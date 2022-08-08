Man accused of impersonating US marshal in Berkeley County facing federal charges

StateOfSouthCarolinaCountyOfCharlestonIN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS C/A NO.:2022-CP-10-853 Jonathan McLean Plaintiff v. Crescent Homes SC, LLC, et al, Defendant. SUMMONS(Jury Trial Demanded)To: Defendant Juan Garza Ramos YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Second Amended Summons and Second Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Second Amended Complaint on subscriber at his office at 15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston, SC 29401, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, AND IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AND DEFEND THE ACTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE RENDERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. THURMOND,KIRCHNER & TIMBES,PA By: Jesse A. Kirchner, Esq., (S.C. Bar # 70479)15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston,SC29401(843)937-8000 jesse@tktlawyers.com Attorney for Plaintiff August 9, 2022 AD# 2017115.

