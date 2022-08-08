ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13abc.com

TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal

A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

Willshire man arrested in connection to stolen property

08/10/2022 News Release from Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence.
WILLSHIRE, OH
Wauseon, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wauseon, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child. Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle

A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In

A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
WAUSEON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police investigate shots fired in downtown early Wednesday

Bowling Green Police Division responded early Wednesday morning to a report of shots fired downtown. Witnesses told police around 1:18 a.m. that they saw a man fire five or six shots into the air next to a black vehicle in City Parking Lot 2, near the corner of East Wooster Street and South Prospect Street. They said two black vehicles then left the parking lot.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man arrested for domestic violence

A Bowling Green man was arrested for domestic violence on Saturday and taken to the Wood County Jail. Bowling Green Police Division was called around 12:50 a.m. to the 500 block of South Maple Street, and arrested Quenton Crawford, 23. An argument that began over a WIFI password allegedly escalated to Crawford hitting his boyfriend with an LED ring light.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police investigate burglary reported on North Summit Street

Bowling Green Police Division responded to a burglary reported Saturday morning in the 300 block of North Summit Street. The resident reported that someone had stolen his Sony PS5 valued at approximately $700, plus three controllers valued at $40 each. The resident told police that when he left his residence...
13abc.com

Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Police want to remind residents about City of Lima's laws regarding pit bulls

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a tragic event for a local family, the Lima Police Department is reminding residents of the city's laws regarding pit bulls. The city ordinance states that you must be 18 years of age to have a pit bull and you can only have one dog per residence. When outdoors, the animal must be muzzled and leashed if being walked and in a secure pen if outdoors on your property. You must carry 100 thousand dollars of liability insurance in case the dog attacks a person or domesticated animal. These are a few of the regulations to legally own a pit bull in the City of Lima and local law enforcement says they need to be followed to protect others.
LIMA, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Tim Hortons Robbed Sunday Afternoon

Adrian, MI – The Tim Hortons in Adrian was robbed Sunday at around 5:40pm. Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that a subject entered the restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Emrick said that the suspect fled on foot...
ADRIAN, MI

