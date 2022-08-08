A 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Couple Is Being Added To Season 7 Of Happily Ever After, But Fans May Not Be Happy

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 episode "To Have And To Scold.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 finally finished all the weddings of its couples in the latest episode, and now that the cat is out of the bag about their marriage, TLC announced a couple from the latest season who will join the all-star cast of Happily Ever After Season 7 . Unfortunately, I’m not sure all fans will be happy to learn the news, as they might’ve gotten all they can handle of Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween as of late.

The upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will showcase the next chapter in Shaeeda and Bilal’s relationship: life after marriage. As Shaeeda outlined in their pre-nuptial agreement, she expects to be pregnant with a child before 40. Unfortunately, there’s already a tease that Shaeeda will receive unsettling news regarding her fertility, so having a child may not be as easy as they think.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was the first season featuring Bilal and Shaeeda, who stood out as one of the more polarizing couples of the season. Bilal shocked many viewers when he pretended to be from a poorer background than he led Shaeeda to believe as a prank to kick off her first day in America, and it predictably went south . They also had a heated argument in a car over a booger joke that resulted in a threat by Bilal to leave Shaeeda on the side of the highway for her actions.

Neither of those incidents was the best look for the health of the couple’s relationship, but Shaeeda defended Bilal to fans who spoke out about him on social media. This upcoming season of Happily Ever After? definitely provides Bilal another opportunity to show the fandom a different side of his personality, and maybe the softer side that first brought him and Shaeeda together.

Bilal and Shaeeda will be the only cast members from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, and their announcement came shortly after another prominent franchise cast member made remarks about not being on the show. Julia Trubkina recently got into it with Yara Dufren temporarily when Julia implied her Russian heritage prevented her from appearing in Season 7 of Happily Ever After? . Given this recent news, it seems plausible that the series wanted a couple from the latest season involved, but that’s just speculation.

It is interesting that 90 Day Fiancé opted for Bilal and Shaeeda over other Season 9 couples. Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise seemed like obvious choices considering all the drama with their second unexpected pregnancy, but there’s also plenty of drama when it comes to Bilal and Shaeeda. We’ll see if they can measure up to some of the extreme antics of names like Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem, which feels like a tall order.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC on Sunday, August 28th alongside a lot of other great new shows . First, we’ll have to get through the tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé , which should be a good one given all that occurred in Season 9.

