hubcityradio.com
Update on the Brown County Fair that starts next week
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Fair begins this Monday. Brown County Fair Manager Rachel Kippley provides an update on what to look forward to. Kippley reminds everyone that the fair are still looking for more volunteers to help out. Grandstand entertainment will begin Monday & Tuesday with the Dakotah Stampede...
dakotanewsnow.com
Upgrades needed at Storybook Land in Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Storybook Land has been one of Aberdeen’s most popular destination for nearly 50 years, but some attractions in the park are in need of upgrades. Storybook Land was established in 1976, and some equipment hasn’t been updated in decades. ”We have a...
KELOLAND TV
Providers, public soon able to comment on one time child care money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) If the availability or cost of child care in South Dakota has you concerned, you’ll soon have chances to voice that opinion. The South Dakota Department of Social Services has what it describes as “listening sessions” slated for the next couple weeks. The...
hubcityradio.com
Brown County Commission announce interim Auditor
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- At Tuesday’s Brown County Commission meeting, Commissioner Duane Sutton announced the replacement for Cathy McNickle as Brown County Auditor. The Commission announced Lynn Heupel as interim Auditor until the next election which will be in 2024. Heupel has worked with the Brown County Auditor’s office as Deputy...
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
KELOLAND TV
Aberdeen police searching for porch thief
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Aberdeen are on the lookout for a porch thief and they want the public’s help. Authorities posted surveillance video of a person taking a suitcase off the porch of someone’s home. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 605-626-7911.
