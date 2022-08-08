ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

wbut.com

Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief

Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
BUTLER, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Charged in Shooting of 9 Dogs in Crawford County Waives Hearing

The McKean man charged with shooting nine dogs in Crawford County waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, according to court records. Skyler Martin, 21, still faces nine felony counts of animal cruelty as the case against him proceeds. Seven of the dogs were killed, and two were...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren woman sentenced after 9 month old ingests drugs

A Warren woman was sentenced in the Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday in relation to an incident in April where her 9-month-old son ingested drugs. Police were dispatched to Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman shortly before 10:30 p.m. on the night of April 12, 2022 in reference to the child who arrived from Saint Joe's Hospital after ingesting drugs.
WARREN, OH
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of hitting cars parked at Star Lake and leading officers on chase

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wheeling woman is facing multiple charges after police said she hit several cars and led officers on a chase after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Saturday. Police said concert-goers told officers that Manasha Bradley had hit multiple parked cars and refused to stop. According to police, one victim said he even broke Bradley's front passenger window in an attempt to get her to stop. The criminal complaint said Bradley kept driving, and when police tried to turn her car off and get her out, she started fighting and tried to bite an officer.Police said Bradley managed to escape and took off, nearly hitting more cars and other people. Police chased Bradley down Route 18 towards Burgettstown for about two miles before officers said she tried to pass other vehicles by driving off the road but got stuck. "Multiple vehicles were struck during this incident and several lives were placed in danger by her driving actions," police wrote. Bradley is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. 
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
explore venango

State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney: Dad of 3-month-old left in hot car in Upper St. Clair to be charged

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The father of a 3-month-old child who was left in a hot car is now facing charges.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Khang Nguyen in connection with the death of his son, Kayden Nguyen, in Upper St. Clair in June. The warrant and the charges have not been made public, but KDKA-TV has confirmed the warrant.On a hot day in June, police and paramedics found the lifeless body of Kayden Nguyen in a child seat in the back of his father's minivan. His father told police that he had gone to work...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
YourErie

Gun brandished at duo on back porch in Girard Township

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A mother-son duo allegedly had a firearm brandished at them in their own backyard in Girard Township on Aug. 3. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the son said he and his mother were on the back porch of their Girard Township home at Shadybrook Circle West when two men approached them […]
GIRARD, PA
WFMJ.com

Woman accused of vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse back in jail

A Youngstown woman appeared before a judge Monday in the same courthouse she’s accused of vandalizing late last year. One week after judge Gary Yost issued a warrant for Joanna McCane for failing to show up for a scheduled hearing, the 43-year-old was in his courtroom on Monday. McCane...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

