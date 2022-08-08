ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado Newsline

Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows

In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do.  Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Cañon City, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
KJCT8

State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill

STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Proposed natural gas rule change could mean savings for your pocketbook

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is considering a rule change that some environmentalists say is fairer to utility customers. The rule change would impact who pays for new natural gas utility lines when new homes are built. Currently, the cost is shared 50/50 between the utility company and the developer. The change would put the cost 100% on the developer. Some argue the change, which is still open to public comment, would help customers save money on utility bills, because utility companies often pass off those costs through customer fees. "This current system makes everybody pay more instead of less," said Jacob Smith,...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superfund
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado implements protections against 'predatory' towing, including 24-hour notice

Several regulations to protect Coloradans from what many consider to be "predatory" towing practices took effect on Wednesday, thanks to a new state law passed in June. The so-called “towing bill of rights” makes several changes, such as mandating that towing companies provide a 24-hour notice before towing vehicles located on residential properties. Other major changes include the following requirements for towing companies:
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
K99

Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation

Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know

Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks

DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy