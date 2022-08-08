ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont as ‘The Flash’ star’s concerning behavior continues

By Danny Peterson
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK

There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report

Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid

A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Marine allegedly stabs and kills pregnant ex-wife in Hawaii

A pregnant woman was fatally stabbed by her ex-husband, who is a Marine, during an argument on a highway in Hawaii, according to police. Honolulu Police said drivers witnessed Dana Alotaibi, 27, being stabbed multiple times on Wednesday by her ex-husband on the H-3 highway. The witnesses "observed a male...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
CONCORD, NH
The US Sun

Chilling details revealed about deaths of couple who plunged to their deaths from 6th floor as disturbing photos emerge

CHILLING details have been revealed about the couple who plunged to their deaths from the sixth floor of their building as disturbing photos from the scene emerge. Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were found in the courtyard of their Bronx apartment building at around 9.15am on August 6 before being pronounced dead 10 minutes later.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Burglary#Wjbf#Rolling Stone#Justice League#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy