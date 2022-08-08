Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
13abc.com
TPD looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted, robbed victim at Circle K
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect who stole from, and assaulted a victim at Circle K on July 26. According to TPD, the victim, a 24-year-old woman, was standing in line at the Circle K on Secor holding a $100 bill when the suspect told the victim “That’s my money, give me my money!”
sent-trib.com
BG man accused of beating a child considers plea deal
A Bowling Green man accused of beating a child is considering a plea deal. Jeremy Mull, 36, was transported from the jail Friday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. Defense attorney Kati Tharp said her client had received an offer earlier that day. “It is...
13abc.com
Monroe Prosecuting Attorney will file a charge in hit-and-run accident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is grateful to be alive after being struck by a car and watching the suspect flee the scene. The incident happened last month in Monroe, Michigan. Deymond Underwood Jr., 46, said he was riding his motorcycle when a man struck him from behind...
hometownstations.com
Willshire man arrested in connection to stolen property
08/10/2022 News Release from Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Wauseon police arrest man wanted in death of a child
WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - Wauseon police arrested a man Monday who was wanted in the death of a child. Wauseon Police Department says around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Devon Harris, 27, of Wauseon, turned himself in and was taken into custody. Harris is currently incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An arrest warrant for Harris had been out since Aug. 5 on charges of felonious assault and murder.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man indicted in high-speed chase down I-75 on motorcycle
A Toledo man has been indicted after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down an interstate on his motorcycle. Brad Anthony Maranian, 40, Toledo, was indicted Aug. 3 by a Wood County grand jury for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
sent-trib.com
BG man going to prison for shooting himself; state rep, who was on ride-along with trooper, testifies
A Bowling Green man who shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun is going to jail. Both the arresting Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, spoke at Graig Gibson’s sentencing Tuesday. Gibson, 32, was transported from the jail to the courtroom of...
Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for role in deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis
MEDINA, Ohio — A Medina County judge sentenced Dante Tate to 24 months in prison for his role in the deadly pursuit that killed Bluffton officer Dominic Francis earlier this year. Last month, the 19-year-old Tate entered a pair of guilty pleas in Medina County Common Pleas Court related...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest teens after reportedly finding car with stolen plates, guns and drugs
Bowling Green Police Division arrested two 17-year-olds Monday after finding the vehicle they had driven from Columbus had five firearms, drugs and a stolen license plate. The suspects were taken to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center. Police were alerted shortly after midnight about a stolen license plate hit on...
Detroit News
State police takes over search for Lenawee Co. woman missing 1+ year
Michigan State Police will take over the search to find a Lenawee County woman who has been missing since April 2021, officials said. The investigation into Dee Ann Warner's disappearance will be led by the state agency at the request of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about...
thevillagereporter.com
Man Wanted For Murder In Wauseon Turns Himself In
A Wauseon man wanted for Felonious Assault and Murder was taken into custody on Monday, August 8th. According to the Wauseon Police Department, Devon Harris turned himself into police at 1:50 p.m. He is currently being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. Harris was wanted after police had...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police investigate shots fired in downtown early Wednesday
Bowling Green Police Division responded early Wednesday morning to a report of shots fired downtown. Witnesses told police around 1:18 a.m. that they saw a man fire five or six shots into the air next to a black vehicle in City Parking Lot 2, near the corner of East Wooster Street and South Prospect Street. They said two black vehicles then left the parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation into disappearance of Lenawee County woman Dee Warner
TIPTON, Mich. – Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation into the disappearance of Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing more than 15 months ago. Warner, then 52, was last seen April 24 or 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner Road in Tipton, according...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man arrested for domestic violence
A Bowling Green man was arrested for domestic violence on Saturday and taken to the Wood County Jail. Bowling Green Police Division was called around 12:50 a.m. to the 500 block of South Maple Street, and arrested Quenton Crawford, 23. An argument that began over a WIFI password allegedly escalated to Crawford hitting his boyfriend with an LED ring light.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police investigate burglary reported on North Summit Street
Bowling Green Police Division responded to a burglary reported Saturday morning in the 300 block of North Summit Street. The resident reported that someone had stolen his Sony PS5 valued at approximately $700, plus three controllers valued at $40 each. The resident told police that when he left his residence...
WTOL-TV
Man hit by car in downtown Toledo Friday night paralyzed and undergoing surgery, family says
The victim was hit nearby the TARTA hub on North Huron Street. His family said he was no longer on life support Sunday but is paralyzed from the waist down.
13abc.com
Car crashes into occupied home in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No one was hurt when a car crashed into an occupied home in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Avenue. According to Toledo Police at the scene, an SUV with four people inside was driving westbound on South Ave. when it lost control and hit a pole, signage on a nearby business, and then a home.
Man dead from contact with downed power line, woman injured
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A 28-year-old man died after coming in contact with a downed power line and a woman was injured, police said. State police responded to an address in the 2000 block of Chicago Road, northeast of Jonesville, about 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. Police responded to assist...
hometownstations.com
Police want to remind residents about City of Lima's laws regarding pit bulls
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a tragic event for a local family, the Lima Police Department is reminding residents of the city's laws regarding pit bulls. The city ordinance states that you must be 18 years of age to have a pit bull and you can only have one dog per residence. When outdoors, the animal must be muzzled and leashed if being walked and in a secure pen if outdoors on your property. You must carry 100 thousand dollars of liability insurance in case the dog attacks a person or domesticated animal. These are a few of the regulations to legally own a pit bull in the City of Lima and local law enforcement says they need to be followed to protect others.
wlen.com
Adrian Tim Hortons Robbed Sunday Afternoon
Adrian, MI – The Tim Hortons in Adrian was robbed Sunday at around 5:40pm. Adrian Police Chief Vince Emrick told WLEN News in an email that a subject entered the restaurant and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. Emrick said that the suspect fled on foot...
Comments / 0