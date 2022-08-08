Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont as ‘The Flash’ star’s concerning behavior continues

Read full article on original website
Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK
There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
Vermont man, 28, charged with killing his mom to inherit $7m in 'Murder on the High Seas' plot will remain in jail without bail until his trial because he is a flight risk
A Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain in jail until his trial because he's a flight risk, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge...
Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report
Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Montana: grizzly bear killed woman in ‘predatory attack’, officials say
Bear dragged Leah Davis Lokan, 65, out of her tent and killed her near Ovando last summer
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
Mary Anderson’s ex Matthew Davis ‘shot dead by Vermont police’ after missing Harvard woman’s body was found in truck
THE person of interest in the case of a 23-year-old whose body was found in the back of her truck has been shot and killed, cops say. Massachusetts State Police have identified Mary Anderson's ex Matthew Davis, 34, as the man fatally shot during a confrontation by police in Vermont.
Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii
A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him
A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7
By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge
CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
‘Boom. Put Her To Sleep’: Ohio Serial Killer Describes How He Murdered Vulnerable Women
On September 13, 2016, Ashland County, Ohio emergency personnel rushed to a house in response to a 911 call made by a woman who reported she had been abducted three days earlier. Jane Doe, a pseudonym used to protect her privacy, made the call while her captor slept, PEOPLE reported...
Cops raid squalid housing commission home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of child neglect
Police have raided the squalid home where little Charlie, six, was found dead in her nappy in a suspected case of criminal neglect. Major crime detectives visited the Munno Para home in Adelaide's northern suburbs on Wednesday, with the little girl's death the subject of a major crimes investigation. The...
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in harrowing letters from behind bars
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in sick letters from his prison cell in Wisconsin. The murderer, 37, is currently serving five life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three. The killer opened up about his crimes in...
Family Of Brutally Slain Philadelphia Mother Of 6 Create GoFundMe, Seeking Help
Family members of Ashley Lockhart, the victim of an extremely violent slaying, are looking for help to handle her funeral expenses and have established a GoFundMe account for donors to contribute. Lockhart, 32, a West Philadelphia mother of six, was found Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds inside a minivan...
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
American teenager arrested trying to smuggle 16 pounds of fentanyl across Texas border
A 16-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested by federal law enforcement officers in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend for attempting to smuggle enough fentanyl to kill more than 3 million people into the United States from Mexico.
