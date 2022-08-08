ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Here's The Scoop on Sunday's—A Modern Approach to the Classic Soda Fountain in Downtown Lafayette

 3 days ago

A new take on a classic concept is set to make downtown Lafayette a little sweeter this fall.

Sunday’s Soda Fountain is set to open its doors early this fall and owners Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre are aiming to serve the growing number of families moving into downtown Lafayette and its surrounding neighborhoods as well as those who frequent the popular district.

Located near the popular intersection of Jefferson and Congress, Sunday’s Soda Fountain is next door to the Lafayette Science Museum and just steps away from the Children’s Museum, Parc International, and Parc Sans Souci.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169kWW_0h9brSKm00
Sunday’s Soda Fountain

Michael and Setareh are no strangers to the area or bringing new concepts to the area as the husband and wife are partnered in other well-known downtown Lafayette businesses like Central Pizza, Tula Tacos + Amigos, and The Greenroom. When it came to building on a vision that would complement their existing neighboring restaurants, Setareh said the inspiration is literally in the name.

In developing our vision for Sunday’s Soda Fountain, we knew we wanted to create an atmosphere where every day could feel like a relaxing Sunday with good company, complete with easy-to-please food and sweets.

While we don’t have a full menu or a complete list of their offerings just yet, Sunday’s Soda Fountain will offer a modern approach to nostalgic classics that everyone knows and loves in a setting that literally hearkens back to an era when the soda fountain was the place to be in town.

Sunday’s “soda jerks” will serve a variety of old-fashioned soda creations, delicious ice cream, coffee, libations, and classic American lunch staples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xI1Bb_0h9brSKm00
Staff Photo

Sunday’s will be open from morning into extended evening hours with a brand new gallery that spans the sidewalk for covered outdoor seating where you’ll also notice a convenient pick-up window that has been added to their newly remodeled storefront.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNl5O_0h9brSKm00
Sunday’s Soda Fountain

And while you may have noticed a few renovations at their 431 Jefferson Street location, there has actually been a lot more addition by subtraction by the Sunday’s owners. During renovation of the interior, they tore back the layers of their Jefferson Street building which led to architectural discoveries that began to tell the story of the building.

In conjunction with architecture and design firm, Zaunbrecher Design, the couple decided to preserve as many historical features as possible by exposing the original stamped tin ceiling and intricate tile flooring throughout. The combination of these authentic design details gave a
a nod to the era of prohibition and ultimately inspired their final concept of a classic soda fountain.

There is a classic Stephen King quote that says “Sooner or later, everything old is new again”— and as history would have it, the Jefferson Street building that will house Sunday’s was previously the site of SE Yandle Confectionary & Soda Fountain back in the early 1900s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hie2T_0h9brSKm00
SE Yandle Soda Shop

The building that we currently know as the Lafayette Science Museum used to be home to Heymann’s Department Store in the 1930s. Next door to that Heymann’s Department Store was Heymann’s Drug Store with… you guessed it: fountain service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoUE5_0h9brSKm00
Heymann’s Drug Store

This will make Sunday’s the third known soda fountain concept to occupy the building at 431 Jefferson street on a downtown Lafayette block that has recently become a favorite for foodies.

Michael Delcambre said that as family and friends caught wind of their concept during the renovation process, some even shared their memories of the previous soda fountain that occupied the space.

Many life-long locals have recognized the tile floor and have been excited to share their memories of eating at the Heymann’s Drug Store counter during their childhood!

Can you imagine how nostalgic it will be when those locals step into Sunday’s for the very first time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZGjgJ_0h9brSKm00
Heymann’s Drug Store

Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud described Sunday’s Soda Fountain as a spot-on concept as downtown Lafayette’s revitalization continues.

It’s fantastic to see another family-friendly business opening on the 400 block of Jefferson Street. Michael and Setareh are already significant investors in downtown with proven concepts, and Sunday’s proximity to the Lafayette Science Museum, Children’s Museum of Acadiana, and parcs San Souci and International, coupled with its laid-back and approachable atmosphere, makes it a perfect place for families visiting downtown to enjoy an affordable meal or sweet treat seven days a week!

Anyone who lives in Lafayette knows that there is no shortage of great places to eat and there is no such thing as too many options for our locals when it comes to the envie for a sweet treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BH9Xi_0h9brSKm00
Staff Photo

For those looking to be a part of this modern take on a classic concept, Sunday’s is now accepting applications for all positions. For job inquiries, head on over to Sunday’s official Facebook page.

Posted by Sundays Soda Fountain on Monday, August 8, 2022

As we anticipate their grand opening, keep up with Sunday’s Soda Fountain on Instagram @SundaysDowntown

