The Verge
No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit
Congress is poised to approve newly expanded tax credits for electric vehicles, but the rules are written in such a way as to effectively disqualify every EV that’s currently on the market today. That’s because most EVs run on lithium-ion batteries that are mostly made in China. The nation...
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
Ford, Toyota And GM Fiercely Oppose Strict New EV Tax Bill
The outcry surrounding recently proposed changes to federal tax credits for electric vehicles sold in the United States shows no sign of letting up. The new bill initially seemed promising as it scrapped the 200,000-unit production cap that had already been surpassed by Tesla and General Motors. Unfortunately, once we...
teslarati.com
Ford agrees to $91 million deal for India plant with Tata Motors
Ford will sell its vehicle production plant in India to Tata Motors, the companies confirmed in statements earlier this weekend. Ford said it plans to focus on vehicle production in the United States, where it has been ramping several new all-electric models in the company’s push to electrification. The...
Carscoops
Ford’s Indian Manufacturing Facilities Purchased By Tata’s EV Arm
The sale of Ford’s Sanand plant in India to Tata has been confirmed. Tata, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will purchase the facility located in the Gujarat region for INR7.25 billion ($91.5 million) and is waiting on final government approval. The plant will become part of Tata Passenger Electric...
Chinese Automaker Makes Electric Pickup Before Tesla
Aside from owning a few notable brands such as Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, there are very few reasons why American car enthusiasts should know much about Chinese automaker Geely. The company makes some decent-looking cars, but none of them are sold in the United States. To be honest, there haven't...
Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
US News and World Report
Burning Cash, Commercial EV Startups Race to Deliver Vehicles
NUNEATON, England (Reuters) - A handful of commercial electric vehicle (EV) startups are burning through cash fast, racing to bring vans or trucks to market before the funds run out or customers choose to buy from legacy automakers like Ford Motor Co or General Motors Co . Boosted by investor...
CNBC
How the EV tax credits in Democrats' climate bill could hurt electric vehicle sales
Proposed tax credits of up to $7,500 for EVs under the Inflation Reduction Act could be counterintuitive for sales of EVs, according to several companies. Supporters of the new rules say they will wean the auto industry off its reliance on foreign countries, specifically China, and encourages domestic production of electric vehicles and batteries.
Autonomy Places 23,000 Electric Vehicle Order With Automakers to Expand and Diversify Subscription Fleet
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today placed an order for 23,000 electric vehicles with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its subscription fleet beyond Tesla. The fleet order is valued at $1.2B. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005495/en/ The 23,000 order represents 1.2% of the projected U.S. electric vehicle production through the end of 2023 and was designed to fit into the forecast production envelopes of each automaker. (Graphic: Business Wire)
electrek.co
If you want an EV, buy this week – Rivian, Fisker and others rush to lock in EV tax credits before changes
Rivian, Fisker, and other EV makers are offering binding purchase agreements to reservation holders after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act with big EV tax credit changes. The availability of tax credits could change within the span of the next week if the House passes the bill and President Biden signs it quickly as is expected.
Autoblog
Automakers say Senate's EV tax credit will jeopardize 2030 electric car targets
WASHINGTON — A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy. "Unfortunately, the EV tax credit requirements will make most vehicles immediately ineligible for...
protocol.com
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US
Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
CARS・
biztoc.com
Tesla (TSLA) secures deal for $5 billion worth of nickel in Indonesia, says official
Tesla reportedly agrees to a deal with the Indonesian government that will secure the automaker about $5 billion worth of nickel. In 2020, we reported on Tesla allegedly being in talks to build a new nickel venture in the country, which has a strong nickel reserve. nickel is one of the main materials used in the production of cathodes for battery cells used in electric vehicles.
insideevs.com
Autonomy Places $1.2 Billion Order For 23,000 EVs With 17 Carmakers
Autonomy, America's largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced it has placed an order for 23,000 EVs with 17 global automakers to expand and diversify its fleet beyond Tesla. Valued at $1.2 billion, the fleet order includes 45 electric vehicle models from 17 automakers, including BMW, Canoo, Fisker, Ford, General...
Motor1.com
