Several Michigan freshmen 'popping' in practice, will play this year

Michigan started fall camp a week ago in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener with Colorado State, with all classes participating. Yesterday, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast to discuss the first several practices, singling out a few standouts — including a freshman in running back C.J Stokes who is “going to be good,” he said.
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
Detroit Lions sign OT Kendall Lamm, lose another UDFA to early retirement

The Detroit Lions signed a veteran offensive lineman to compete for a backup tackle job Monday, on the same day they lost another undrafted free agent to early retirement. Kendall Lamm, who started one game last season for the Tennessee Titans, signed a one-year contract with the Lions. He will compete with Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper and Darrin Paulo for a swing tackle role behind starters Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.
Tagovailoa on Miami tampering with Brady: "I'm still here"

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa would rather chat with Tom Brady than answer questions about him taking his job. Tagovailoa spent time talking with Brady while the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a joint practice Wednesday. He had a simple reply when asked about Miami being penalized for tampering with Brady. “I’m still here. To me, that’s all noise at this point,” Tagovailoa said. Last week, the NFL suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17, fined him $1.5 million and docked the team a first-round pick in the 2023 draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft for talking to Brady while he was under contract with the Patriots in 2019 and Buccaneers in 2021.
Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1

Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff

The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5

DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals’ five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle. Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. He has given two runs and eight hits in 12 innings for the Cardinals, with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Paul DeJong tied a career high with four hits and had an RBI, Lars Nootbaar had two triples and two RBIs and Yadier Molina had two hits and an RBI as St. Louis rebounded from a 16-5 loss in the first game of the series Tuesday that broke its seven-game winning streak.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show

Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
