'It would mean life:' Fight to cap cost of insulin continues for Tennesseans

The Inflation Reduction Act was passed, and a key part aims to lower the cost of prescription drugs. However, capping the cost of insulin for those with commercial insurance was left out, which means a loss for Tennesseans.

For people on Medicare, senators voted to cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35 a month. However, Republican senators voted to take out a provision that would also cap insulin costs for those with private insurance. Those legislators included Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Bill Hagerty.

Jeremy Asbrock is not happy about it.

"Well, it would mean life," Asbrock said. "And it’s not just the insulin prices, part of knowing how much to take is properly monitoring your blood sugar as well."

Tommy Sommers Photography / Jeremy Asbrock Jeremy Asbrock

When Asbrock isn't rocking out with guys like Ace Frehley from KISS, he's grappling with Type 1 diabetes and high insulin costs.

At one point, he tried cheaper insulin. He said it landed him in the hospital.

“We’re not going anywhere as customers, we have to have this to live, so honestly if you kind of think about the long-term with money, which is what they are, more people are going to die from that," he said. "So they’re not going to get those people’s money versus this amount for the rest of their lives, or until they come up with a cure.”

Eventually, he found an insurance plan that was better for him. People like Asbrock are why nonprofit JDRF has been fighting to lower the cost of insulin.

"We, unfortunately, get those calls to our office from families that are having to make decisions between picking up insulin at the pharmacy and paying for an electric bill or groceries. That is not a choice that anyone should ever have to make," said Mary Lyn Schuh, executive director of the Tennessee chapter of JDRF.

Schuh said they're disappointed that the $35 insulin cap won't apply to those with private insurance. Now, they’re encouraging senators to support the Insulin Act down the pipeline.

"So, we need there to be solutions at every end of the spectrum," Schuh said.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Blackburn and Hagerty's offices for an explanation of their votes but haven't heard back.