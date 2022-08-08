ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

hubcityradio.com

Update on the Brown County Fair that starts next week

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Fair begins this Monday. Brown County Fair Manager Rachel Kippley provides an update on what to look forward to. Kippley reminds everyone that the fair are still looking for more volunteers to help out. Grandstand entertainment will begin Monday & Tuesday with the Dakotah Stampede...
dakotanewsnow.com

Upgrades needed at Storybook Land in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Storybook Land has been one of Aberdeen’s most popular destination for nearly 50 years, but some attractions in the park are in need of upgrades. Storybook Land was established in 1976, and some equipment hasn’t been updated in decades. ”We have a...
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Brown County Commission announce interim Auditor

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- At Tuesday’s Brown County Commission meeting, Commissioner Duane Sutton announced the replacement for Cathy McNickle as Brown County Auditor. The Commission announced Lynn Heupel as interim Auditor until the next election which will be in 2024. Heupel has worked with the Brown County Auditor’s office as Deputy...
KELOLAND TV

Aberdeen police searching for porch thief

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are on the lookout for a porch thief and they want the public’s help. Authorities posted surveillance video of a person taking a suitcase off the porch of someone’s home. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-626-7911.

