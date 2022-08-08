Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Report: Tenn. ranks in bottom half of the country for child well-being
A new look at how children are doing here in Tennessee. The latest well-being report ranks Tennessee 36th in the country.
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: Reliving Michael Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 28, 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller album was sitting pretty on the Billboard charts at No. 8 some 79 weeks after its release. All six Jackson brothers, Michael included, were preparing for their Victory Tour to kick off in just over a week’s time.
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
chattanoogacw.com
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
Voters face 'Right to Work' addition to Tennessee constitution
On the November ballot, voters will see the push for changes in the Tennessee constitution. There's a push asking voters to "Vote Yes" on Amendment 1.
Blount County seeing more businesses opening locations
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Soon, people in Alcoa will have a chance to enjoy fresh falafel from one of Knoxville's most prominent restaurants — Yassin's Falafel House. It is opening a new branch in the area, following a trend of businesses opening in Blount County. "It is great...
WBIR
Throwback Thursday: The Beanie Babies Craze in Knoxville
In the late 90's, Beanie Babies swept up the nation into a collecting craze. Things were no different in Knoxville.
Tennessee Reconnect: Program helps thousands go to school tuition-free
Tennessee Reconnect is an initiative by the state government that allows Tennesseans 23 and older to return to school or go for the first time to receive an associate or technical degree, tuition-free.
nashvillelifestyles.com
5 Things to Know about the Tennessee State Fair
From August 18 through 27 listen to live music; take part in baking, tablescaping, arm wrestling, and other fun competitions; see livestock shows and tractor pulls; have fun on the midway rides; and more! We've rounded up five things you should know about the Tennessee State Fair before you go.
How VOLeaders Academy is trying to bring change to campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Athletics Department selected 40 student leaders to serve people across the world in a "once in a lifetime" trip. This year's International Service Immersion Experience brought those students to Rwanda for 10 days to help them create social change through sports. The...
tnAchieves needs around 1,400 more mentors in East Tennessee to help Class of 2023 transition into college life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that helps students navigate their new collegiate careers immediately after high school is searching for more mentors to volunteer in East Tennessee. They said around 1,400 more people are needed in the area. The mentors play a crucial role in helping students in the...
WBIR
10 Rising Hearts: Knoxville Figure Skaters
Local group of young figure skaters represent Knoxville at national level. Submit your nominations for 10 Rising Hearts 10hearts@wbir.com August 10, 2022-4pm.
Shortage of special education teachers causing ripple effects for students, advocates say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Linkedin, ZipRecruiter and Indeed all show nearly 400 open special education positions in Tennessee. That means all of those teaching spots are empty as this school year starts. But, Tennessee isn't the only state with this issue. In fact, 48 other states report shortages as well....
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Some East Tennessee school districts navigate staff shortages as new school year gets underway
TENNESSEE, USA — As the new school year gets underway, some districts are finding it harder to recruit and keep employees. School leaders say this is a nationwide trend and East Tennessee is not immune. "We're having trouble having applicants for what we call our classified positions, which are...
Mission of Hope announces new executive director starting Sept. 1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mission of Hope is getting a new executive director after its previous director announced in March he would be stepping down. On Monday, they said David Heatherly would take over the position on September 1. They said he has been a supporter and volunteer for the...
WBIR
