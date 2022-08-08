Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Springdale Township woman accused of stealing more than $40K from place of employment
SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Springdale Township woman is charged with buying gift cards, food and other items with someone else’s money. It appears this was an act of revenge. The woman confessed to police that she used her company credit card to steal more than $40,000. She...
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
wbut.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged in Shooting of 9 Dogs in Crawford County Waives Hearing
The McKean man charged with shooting nine dogs in Crawford County waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, according to court records. Skyler Martin, 21, still faces nine felony counts of animal cruelty as the case against him proceeds. Seven of the dogs were killed, and two were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
explore venango
Oil City Woman Accused of Stealing Nearly $10,000 from Widow’s Bank Account
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police have filed felony charges against an Oil City woman accused of stealing a recent widow’s identity and transferring nearly $10,000.00 from the woman’s bank account to her own. April Marie Lee, 42, of Oil City, was arraigned Monday on the following...
Mechanics facing charges after accused of intentionally damaging customer’s car
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Two mechanics from a well-known dealership are facing charges tonight, accused of intentionally damaging at least one customer’s car. Jacob Ciarkowski and Aaron Eager are facing summary charges for criminal mischief and unlawful activities. State police are investigating and are worried there could be more...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man hit by 'random gunfire' at eastside gas station
Youngstown Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the wounding of a man at a gas station on the city's east side. Police say the victim was shot in the calf early Wednesday at the Speed Check on McGuffey Road. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries...
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded AR-15 at Helicopter in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for pointing a gun at a helicopter in Crawford County. It was reported Aug. 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Skeltontown Rd. in Venango Township. A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded AR-15 at a helicopter which was inspecting Penelec power lines above the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMJ.com
Warren woman sentenced after 9 month old ingests drugs
A Warren woman was sentenced in the Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident in April where her 9-month-old son ingested drugs. Police were dispatched to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the night of April 12, 2022 in reference to the child who arrived from Saint Joe's Hospital after ingesting drugs.
Pair arrested with gun, almost 10 pounds of marijuana
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- An Austintown man who was arrested early Sunday in a car with almost 10 pounds of marijuana inside is free on $50,000 bond while a woman who was with him is still in the jail on the same bond.
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
Woman accused of hitting cars parked at Star Lake and leading officers on chase
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wheeling woman is facing multiple charges after police said she hit several cars and led officers on a chase after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Saturday. Police said concert-goers told officers that Manasha Bradley had hit multiple parked cars and refused to stop. According to police, one victim said he even broke Bradley's front passenger window in an attempt to get her to stop. The criminal complaint said Bradley kept driving, and when police tried to turn her car off and get her out, she started fighting and tried to bite an officer.Police said Bradley managed to escape and took off, nearly hitting more cars and other people. Police chased Bradley down Route 18 towards Burgettstown for about two miles before officers said she tried to pass other vehicles by driving off the road but got stuck. "Multiple vehicles were struck during this incident and several lives were placed in danger by her driving actions," police wrote. Bradley is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
Attorney: Dad of 3-month-old left in hot car in Upper St. Clair to be charged
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The father of a 3-month-old child who was left in a hot car is now facing charges.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khang Nguyen in connection with the death of his son, Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June. The warrant and the charges have not been made public, but KDKA-TV has confirmed the warrant.On a hot day in June, police and paramedics found the lifeless body of Kayden Nguyen in a child seat in the back of his father's minivan. His father told police that he had gone to work...
WFMJ.com
Shopper's tip leads Austintown Police to possible child, animal neglect investigation
A call from a concerned citizen has led Austintown Police to investigate a possible case of possible child and animal abuse or neglect. A shopper outside a Niles department store on Sunday wrote down the license number of an SUV and called the police after noticing a young teenage boy who appeared to be bruised.
explore venango
First-Degree Murder Added to Charges Against Oil City Man Accused of Murdering Woman
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – First-degree murder has been added to the charges against an Oil City man accused of killing a woman and then putting her body inside a 55-gallon drum at his Mineral Street residence in March. (Photo by Jacob Deemer.) During a pre-trial conference at 10:00...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court court died at the hospital.
Banned customer accused of threatening pizza shop in Girard
A customer that was banned from ordering from a Girard pizza shop could be in more trouble.
Gun brandished at duo on back porch in Girard Township
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A mother-son duo allegedly had a firearm brandished at them in their own backyard in Girard Township on Aug. 3. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the son said he and his mother were on the back porch of their Girard Township home at Shadybrook Circle West when two men approached them […]
WFMJ.com
Woman accused of vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse back in jail
A Youngstown woman appeared before a judge Monday in the same courthouse she’s accused of vandalizing late last year. One week after judge Gary Yost issued a warrant for Joanna McCane for failing to show up for a scheduled hearing, the 43-year-old was in his courtroom on Monday. McCane...
Comments / 4