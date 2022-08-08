ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How should FL school districts respond to the monkeypox outbreak? There’s little state guidance

By Danielle J. Brown
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xxbpg_0h9brRS300

Teacher in her classroom. Photo by Dave Einsel/Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

As the number of monkeypox cases spread across Florida, more and more school districts will have to contend with how to approach the disease as public school students, teachers and staff start their first day of school this week.

So far, districts haven’t gotten much guidance from state health officials, leaving those sorts of questions unanswered for the time being.

Cody Strother, of the Escambia County school district in the Panhandle, told the Phoenix that they haven’t yet gotten any guidance from the Florida Department of Health, though monkeypox cases have risen to 938 cases. As of Monday, the state health agency for the first time reported one monkeypox case in Escambia County.

Without additional guidance for monkeypox, the Escambia school district will continue with COVID-related safety measures as its defense against monkeypox.

“Just a real emphasis on sanitation, making sure all our surfaces get cleaned and sanitized with regularity and making sure our facilities are as clean and as sanitary as possible,” Strother told the Phoenix.

In northeast Flagler County, on the Atlantic coast, there’s one monkeypox case as of Monday.

Jason Wheeler, a communications staffer for the district, told the Phoenix that, “we have no reason to really do anything right now,” regarding additional safety measures for the school year.

Wheeler added that if the state Department of Health comes out with guidance regarding monkeypox spread, the district will “abide by those recommendations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UVdm_0h9brRS300

Monkeypox. Credit: World Health Organization.

But Escambia and Flagler are on the lower end of case numbers in Florida — nothing compared to the more than 300 cases each in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In total, Florida is nearing 1,000 cases in the state, up almost tenfold from just July 11.

And, it’s not clear if the state health department is interested in sharing any guidance about monkeypox regarding Florida’s school districts.

Jeremy Redfern, the state health department’s spokesperson, tweeted on Aug. 4 :

“We are now getting requests for monkeypox guidance from school boards,” said Redfern.

“Guys… c’mon.”

He continues: “ @FLSurgeonGen and @HealthyFla isn’t going to let you put masks on kids for a disease that is almost exclusively spreading among adult men through sexual contact.”

That is an unusual response, because new Florida laws prohibit school districts from implementing mask mandates on students following COVID-related “parental rights” decisions on masks.

The Florida Phoenix reached out to Redfern several times for clarification on his tweet and have yet to receive a response.

On Aug. 4, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the monkeypox virus a public health emergency, according to the Florida Phoenix. In July, the World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency of international concern.

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that a majority of monkeypox cases have been among men who have sex with men, but emphasizes that “any one can get monkeypox.” Monkeypox can spread through “close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact,” as well as touching objects such as clothing, bedding, and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox, the CDC says.

Education Week, a national education news site, provided some advice for school leaders and notes that “there’s no cause for panic among school and district leaders.”

“While there are likely to be additional pediatric cases as the country works to contain the outbreak, school leaders should be informed, not alarmed, said Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University,” Education Week reports.

Currently, it seems unlikely that monkeypox will spread widely in schools, Education Week reports, though it notes that some children are at a higher risk of severe illness if they are infected. That includes children 8-years-old and under and children with compromised immune systems or certain skin conditions.

The post How should FL school districts respond to the monkeypox outbreak? There’s little state guidance appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The vast majority of school districts opened their classroom doors Wednesday, with hopes of a more normal school setting following a rocky two years that included the COVID pandemic, remote learning, mask controversies, an overhaul for statewide testing and prohibitions on certain school topics. “It feels like this year is closer to how it was […] The post First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Some 40 years ago, Florida elected its first woman to U.S. Senate. Will Val Demings be the second?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times It’s been about four decades since a Florida woman — Republican Paula Hawkins of the Orlando area — was elected to the U.S. Senate for one term. What followed was a lineup of male-senators-only to represent Florida in the Senate chamber. Now, in 2022, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat in Central Florida, is pushing […] The post Some 40 years ago, Florida elected its first woman to U.S. Senate. Will Val Demings be the second? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Religion-based claims are piling up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Legal complaints are stacking up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban, all of them arguing that the law imposes a narrowly sectarian definition of when life begins upon other elements of the faith community that hold markedly different ideas about the matter. The trend began in early June, when Barry Silver, a South Florida lawyer and […] The post Religion-based claims are piling up against Florida’s 15-week abortion ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Fear and uncertainty grip patients as abortion referral services struggle to keep up

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Abortion referral services have seen a change in how they do their work, but despite restrictions that make it less possible to get an abortion in Ohio, clinics and non-profits definitely haven’t seen a shortage of need. Abortion Fund-Ohio, which provides case management, grants and resources for patients in need of abortion care, had to […] The post Fear and uncertainty grip patients as abortion referral services struggle to keep up appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Florida State
Escambia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
Escambia County, FL
Health
Escambia County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Wendy Peale showed up in Dania Beach Friday to give the Florida Board of Medicine a piece of her mind, on behalf of her nonbinary kid, Ren. She wasn’t alone. Plenty of parents showed up to support their transgender and nonbinary children. There were scores of trans and gender non-conforming youth. A transgender military veteran. […] The post State medical board ignores trans pleas, bows to DeSantis push for treatment guidelines appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

How Trumpy are we, Wisconsin?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Like a summer storm, Donald Trump blew through the Wisconsin Republican primary, propelling his chosen candidate, construction company owner Tim Michels, to victory over the establishment-picked former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. At a rally in Waukesha for Michels last Friday, Trump not only attacked Kleefisch, whom he called “the handpicked candidate of a failed establishment,” but also […] The post How Trumpy are we, Wisconsin? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WISCONSIN STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis suspends elected state prosecutor; cites refusal to enforce abortion, transgender laws

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, accusing him of nullifying state laws through refusal to prosecute violent offenders and to enforce criminal penalties against doctors providing abortions or gender-affirming care. In Warren’s place, the governor named Hillsborough County Judge Susan Lopez Thursday to serve pending a vote by the […] The post DeSantis suspends elected state prosecutor; cites refusal to enforce abortion, transgender laws appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Wheeler
Florida Phoenix

Showdown: LGBTQ+ rights vs. state ban on transition-related medical care for trans kids

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With LGBTQ+ rights in the crosshairs of conservative groups across the country, Florida is doubling down in its crusade against transgender and gender-nonconforming kids and adults. Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted his administration’s anti-LGBTQ+ efforts on Wednesday during a press conference in Brevard County. The conference was centered around a new initiative to provide treatment for […] The post Showdown: LGBTQ+ rights vs. state ban on transition-related medical care for trans kids appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Crist vs. Fried: Primary candidates held a ‘conversation’ but much was retreaded territory

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The two major gubernatorial primary candidates Wednesday evening did little to move the needle on some of the most significant political issues related to their platforms, from the economy, education reforms and assault weapon bans. But both Democratic candidates, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, had some differences. One of them was […] The post Crist vs. Fried: Primary candidates held a ‘conversation’ but much was retreaded territory appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Department of Justice sues Idaho over abortion trigger ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Idaho over the state’s trigger law that will ban nearly all abortions. The lawsuit argues that Idaho’s trigger ban on abortion is unconstitutional. According to the Justice Department’s argument, the state law conflicts with a federal law that requires hospitals to provide medical care to […] The post U.S. Department of Justice sues Idaho over abortion trigger ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IDAHO STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis places Renatha Francis on Florida Supreme Court two years after it rejected her

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Jamaican-American Palm Beach County family law judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court, having failed in his first attempt to place her there two years ago. He announced the appointment during a news conference Friday in West Palm Beach as Francis stood beside him accompanied by her mother, husband, […] The post DeSantis places Renatha Francis on Florida Supreme Court two years after it rejected her appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Week#Health And Safety#Monkeypox#School District#Cdc#Diseases#General Health
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday. The revenue lost to obtain Sinema’s support […] The post U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UTAH STATE
Florida Phoenix

The dizzying realities of battling cancer: First Lady announces launch of FL cancer resource site

Quality Journalism for Critical Times First Lady Casey DeSantis on Wednesday announced the launch of Florida Cancer Connect, an online resource site for cancer patients to hear from survivors and access information to help navigate the dizzying realities of battling cancer. At a press conference at the Ackerman Cancer Center in Jacksonville, she noted that while some cancer-focused non-profits are […] The post The dizzying realities of battling cancer: First Lady announces launch of FL cancer resource site appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

How election deniers are campaigning to control voting in four critical states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Mark Finchem, an Arizona state representative who has said he would not have certified the 2020 election, won the Republican primary for secretary of state on Tuesday, making him the latest election denier to move closer to controlling his state’s election system. Across the country, Republicans who say the 2020 election was rigged are vying […] The post How election deniers are campaigning to control voting in four critical states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Florida Phoenix

Fried’s new campaign TV ad subtly makes a point: FL has not yet had a female governor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a new campaign ad, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried walks among rows of mannequins dressed in suits with male-cut styled wigs to represent the past and present Florida governors. Without saying it outright, the ad highlights a glass ceiling left unbroken in the state — Florida has not yet had a woman governor. If […] The post Fried’s new campaign TV ad subtly makes a point: FL has not yet had a female governor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee buffs up her pro-law enforcement credentials in a new ad in her campaign for a congressional seat in the Tampa Bay and Central Florida region, as a poll placed her as a heavy favorite for the GOP nomination. In the St. Pete Polls survey released Tuesday, 44 percent […] The post Former state elections secretary Laurel Lee leads in Tampa Bay-Central FL congressional race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Circuit Court judge blocks enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that county prosecutors are exempt from the injunction on the 1931 abortion ban, another judge just hours later ordered a temporary restraining order barring the ban from being enforced. The request for the restraining order came from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who called the Court of Appeals decision “dangerous.” Michigan 1931 […] The post Circuit Court judge blocks enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy