Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a “disaster” for the UFC
Chael Sonnen is explaining why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a ‘disaster’ for the UFC. It will be Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on Saturday November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281 in the middleweight main event, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall announces his immediate retirement from MMA
UFC middleweight Uriah Hall has announced his immediate retirement from MMA. Uriah Hall, 38, (17-11 MMA) has competed 19 times under the UFC banner and was a perennial contender in the middleweight division. ‘Primetime’ is coming off two losses in a row, to Andre Minuz (23-4 MMA) at UFC 276...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL
Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
Bo Nickal set for UFC debut
Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, rumors, date, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz, Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 on tap
We've reached the midpoint of the year and UFC has seen incredible action in the first half of 2022. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes. International Fight Week saw City Kickboxing continue its run of dominance...
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
Cris Cyborg announces professional boxing debut to take place Sept. 25 in Brazil
A legend of MMA is making the switch to the boxing ring. On Wednesday, current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg announced on that she will make her professional boxing debut on Sept. 25. The fight will take place in Curitiba, Brazil against Simone Silva, a former Brazilian Nation Boxing Champion...
mmanews.com
Aljamain Sterling Compares Kamaru Usman To Other MMA Greats
Aljamain Sterling is high on Kamaru Usman and places him among the greats. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling seems to be just stepping into his own as a UFC champion. He has now won his first title defense and could be getting ready for his second. He might be a ways away from being called one of the greatest UFC champions ever, but he could get there eventually. One man who Sterling believes is even closer to achieving that status is Kamaru Usman.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
UFC tonight: UFC San Diego, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 59 card on Saturday, the MMA world
CBS Sports
UFC Pound-for-Pound Fighter Rankings: Amanda Nunes returns to No. 1 spot after dominating Julianna Pena
The queen of MMA is back. Long live the queen. Fueled by a clean bill of health and an evolved southpaw stance, Amanda Nunes looked every bit the G.O.A.T. of women's MMA at UFC 277 on July 30 by soundly outpointing Julianna Pena in their rematch to regain her women's bantamweight title.
FanSided
