ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Jefferson County students wait through bus delays due to driver shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of school is always chaotic on the buses. “If we have all of our bus drivers filled, there’s going to be delays because it’s the first day of school,” Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “We’re trying to get kids to make sure they’re on the right bus on the right time and all of those things, so there’s always going to be a delay on that first day, those first few days, until we get into a routine.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Jefferson County, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Health
Jefferson County, KY
Health
County
Jefferson County, KY
wdrb.com

5 things JCPS families need to know as 2022-23 school year begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classes begin Wednesday at Jefferson County Public Schools, and much has changed at Kentucky's largest school district since schools closed for summer break. Here are five things JCPS families should know for the start of the 2022-23 school year:. Masks are back. With Jefferson County in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Free School#Pandemic
WLKY.com

JCPS cuts the ribbon on $16.5M elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new $16.5 million school Monday. Indian Trail Elementary is an 82,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Newburg. It stands just behind the location of the former Indian Trail Elementary, which was over 60 years old. "The facility that we...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to the start of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is on, with just one more day of summer vacation left. Wednesday will be a big step for first-time mother Ava Slayter. “He’s very excited, he wants to make friends,” Slayter said. “I think...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wave 3

New Bullitt County elementary school not ready for first day of school

MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Old Mill Elementary building will not be ready for the start of the school year. It is still undergoing construction at this time. The school was originally supposed to be open at the start of the year and Bullitt East High School was going to absorb the original building.
Wave 3

JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bullitt County delays opening of brand new elementary school

Bullitt County Public Schools needs more bus drivers as 2022-23 school year looms. “We really would love to have 10 or 20 drivers,” BCPS Transportation Director David Phelps said Tuesday, the day before classes start for the 2022-23 school year. “… I would love to have six or eight tomorrow ready to go.”
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Down payment assistance program helping woman build generational wealth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Down payments and closing costs for houses can run tens of thousands of dollars. For some families, it can take years to save up that lump sum of money. Louisville Metro Government Office of Housing and Community Development is accepting applications for its Down Payment Assistance Program.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy