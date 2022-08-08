Teen charged with murder after slain man's burned body found in Berkeley County shed

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities in Berkeley County are looking for a teen who has been reported as missing and is considered to be "endangered." According to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Alexis Damitz was last seen along Witch Hazel Street in the Cane Bay area around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

