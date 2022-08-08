ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Good Grief review – can chatting to alpacas really help Richard Coles through bereavement?

By Jack Seale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpTNM_0h9brPgb00
Richard Coles in Good Grief Photograph: James Beck for Channel 4

In the function room of a Northamptonshire cricket club, a circle of women stand with two thumbs up, chortling heartily at the TV presenter in their midst. They are enjoying their regular session of “laughter yoga”, the presenter is the Rev Richard Coles and this is Good Grief (Channel 4), a documentary that can be described as a look at the lighter side of bereavement.

Coles lost the love of his life, David, in 2019 . He has already published a book, The Madness of Grief , on his painful experience of widowerhood. While it is easy to regard TV as a medium in which definitive statements must be made, Good Grief does not do this. Instead, in the finest traditions of the celebrity travelogue, it takes Coles on a tour of the UK and beyond, meeting people who have responded to the death of a loved one by taking up quirky, cute or daunting hobbies. Tracked by a charming illustrated map, Coles embarks on a trip that takes in boxercise in Wellingborough, chatting to alpacas in the Cotswolds and a dinner party full of strangers in London.

The wisdom Coles wants to pass on is simple. Amid the shock of loss, you can wallow in sadness, hiding from an outside world that has the temerity to continue without its most important participant – as Coles puts it, “sit at home in a black shawl, clacking the beads” in the belief that grief is a process to endure. Alternatively, you can leave your “comfort zone” and try something challenging or superficially ridiculous, because epiphanies can be unlocked in unpredictable ways.

Related: ‘My life is not over. But it feels like it is sometimes’: the Rev Richard Coles on losing his partner

The activities Coles tries might be unconventional ways to tackle bereavement, but in TV terms we are on familiar ground, because Good Grief is essentially a fistful of reports from The One Show threaded together. “So, why are we surrounded by surfboards?” Coles asks the proprietor of a Bristol aquatic school that offers an unusual form of grief therapy. Later, at a facility where a wind tunnel simulates the sensation of freefalling, that light-factual cadence, breezily summarising an interviewee’s intriguing life, is perfectly rendered: “I’m in Milton Keynes to meet Al, an international skydiving medallist who lost both of his legs 20 years ago.”

To his credit, Coles is far too self-aware to let the absurdities of the genre go unsatirised. He makes reference to the producers banning him from filming the whole thing in his home village, and to the programme’s budget being blown by a “grief cruise” off the coast of Florida, where Coles bonds with other bereaved people over rounds of crazy golf.

All this is a harmless means to an end – an excuse to hear Coles talk with that leather-patched, walnut-panelled Englishness that makes him the ideal host for BBC Radio 4’s middle-class brunch symposium, Saturday Live. His example of a small practical consequence of losing a partner, a quotidian frustration that stands as a metaphor for deeper emotional effects, is the grandfather clock in his hall that David alone knew how to wind: “This bloody clock used to tick and tock and chime, and now it doesn’t.” The place where happy memories of David are most vivid? The coast of Scotland, a regular holiday haunt, where the lapping of waves and the distant birdsong form “the soundtrack to the best of our life together”.

Considering the subject matter, indulging in a reassuring presence such as Coles, his easy erudition like spoonfuls of warm sticky-toffee pudding, is forgivable. While the show’s takeaways – it helps to talk, to say the departed’s name; the undemanding, unconditional love of animals can be a valuable crutch; coping with grief is not a linear progression towards “getting over it”, but an adjustment to a new way of living – are not profound, they have a universality that transcends their genteel packaging.

You probably don’t have the time, money or inclination to join a widows’ retreat during which a music therapist turns a poem you have written into a folk lament. If you did, your verse wouldn’t be as deft as Coles’: “You sang: ‘I’ll love you till I die’ / In that, you did not fail / The memory comes in close, and circles, then it’s gone / Running over the wet stones, while I walk on.” Yet the lesson about the cathartic properties of poetry and music is easily adaptable – and TV journeys such as this are meant to be enjoyed vicariously, rather than imitated. Coles is a fine guide.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’ coffin carried by husband and son during private funeral

The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Coles
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Bereavement#Celebrity#Uk#Channel 4
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyphew.com

This Couple Sees A Homeless Dog Waiting Outside Their Door And They Let Him In, Now He’s The Happy New Member Of Their Family

A worried corgi was pacing back and forth in front of his door as Lauren Alondra’s boyfriend approached his house. The small dog appeared frightened and perplexed, and he was peering through the door as if he were trying to enter the home. The man immediately dialed her girlfriend from the car to let her know what was going on, and Lauren instructed him to open the door to check whether the dog entered. Fortunately, the dog did.
PETS
The Guardian

The Guardian

397K+
Followers
91K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy