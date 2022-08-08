ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL

Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25

Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
Bo Nickal set for UFC debut

Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz

Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
Aljamain Sterling Compares Kamaru Usman To Other MMA Greats

Aljamain Sterling is high on Kamaru Usman and places him among the greats. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be just stepping into his own as a UFC champion. He has now won his first title defense and could be getting ready for his second. He might be a ways away from being called one of the greatest UFC champions ever, but he could get there eventually. One man who Sterling believes is even closer to achieving that status is Kamaru Usman.
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more

Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
