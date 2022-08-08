Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: What happens when students bring a gun to JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Jefferson County Public Schools, from COVID to a mass exodus of teachers and the unrelenting number of guns at schools. Through continuing coverage and investigations, WAVE News spoke to several parents who are worried sick about weapons...
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocat Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
Wave 3
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
spectrumnews1.com
Jefferson County students wait through bus delays due to driver shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first day of school is always chaotic on the buses. “If we have all of our bus drivers filled, there’s going to be delays because it’s the first day of school,” Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “We’re trying to get kids to make sure they’re on the right bus on the right time and all of those things, so there’s always going to be a delay on that first day, those first few days, until we get into a routine.”
wdrb.com
5 things JCPS families need to know as 2022-23 school year begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classes begin Wednesday at Jefferson County Public Schools, and much has changed at Kentucky's largest school district since schools closed for summer break. Here are five things JCPS families should know for the start of the 2022-23 school year:. Masks are back. With Jefferson County in...
wdrb.com
John Hardin High School in Elizabethtown awarded $48K grant to advance agriculture program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the eve of its first day back in the classroom, John Hardin High School was given thousands of dollars for its program aimed at teaching students about agriculture. The school's Agriculture Education department was awarded a $48,071 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and...
wdrb.com
JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one. The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building...
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
wdrb.com
Oldham County Schools changes start time for middle, high school students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools changed its start times for middle and high school students amid a bus driver shortage. When school returns Wednesday, middle and high schools will begin at 9 a.m. and dismiss at 4 p.m. Doors will open for middle and high school car riders...
WLKY.com
JCPS cuts the ribbon on $16.5M elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new $16.5 million school Monday. Indian Trail Elementary is an 82,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Newburg. It stands just behind the location of the former Indian Trail Elementary, which was over 60 years old. "The facility that we...
wdrb.com
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
Wave 3
Some JCPS parents face back-to-school jitters ahead of first day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The countdown to the start of school for Jefferson County Public Schools is on, with just one more day of summer vacation left. Wednesday will be a big step for first-time mother Ava Slayter. “He’s very excited, he wants to make friends,” Slayter said. “I think...
wdrb.com
Some Hardin County students dismissed early on first day as bus drivers get used to routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools let some students go home an hour early on the first day Wednesday so bus drivers could get used to their routes. Normal dismissal for all students starts Thursday. As of right now, the district has a bus driver for every route. But...
Wave 3
New Bullitt County elementary school not ready for first day of school
MT WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The new Old Mill Elementary building will not be ready for the start of the school year. It is still undergoing construction at this time. The school was originally supposed to be open at the start of the year and Bullitt East High School was going to absorb the original building.
Wave 3
JCPS opens new elementary school in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools opened the newest elementary school in the district on Monday. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. The near completion of the school marks the first school to open out of the four different schools currently under construction in the district. However,...
First day of school for JCPS students is soon, here's what to know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's back-to-school season across the commonwealth and for Jefferson County Public Schools a new school year begins this week. One of the most important things to note before the school year starts is when the school day actually begins and when it ends. According to JCPS,...
wdrb.com
Bullitt County delays opening of brand new elementary school
Bullitt County Public Schools needs more bus drivers as 2022-23 school year looms. “We really would love to have 10 or 20 drivers,” BCPS Transportation Director David Phelps said Tuesday, the day before classes start for the 2022-23 school year. “… I would love to have six or eight tomorrow ready to go.”
spectrumnews1.com
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
wdrb.com
