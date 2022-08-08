Read full article on original website
Colorado River Water Conservation Deadline Approaching
Time is running out for the Colorado River Basin states to conjure up a conservation plan before the Federal government steps in.
Fronteras Desk
Tribes along the Colorado River are finally getting their say on water policy
Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena Foundation. Stakeholders along the Colorado River are trying to figure out how to drastically cut their use of water, and fast. In June, the Department of the Interior told states that use the river’s water they had to save...
Daily Record
Polis pushes plan to turn Colorado’s school bus fleet electric. Critics say it’s impractical
The wheels on the bus still go round ‘n round, but the motor won’t go vroom, vroom, vroom. Instead, the buses outside of Aurora School Public Schools Edna & John W. Mosley campus Tuesday whirred as they went, powered by electric motors and as displays of what state leaders hope will be the norm in the not-too-distant future.
Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows
In June, Gov. Jared Polis hired Andrew Phelps as his special advisor on homelessness and housing. A job like it has not existed since John Hickenlooper was governor several years ago. And, with little knowledge of Phelps’ previous work, some homelessness and housing advocates worry about what he will do. Phelps worked for Colorado Springs […] The post Governor hires special advisor on homelessness as number of unhoused Colorado residents grows appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KJCT8
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Proposed natural gas rule change could mean savings for your pocketbook
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission is considering a rule change that some environmentalists say is fairer to utility customers. The rule change would impact who pays for new natural gas utility lines when new homes are built. Currently, the cost is shared 50/50 between the utility company and the developer. The change would put the cost 100% on the developer. Some argue the change, which is still open to public comment, would help customers save money on utility bills, because utility companies often pass off those costs through customer fees. "This current system makes everybody pay more instead of less," said Jacob Smith,...
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
skyhinews.com
Writers on the Range: Denver Water and Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District should rethink their response to the Colorado River crisis
The seven Colorado River states – Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming – face a daunting mid-August deadline. The federal government has asked them to come up with a plan to reduce their combined water usage from the Colorado River by up to 4 million acre-feet in 2023.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado implements protections against 'predatory' towing, including 24-hour notice
Several regulations to protect Coloradans from what many consider to be "predatory" towing practices took effect on Wednesday, thanks to a new state law passed in June. The so-called “towing bill of rights” makes several changes, such as mandating that towing companies provide a 24-hour notice before towing vehicles located on residential properties. Other major changes include the following requirements for towing companies:
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
cpr.org
GOP attorney general candidate John Kellner wants to use office to crack down on crime in Colorado
John Kellner wants to use the office of the Attorney General in Colorado to emphasize public safety. The Republican candidate, who currently serves as the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, said he would make greater use of the statewide grand jury to go after fentanyl drug dealers and organized crime in the state.
Colorado candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl lacks concrete plans to back up promises on taxes
DENVER — August 9 is a day Colorado Republicans have set aside for party platform announcements. Colorado republican candidates and elected leaders held a news conference on Tuesday, one year to the date following a news conference at a gas station to announce the party's Commitment to Colorado." This...
Here Are Colorado’s 25 Highest Towns In Elevation
Colorado is famous for being high. (No I'm not talking about that kind of high right now) but elevation wise, the state itself sits up there pretty high. Colorado's "lowest point" which sits at 3,317 feet in far Eastern Colorado at the Arikee River is higher than 18 other states' highest points.
Westword
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
Colorado Is Home To One Of The Best Small Towns In America
Smithsonian Magazine pinpointed the Top 15 best small towns in the country.
How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking
Black bears are typically shy and run away from people.(Photo by Jason Clay.) How to stay safe from black bears while camping and hiking. The number of people living in Colorado and exploring the outdoors continues to grow — and so does the opportunity for humans to come across black bears.
Polis, Griswold cheer Colorado's business filing fee waiver
The nearly 11,000 new businesses that filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office in July are among the first to take advantage of a temporary waiver of business filing fees, set up under 2022 legislation. Gov. Jared Polis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and lawmakers who sponsored House Bill...
Near Colorado's oldest town, new trails represent bigger dream
East of the little town of San Luis in southern Colorado, the sage fields suddenly give way to a steep, creek-fed canyon topped by beaver ponds and meadows near 10,000 feet, overlooking the Sangre de Cristo peaks. It’s been a place locally known as Rito Seco. Over the years, some...
Oklahoma couple, new to Colorado, loses $2,700 in alleged rental scam
After signing the lease and paying the first month's rent of $1,500, plus a $1,000 security deposit, the landlord then asked them to pay a locksmith fee on move-in day. That raised a red flag.
KKTV
Call center set up in Colorado for TABOR refund checks
DENVER (KKTV) - Many Colorado taxpayers have already received their TABOR refund through what state officials are calling “Colorado Cash Back.”. Almost everyone who filed state taxes in Colorado is expected to receive $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers this summer. If you filed and you haven’t received your refund, you are supposed to get your check by Sept. 30.
