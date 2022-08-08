Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Jury Selection Begins in Trial Out of 2016 Rhoden Family Killings
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jury selection has begun in a very high-profile case. it’s the first trial in the killings of eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County. George Wagner IV is charged with murder. Jury selection could take some time given the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jury selection begins in Rhoden murders case
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Jury selection has begun in the case of George Wagner IV. Wagner is accused of being involved in the 2016 Pike County massacre. It has been 6 years since the killing of Dana Manley Rhoden, 37; her ex-husband, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; their sons, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; their daughter, Hanna Rhoden, 19, the mother of Jake Wagner’s daughter; Frankie’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20; Kenneth Rhoden, 44, a brother to Chris Sr; and Gary Rhoden, 38, a cousin to Kenneth and Chris Sr.
WLWT 5
Jury selection underway in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — It's the largest homicide investigation in Ohio's history, and on Monday, jury selection got underway for one of four suspects in the Pike County massacre. In April 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were murdered execution style. George Wagner IV is the first to go...
sciotopost.com
Grove City Man Indicted for Drug Trafficking Charges in Gallia County
Gallia County – Marco A. Delgado, age 36, of Grove City, Ohio was indicted this week on drug trafficking charges from a drug investigation in June. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin in June detectives and deputies with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office obtained and conducted a search warrant at an apartment residence in the Centenary area of Green Township. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the trafficking of narcotics from the residence by a male who is identified as Marco A. Delgado, age 36 of Grove City. As a result of the search of the residence, we were able to seize a loaded semi-automatic handgun, illegal narcotics and cash. In addition, three wanted individuals were taken into custody from the residence. Those individuals were Delgado, Cheyenne Bonecutter, age 22 of Bidwell and Carla Thacker, age 47 of Gallipolis.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after gun scare at a local Ross Co. business
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man was arrested after deputies say he showed up at his place of employment with a gun. Multiple deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of East Springfield Street in Frankfort after employees said a man who hadn’t been to work in several days showed up with a gun.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a call of shots fired Tuesday evening in the village of Frankfort. Reports say a call came into dispatchers shortly after 10 p.m. of someone in a vehicle shooting toward residential homes. Officials say there were no injuries.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to arson
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman pleaded guilty this week to arson. 44-year-old Tara N. Payne was indicted in February of last year after investigators say she intentionally set fire to a residence in the 1100 block of Scott Road in Frankfort. Reports say Payne, attempting to...
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for missing hiker
HOCKING COUNTY. Ohio— Search and rescue teams, from multiple jurisdictions, joined in the hunt for a missing hiker. The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office has asked surrounding agencies for additional assistance in locating the individual. Shortly before 1:30 a.m, search teams from Ross County, including canine and drones, where...
WSAZ
Scioto County fair among oldest in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scioto County Fair among oldest in America. There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested for Stealing Electricity From Neighbor by Extension Cord
Chillicothe – A man was arrested yesterday after running an extension cord to the neighbor’s house to steal electricity. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of 200 block of South Paint street when a homeowner found an extension cord attached to the side of his building. The homeowner told police of a man that they had problems with in the past that lived in the barn on the property behind the house and had him trespassed from the property at the beginning of the month.
Man pleads guilty to scamming the elderly, transferring stolen money to Nigerian bank accounts
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Nigerian man pleaded guilty for his involvement in a $2.5 million money laundering scheme that defrauded about 200 victims, many of them elderly. According to court records, John Nassy, 29, said he participated in the scam from June 2018 to about May 2019 while he attended college in Huntington, West […]
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies; body left outside for eight days
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
Man arrested after Olive Hill fight leads to stabbing
OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after an alleged early morning fight this weekend in Olive Hill, Kentucky. According to Olive Hill Police Department Chief Bruce Palmer, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a fight that began downtown. Palmers says both parties […]
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Jackson Co. battle structure fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A structure fire has closed a stretch of Beaver Pike in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the road was closed between Whaleytown and Cover Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
