school in Yantis, in high school she went to the 4H Convention in a dress she made. She met the love of her life, Delwin at the age of 16 after being introduced by friends. Junell left a note for family that she wouldn’t be home to tend to the cows and married Delwin on September 3,1948, in Hopkins County. They settled into married life and soon welcomed their first child Kathy in 1950. In 1951, they rounded out their family when their son James was born. Junell’s life soon revolved around her children, husband, and their household. She spent the next decades filling her days working at Munvees sewing factory and retiring from H D Lee as a quality control operator. She was involved with her community through her church and the Twentieth Century Club. Junell and Delwin drove for the local Ford dealership picking up and delivering cars during retirement while taking care of their family and loved ones.
Pizza For Breakfast – Why not?
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Extension Agent, Family and Community Health Agent, [email protected]. If you have ever visited the Texas Hill Country around Fredericksburg or New Braunfels, you are aware that the peak of peach season has arrived! Although a little later this year due to the Texas heat and dry conditions, peaches are still sweet as can be. Texas A&M AgriLife’s Dinner Tonight program has a Peachy Prosciutto Pizza recipe that is so delicious and easy to make. Try making it for brunch or appetizers as you start up the grill!
Obituary – Michael Warren Attaway
A funeral service for Michael Warren Attaway, age 64, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Bro Malcom Ellis and Rev Lavelle Hendricks officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Cemetery with Ronnie Stapleton, Mike Simpson, Dwayne Attaway, Byron George, Marin Tomulet, Allan Hague, Murphy Howle, Shannon Davis, Roger Gaby and Nub Brown serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Attaway passed away on August 7, 2022, at CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Winnsboro.
Pulmonary Rehab Program Can Help You Breathe Easier, Improve Your Quality Of Life
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Back to School. Are you going through...
Trading Post for August 10, 2022
Someone to haul off old washer .please call. 903 439 8505. Looking for a 20′ bicycle boy or girl version. Donations accepted 903 951 4017. Washing machine Roper, white, 2 cedar chests, a patio table shaped like the State of Texas stained, 2 benches and 2 chairs made from pallet wood also stained, 903 440 1117. Mt Vernon.
Melba Jean Sinclair
Melba Jean Sinclair, age 89, of Mount Pleasant, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Melba was born on March 6, 1933, to George Lee and Winnie Lee (Mitchell) Sides in Franklin County, Texas. She married Elvie Gene Sinclair on June 2, 1951, and they were married for 50 years before his passing. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mount Vernon.
Twogether In Texas, Annual 4-H Achievement Banquet Coming Up This Month
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 West Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Johanna Hicks Receives State Honors, Commissioners Court Recognized At 2022 Extension Conference
Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent Johanna Hicks earned state honors and Hopkins County Commissioner Court was recognized last week at the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference. Hicks Receives State Honors. Johanna Hicks received the Healthy Texas Award at the TEAFCS Awards...
KTEN.com
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
Changes Proposed For City’s Enterprise Zone Program, Video Gaming Facility Policies
Sulphur Springs City Council this week approved on final reading a reinvestment zone and a rezoning request, as well as a reinsurance contract, a resolution appointing 3 to the Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone Board, and on first reading two ordinance amendments. Video Gaming Facility Ordinance. Sulphur Springs Police Chief...
CHRISTUS Introduces Newest Resource — A Mobile Athletic Training Room
Approximately 40-50 attended a special ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning, Aug. 1, 2022, to introduce CHRISTUS’ newest resource — a Mobile Athletic Training Room or MATR (pronounced mater), a specially equipped trailer designed to assist at athletic meets and games. The unit will add to the services available to student athletes who are injured during athletic events or practices.
Surviving Drought Requires Planning
By Dr. Mario A. Villarino, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. Surviving drought requires planning for it. Your plan should include strategies for finances, grazing management and stock reduction, as well as for vegetation recovery after the drought ends. It is important to implement a...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
Former Wood County DA who resigned ‘in lieu’ of prosecution, now contracted by Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved the contract and budget on Tuesday of James “Jim” Wheeler as court-appointed counsel for the 7th district court. Wheeler, who Smith County officials confirmed is formerly the Wood County District Attorney, was hired and has been working in Judge Kerry Russell’s court since Aug. 1. […]
