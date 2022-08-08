Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Why ESPN says Detroit Lions have a top-10 young core in the NFL
Expectations keep rising for the Detroit Lions' second year under head coach Dan Campbell. But that's just how the 46-year-old coach likes it. So far this offseason, Campbell compared his Lions to the surprise 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, and has been vocal about the team's desire to give Detroit "something to be proud of."
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Several Michigan freshmen 'popping' in practice, will play this year
Michigan started fall camp a week ago in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener with Colorado State, with all classes participating. Yesterday, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast to discuss the first several practices, singling out a few standouts — including a freshman in running back C.J Stokes who is “going to be good,” he said.
Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9
Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
Detroit Tigers drop to No. 24 in ESPN's farm system rankings; here are their top prospects
The Detroit Tigers' high spending this offseason hasn't really paid off. While the organization's top prospects have made it to the pros, the Tigers (43-67) are second to last in the American League and at the bottom of the AL Central Division. HOW IT ALL WENT WRONG:Tigers weren't supposed to...
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently. Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football. "I...
Detroit Lions sign OT Kendall Lamm, lose another UDFA to early retirement
The Detroit Lions signed a veteran offensive lineman to compete for a backup tackle job Monday, on the same day they lost another undrafted free agent to early retirement. Kendall Lamm, who started one game last season for the Tennessee Titans, signed a one-year contract with the Lions. He will compete with Matt Nelson, Dan Skipper and Darrin Paulo for a swing tackle role behind starters Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell.
Tagovailoa on Miami tampering with Brady: "I'm still here"
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa would rather chat with Tom Brady than answer questions about him taking his job. Tagovailoa spent time talking with Brady while the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a joint practice Wednesday. He had a simple reply when asked about Miami being penalized for tampering with Brady. “I’m still here. To me, that’s all noise at this point,” Tagovailoa said. Last week, the NFL suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17, fined him $1.5 million and docked the team a first-round pick in the 2023 draft and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft for talking to Brady while he was under contract with the Patriots in 2019 and Buccaneers in 2021.
Lions training camp notebook: The heat is on for Day 11
Monday marked the 11th session of Detroit Lions training camp. It was a sweaty day in Allen Park for the unusual afternoon practice, with a 90-degree day with high humidity following a heavy morning rain. We didn’t get a lot of offense vs. defense in practice, with the players not...
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions Starters Set To Play Full First Quarter of Pre-Season Week 1
Opening day for the Lions and 27 other NFL teams is just over a month away. This week, fans will finally get their first in-depth look at the team, first with Hard Knocks , premiering Tuesday, August 9th, then against the Atlanta Falcons in Detroit’s first pre-season game, Friday, August 12th. Not only will the first unit starters get their time during HBO Max’s show, but also for Week 1 of pre-season.
Detroit Lions on 'Hard Knocks' 2022: TV, time info for Dan Campbell's HBO debut
It's the moment Detroit Lions fans have been waiting for since hearing Dan Campbell speak for the first time as the team's head coach. No, the Lions didn't clinch a playoff spot. Let's call it the preseason moment fans have been waiting for — the 2022 season of the HBO series "Hard Knocks" features Campbell...
Lions' Levi Onwuzurike, Julian Okwara miss practice, expected to be ready for regular season
Levi Onwuzurike has missed significant time in training camp with a back injury for the second straight summer, but Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said he expects the young defensive tackle to be ready for the regular season. Onwuzurike has not practiced since getting injured in a pile up Aug....
Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
Coen Carr, top-50 basketball prospect, commits to Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball program had a top-five recruiting class entering the week. And it just took another big leap forward. On Tuesday, consensus four-star small forward Coen Carr, a top-50 prospect, announced his commitment to the Spartans over Indiana, Tennessee and others: ...
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals’ five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle. Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. He has given two runs and eight hits in 12 innings for the Cardinals, with 13 strikeouts and four walks. Paul DeJong tied a career high with four hits and had an RBI, Lars Nootbaar had two triples and two RBIs and Yadier Molina had two hits and an RBI as St. Louis rebounded from a 16-5 loss in the first game of the series Tuesday that broke its seven-game winning streak.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Despite Presence of 'Hard Knocks', Detroit Lions Still 'Value Wins'
Dan Campbell has not forgotten that the goal of any head coach is to help the roster win football games.
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show
Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
