Teen charged with murder after slain man's burned body found in Berkeley County shed

Man arrested after attempted carjacking, home invasion in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested early Wednesday after attempting to carjack two people and confronting a family with a gun at their home in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to allegations that a man attempted to rob two people of their cars while at Time to Shine […]
live5news.com
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Sheriff's Office searching for missing, 'endangered' teen
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Berkeley County are looking for a teen who has been reported as missing and is considered to be "endangered." According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen along Witch Hazel Street in the Cane Bay area around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting on Harris Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting last week on Harris Street that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons, 19, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday evening on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The Post and Courier
Suspect escapes custody, manhunt ensues through Summerville neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE — A manhunt through a residential community led to the capture of a 34-year-old man who authorities say escaped custody while getting treatment at a hospital. Summerville police officers detained Jeron Laren McCants the afternoon of Aug. 9 during a traffic stop. They checked his ID and discovered he had an arrest warrant in Dorchester County, Lt. Rick Carson said.
Colleton County investigators seeking clues in woman’s deadly shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July. The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone […]
live5news.com
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a downtown Charleston shooting. Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about two men arguing. While police were on the way, one man was shot in...
WYFF4.com
The Post and Courier
Ladson woman dies at hospital after wrong-day driving collision, authorities say
An 18-year-old pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car allegedly driving the wrong way along a Ladson road, according to authorities. Samantha Hines died at Trident Medical Center on August 8, a day after the collision, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 and Mason Pond Place. The Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O’Neal, identified Hines on August 10.
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
live5news.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent. Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro...
live5news.com
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Dorchester County crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a crash between a pickup truck and a dump truck. The crash happened Wednesday at 11:42 a.m. on Zion Road and Powder Horn Road, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a 2016 Peterbilt dump...
live5news.com
Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire. “This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into...
abcnews4.com
NCPD searching for missing runaway 15-year-old
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a 15-year-old listed as a runaway. Kalea White was last seen at her home on August 8. She is described as standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
Report: Grandmother left child in hot car while shopping at Big Lots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a woman after they said she left her 3-year-old granddaughter in a hot car while she shopped at a Big Lots in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Big Lots parking lot off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard on Monday afternoon after receiving a report of […]
counton2.com
Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities....
The Post and Courier
Coroner identifies MUSC employee killed in electrical accident at research building
Officials have identified a 41-year-old man killed in an electrical accident last month while working at the Medical University of South Carolina's campus. Jeremiah Wiggins died the morning of July 8 at the Strom Thurmond/Gazes research building, 114 Doughty St., while working on an electrical panel, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
counton2.com
CCSO: Pursuit of stolen car ends in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
