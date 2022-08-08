Man accused of impersonating US marshal in Berkeley County facing federal charges

Read full article on original website
South Carolina deputies capture suspect who escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to the Dorchester Count Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Jeron McCants had been arrested earlier that day by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center […]
The Post and Courier
Tip leads to major drug bust
Acting on a civilian's tip, the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force purchased 18 grams of fentanyl from a Goose Creek resident, resulting in an investigation that yielded an array of substances during the evening of Aug. 4. A Berkeley County Facebook post reports that county agents seized approximately 20 grams...
live5news.com
Police: Man in custody after attempted robbery, running into home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man is in custody after he attempted to rob two people at a car wash Wednesday morning. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Charleston...
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston councilman’s traffic stop stirs anger, support
North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward represents my district, a diverse community of residents. I am ashamed and embarrassed for his recent actions. He should be ashamed for the manner in which he conducted himself and treated local law enforcement officers during a routine traffic stop July 24. The stop...
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after home invasion in West Ashley, CCSO says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say a man was arrested Wednesday after forcing his way into a family's home with a gun. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Police...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Police should join solicitor's effort to weed out bad cases, focus on big ones
Could a study that set out to tackle racial disparities in our criminal justice system end up reducing the six-year court backlog that is contributing to a sense of revolving-door injustice and lawlessness in Charleston?. That’s the intriguing promise of a commonsense we-can’t-believe-this-isn’t-already-being-done program that 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson...
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
The Post and Courier
Summons - Jonathan McLean - Plaintiff
StateOfSouthCarolinaCountyOfCharlestonIN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS C/A NO.:2022-CP-10-853 Jonathan McLean Plaintiff v. Crescent Homes SC, LLC, et al, Defendant. SUMMONS(Jury Trial Demanded)To: Defendant Juan Garza Ramos YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Second Amended Summons and Second Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Second Amended Complaint on subscriber at his office at 15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston, SC 29401, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, AND IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AND DEFEND THE ACTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE RENDERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. THURMOND,KIRCHNER & TIMBES,PA By: Jesse A. Kirchner, Esq., (S.C. Bar # 70479)15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston,SC29401(843)937-8000 jesse@tktlawyers.com Attorney for Plaintiff August 9, 2022 AD# 2017115.
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
The Post and Courier
Detainee leads cops on extended chase
A male suspect turned a seemingly routine medical check following his arrest into a full-blown manhunt, as Jeron Laren McCants broke free from medical personnel at the Summerville Medical Center and fled the authorities — until he was ultimately caught later that evening on Aug. 9. The 34-year-old individual...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting on Harris Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting last week on Harris Street that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons, 19, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday evening on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
live5news.com
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a downtown Charleston shooting. Police responded to Cru Cafe on Pinckney Street around 3:50 p.m. after receiving a call about two men arguing. While police were on the way, one man was shot in...
The Post and Courier
SLED investigating allegations made against Williamsburg County DSN, state agency confirms
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation by the Williamsburg County Board of Disabilities and Special needs, according to a statement by the state Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (SC DDSN) officials initiated an...
counton2.com
Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities....
Colleton County investigators seeking clues in woman’s deadly shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July. The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone […]
live5news.com
Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
Couple searches for answers after wheel falls on car on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Margaret Holseberg and her husband were driving west on I-26 on the morning of July 27 when something terrifying happened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle was struck by a tire. “This wheel just bounced in front of the car and crashed into...
WYFF4.com
Child cuts off clothes after being left in car by grandmother who was shoplifting, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A young girl in South Carolina told authorities she cut off her clothes because she was hot after her grandmother left her in a car alone, according to a report from Charleston police. Police were called to the Big Lots in West Ashley on Saturday afternoon...
live5news.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting woman with board
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges after an argument turned violent. Rian Semeraro is charged with first-degree assault and battery, according to jail records. Police responded to a reported assault on Clements Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, where they found Semeraro...
64 citations issued during BCSO, CPD traffic operation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two local law enforcement agencies teamed up in July to crack down on dangerous driving in the Charleston area. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department patrolled the Clements Ferry Road corridor in response to complaints regarding roadway safety and speed-related collisions. Between July 17 and July 23, the two […]
