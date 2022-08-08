Read full article on original website
Related
stillrealtous.com
Madcap Moss Dating Former WWE Star?
Madcap Moss has been on the rise over the last few months, and it seems like things are looking up for Happy Corbin’s former lackey. Not only is Madcap Moss finding success in the ring, but it also looks like he’s finding success in his personal life as well.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
PWMania
WWE Tag Team Split Up by Triple H
Under Triple H’s direction as head of WWE creative, a lot has changed. He’s changed the product in numerous ways and brought back former stars. A tag team was split up during the WWE Main Event taping on Monday night as Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are no longer a tag team.
Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK
A look at the real-life beef between WWE legends Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Shawn Michaels. The post Shawn Michaels Insulting Dwayne Johnson’s Grandmother Kicked Off a Rivalry That Resulted in a Backstage Brawl and the Missed Dream Matchup Between The Rock and HBK appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ric Flair not done wrestling yet?
Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville has come and gone but some of Ric Flair's social media activity and comments on his podcast seem to leave the door cracked open for another match. As was previously noted, Flair said on his podcast that he passed out twice due to...
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Teases Passing On His Mask To Another WWE Star
Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his 20-year anniversary in WWE on the July 25th edition of "Monday Night Raw." For those 20 years, and even prior to that, Mysterio had been the underdog of many fights he went into, as he — billed only at 5'6" — is smaller than the typical WWE wrestler. His height would not deter him, however, as the luchador would go on to find massive success in WWE, becoming Grand Slam Champion for the company in 2019 following his United States Championship win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
They’re Thinking About It: WWE Locker Room Suspects Huge Event Is Coming
They would know best. We are in a rapidly changing time in WWE as everything is moving all over the place. There is even a new boss in the company as Vince McMahon is out and a mixture of names is running the show. Those changes have impacted the wrestlers as well as several new names have popped up. Now some of those names might be going elsewhere, at least according to some people in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Reveals His Original Ring Name
Goldberg is a name that’s known to millions of wrestling fans all over the world and it didn’t take long for Bill Goldberg to become one of the top stars in the company after he started appearing on WCW programming. Things have certainly turned out alright for Goldberg,...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Officially Signs With AEW and Heel Turn Takes Place on Rampage
Parker Boudreaux has signed with AEW, according to Tony Khan, who also revealed that he had his debut on AEW Dark recently and made his television debut on AEW Rampage debut this week. Khan made the announcement on Twitter. In WWE NXT, Boudreaux previously competed as Harland and was paired...
wrestlingrumors.net
Triple Threat: Popular Stable Makes Surprise SmackDown Return
They’re back too. There have been a lot of fresh stars popping up in WWE as of late but most of them have been people you have seen before. This has mainly been due to Triple H taking over as head of talent relations and head of creative, as he is able to bring some of his favorites back. Now he has done so again, as three names made their return this week on SmackDown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Was Reportedly Released For Being A Heat Magnet
The last few years have been chaotic for the WWE roster due to the mass releases as it seemed that no one was safe. Fans have seen some surprising names get released and all four members of Hit Row were cut last year shortly after they were called up to the WWE main roster.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE
It’s been a while since fans have seen Cody Rhodes on WWE programming as he last competed in the Hell in a Cell premium live event back on June 5. Cody was able to defeat Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, and he was then written off TV so he could undergo surgery.
stillrealtous.com
AJ Styles Says Working With Current WWE Star Took Years Off His Career
For most of his WWE run so far AJ Styles has been working as a singles competitor, but he found success with Omos when they won the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. AJ Styles and Omos have since gone their separate ways, but Styles reflected on their time together during a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, and he also explained why teaming with Omos took years off his life.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler: Two Former WWE Stars Scheduled for SmackDown
It appears that two former WWE stars will appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Members of the former WWE stable Hit Row may be returning to the company in the near future. As PWMania.com previously reported, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis is currently scheduled to attend Friday’s SmackDown taping from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a recent report from PWInsider. In an update, Ashante “Thee” Adonis is also scheduled to be at SmackDown.
wrestlingrumors.net
Bray Wyatt Rumored For Possible WWE Return, Details About Bad Relationship With Vince McMahon
Y’all come back now? We are in a different world in WWE these days, as Vince McMahon is out of power after about forty years of running the company. As a result, several wrestlers have already made their return to the company, which has reset a lot of things about the television shows. That seems like a possibility with a big star, but now we know a lot more about how bad things got with him before.
PWMania
Triple H Bringing Back More Former WWE Stars
A number of changes have already been made, and numerous former WWE stars have returned to the company. Triple H’s tenure as head of WWE creative is already in full swing. Wrestlers who were recruited and used in NXT under Triple H’s direction, Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett, have all made retorts in recent weeks. Internal discussions about bringing back other names have also taken place.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
Comments / 0