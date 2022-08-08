ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xe'ree Alexander, Kennedy Catholic 3-star linebacker, commits to Arizona State Sun Devils

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

When wide receiver Lonyatta "Junior" Alexander transferred from Arizona State to Washington in January, many assumed that put an end to any chance that Kennedy Catholic three-star linebacker Xe'ree Alexander would follow suit.

As Junior's younger brother, some couldn't imagine the 6-foot-3, 215-pound 'backer heading to the school his older brother just left.

But on Monday, Alexander chose exactly that path, committing to Arizona State over fellow finalist Arizona.

“Honestly, it feels really good," he said. "I lived in my brother's shadow a little bit, but I wanted to make a name where he went. I want to explode at Arizona State compared to what he did.”

However, Alexander added that his older brother has been a big help throughout his recruiting process.

“He was really supportive from the jump."

For Alexander, the Sun Devils became a serious contender to land his commitment after a May visit to the school.

“Ever since I first went down there, I had a lot of great talks with the coaches, especially coach Herm Edwards," he said. "I loved the feeling of the atmosphere down there. What I saw was way different than what (my brother) saw. It’s a great fit for me compared to what it was for him.”

The Washington product expects to play both outside linebacker and nickel in Tempe.

Alexander is the six commitment in Arizona State's 2023 recruiting class - and the first outside of California and Texas.

