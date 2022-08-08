ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Couple Is Being Added To Season 7 Of Happily Ever After, But Fans May Not Be Happy

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdHUc_0h9bsZY400

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 episode "To Have And To Scold.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 finally finished all the weddings of its couples in the latest episode, and now that the cat is out of the bag about their marriage, TLC announced a couple from the latest season who will join the all-star cast of Happily Ever After Season 7 . Unfortunately, I’m not sure all fans will be happy to learn the news, as they might’ve gotten all they can handle of Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween as of late.

The upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will showcase the next chapter in Shaeeda and Bilal’s relationship: life after marriage. As Shaeeda outlined in their pre-nuptial agreement, she expects to be pregnant with a child before 40. Unfortunately, there’s already a tease that Shaeeda will receive unsettling news regarding her fertility, so having a child may not be as easy as they think.

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was the first season featuring Bilal and Shaeeda, who stood out as one of the more polarizing couples of the season. Bilal shocked many viewers when he pretended to be from a poorer background than he led Shaeeda to believe as a prank to kick off her first day in America, and it predictably went south . They also had a heated argument in a car over a booger joke that resulted in a threat by Bilal to leave Shaeeda on the side of the highway for her actions.

Neither of those incidents was the best look for the health of the couple’s relationship, but Shaeeda defended Bilal to fans who spoke out about him on social media. This upcoming season of Happily Ever After? definitely provides Bilal another opportunity to show the fandom a different side of his personality, and maybe the softer side that first brought him and Shaeeda together.

Bilal and Shaeeda will be the only cast members from 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, and their announcement came shortly after another prominent franchise cast member made remarks about not being on the show. Julia Trubkina recently got into it with Yara Dufren temporarily when Julia implied her Russian heritage prevented her from appearing in Season 7 of Happily Ever After? . Given this recent news, it seems plausible that the series wanted a couple from the latest season involved, but that’s just speculation.

It is interesting that 90 Day Fiancé opted for Bilal and Shaeeda over other Season 9 couples. Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise seemed like obvious choices considering all the drama with their second unexpected pregnancy, but there’s also plenty of drama when it comes to Bilal and Shaeeda. We’ll see if they can measure up to some of the extreme antics of names like Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem, which feels like a tall order.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC on Sunday, August 28th alongside a lot of other great new shows . First, we’ll have to get through the tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé , which should be a good one given all that occurred in Season 9.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happily Ever After#90 Day Fianc#Tlc
tvinsider.com

’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Annette O’Toole Explains Why Hope Was Absent from ‘Virgin River’ Season 3

If you’re still wondering why Hope McCrea was absent for most of Virgin River season 3, you’ve come to the right place. Annette O’Toole (who plays Hope) recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow to discuss Virgin River season 4. After confirming that her character is returning for the new installment, the 70-year-old actress explained why her appearances were limited in the third season.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Denny From 'Virgin River' Has a Big Secret That Could Have a Huge Impact on the Small Town (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 3 and 4 of Virgin River. Fans of the Netflix series Virgin River have dealt with a slew of emotional rollercoasters since Mel came into town, one of those having to do with Denny Cutler (Kai Bradbury). He made his first appearance on the show at the very end of the third season, shocking everyone. He was there to visit his grandfather, Doc.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
realitytitbit.com

How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?

Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married At First Sight' Couple Expecting First Baby: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'

There aren't many couples who make it past Decision Day on Married at First Sight, but the ones that do prove that true and trusting love does exist. A few have started businesses, advise other couples, and start families. The latest to announce they are expecting is Vincent Morales and Briana Myles, who married during the Atlanta season. "The Sweetest Love. We can't wait to meet you little one!" Myles captioned an Instagram photo of her gazing into Morales' eyes as he craddles her belly. The expecting parents didn't reveal their baby's gender in the post, but Morales appears to be a few months along. They elaborated on their pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Gets Married Following Divorce From TLC Show Marriage

Jorge Nava is a married man again! The 90 Day Fiancé alum, who stepped into the spotlight with ex-wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko back in Season 4 of the TLC show, officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Rhoda Blua Sunday in Las Vegas, TMZ reports. Rhoda, who is legally taking Jorge's last name, reportedly married the father of her two children at a Vegas wedding chapel before the two hit the strip for a night of gambling and celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Crystal Kung Minkoff Tells Former Real Housewife Camille Grammer To “Get A Job” After Camille Calls Her Boring

There are three words that no Real Housewife ever wants to hear: Get a job. But, that’s the exact advice that Crystal Kung Minkoff is giving to Camille Grammer. Throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the former “Most Hated Housewife” has continued her tried and true tradition of criticizing everything about the show where she once starred. Whether it’s about the storylines, the non-waterproof mascara, or the fake friendships, you can bet that Camille will share her opinion. Usually, the shade goes unchecked, but this time, Crystal decided to hit back against the Beverly Hills OG.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
139K+
Followers
36K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy