ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Killings send fear rippling through US Islamic communities

By STEFANIE DAZIO and MARIAM FAM
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnkVe_0h9bpqFg00
Albuquerque Muslim Killings Albuquerque Police Deputy Chief of Investigations Cecily Barker holds a flyer with photos of a car wanted in connection with Muslim men murdered as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham looks on in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Authorities investigating the killings of four Muslim men said they are looking for help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico's largest city. A Muslim man was killed Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Albuquerque, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via AP) (Adolphe Pierre-Louis)

Authorities on Monday identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the deaths sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities nationwide.

Three of the slayings happened in the past week. Now law enforcement officials are seeking help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the killings in New Mexico's largest city. The common elements were the victims' race and religion, officials said.

Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. Police are trying to determine if the homicides are linked.

The killings have spread fear beyond New Mexico, where Muslims comprise less than 1% of adults in the statewide population of 2.1 million, according to the Pew Research Center.

“The fact the suspect remains at large is terrifying,” Debbie Almontaser, a Muslim community leader in New York, wrote on Twitter. “Who is next?!”

In a phone interview, Almontaser said that a female friend who lives in Michigan and wears the hijab head covering shared with her over the weekend just how rattled she was. “She’s like, ‘This is so terrifying. I’m so scared. I travel alone,’” Almontaser said.

Hussain, 25, was from Pakistan. His death came just days after those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, who were also from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.

The earliest case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, from Afghanistan.

Aneela Abad, general secretary at the Islamic Center of New Mexico, described a community reeling from the killings, its grief compounded by confusion and fear of what may follow.

“We are just completely shocked and still trying to comprehend and understand what happened, how and why,” she said.

Three of those killed attended the center, and the fourth was well-known in the community, Abad said.

Some people have avoided going out unless “absolutely necessary,” and some Muslim university students have been wondering whether it is safe for them to stay in the city. The center has also beefed up its security, she said.

Police said the same vehicle is suspected of being used in all four homicides — a dark gray or silver four-door Volkswagen that appears to be a Jetta or Passat with dark tinted windows. Authorities released photos hoping people could help identify the car and offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Investigators did not say where the images were taken or what led them to suspect the car was involved in the slayings. Police spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said in an email Monday that the agency has received tips regarding the car but did not elaborate.

“We have a very, very strong link,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said Sunday. “We have a vehicle of interest … We have got to find this vehicle.”

Gallegos said he could not comment on what kind of gun was used in the shootings, or whether police know how many suspects were involved in the violence.

President Joe Biden said he was “angered and saddened” by the killings and that his administration “stands strongly with the Muslim community.”

"These hateful attacks have no place in America," Biden said Sunday in a tweet.

The conversation about safety has also dominated WhatsApp groups and email groups that Almontaser is on.

"What we've seen happen in New Mexico is very chilling for us as a Muslim minority community in the United States that has endured so much backlash and discrimination" since the 9/11 attacks, she said. "It's frightening."

Last year, a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 found that 53% of Americans at the time had unfavorable views toward Islam, compared with 42% who had favorable ones. That stood in contrast to Americans’ opinions about Christianity and Judaism, for which most respondents expressed favorable views.

Albuquerque authorities say they cannot determine if the slayings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and a motive.

Louis Schlesinger, a forensic psychology professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said bias killings are often perpetrated by a small group of people, typically young white men. A lone perpetrator is rare.

“These are basically total losers by every dimension, whether it’s social, economic, psychological, what have you,” he said. “They’re filled with hatred for one reason or another and target a particular group that they see, in their mind, to blame for all their problems in life.”

Even though two of the Albuquerque victims attended the same mosque, they were killed in separate shootings days apart.

It was not clear whether the victims knew their attacker. Schlesinger said the assailant may have deliberately targeted them one by one.

“It’s easier to kill one person. It’s less risk for yourself getting apprehended,” he said.

The most recent victim was found dead after police received a call of a shooting. Authorities declined to say whether the killing was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain had worked as a field organizer for a local congresswoman’s campaign.

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury issued a statement praising him as "one of the kindest and hardest working people" she has ever known. She said the urban planner was "committed to making our public spaces work for every person and cleaning up legacy pollution."

As land-use director for the city of Española — more than 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Albuquerque — Hussain worked to improve conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities, according to the mayor's office.

The city staff “has lost a member of our family, and we all have lost a brilliant public servant who wanted to service and improve his community,” Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a news release.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles and Fam from Winter Park, Florida. Associated Press news researchers Rhonda Shafner and Jennifer Farrar in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

US police say killings of four Muslim men may be linked

Police in the US state of New Mexico said Saturday they are investigating the murders of three Muslim men that they suspect are related to a fourth homicide from last year. "Investigators believe Friday's murder may be connected to three recent murders of Muslim men also from South Asia," the statement said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

Shock, Shame Among Some Muslims as Afghan Accused of New Mexico Murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Reuters) -Muslims in New Mexico interviewed on Wednesday said they felt shock and shame at the arrest of a Muslim immigrant from Afghanistan in connection with the murders of four Muslim men. Police on Tuesday said they detained 51-year-old Muhammad Syed. A motive for the killings remains unclear,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Leaders believe killer targeting Muslims in New Mexico motivated by sectarian anger

Community leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, believe the man arrested as the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in recent months may have targeted his victims out of sectarian hate.Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, said officials had told him that the suspect, Muhammad Syed, 51, targeted the men because he was angry over his daughter marrying a Shiite Muslim man, The New York Times report.On Tuesday, Albuquerque Police Department officials said during a press conference they were aware of this theory, but hadn’t officially assigned a hate motive to the killings,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Florida State
BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianity And Judaism#Shooting#Hate Crime#Forensic Psychology#Violent Crime#Islamic#Muslims#The Pew Research Center#Hijab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
AFP

Pope celebrates mass at North America's oldest Catholic shrine

Pope Francis celebrated mass Thursday at the oldest Catholic shrine in North America, preaching reconciliation on the fourth day of a visit to Canada as he seeks to reset the Church's relationship with Indigenous people. Francis came to Canada to apologize for the Church's role in the abuse of Indigenous children in Catholic-run schools.
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Pope in headdress stirs deep emotions in Indian Country

It was a stunning image: Pope Francis briefly wearing a full Indigenous headdress, its rows of soft white feathers fastened in place by a colorful, beaded headband after he apologized for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “disastrous” residential school system for Indigenous children. Chief Wilton...
WORLD
Los Angeles Times

Jews, Muslims and others say Roe vs. Wade reversal threatens their religious freedom

For 25 years Rabbi Barry Silver has served as the spiritual leader of L’Dor Va-Dor, a progressive synagogue in Boynton Beach, Fla. Like most congregational rabbis, he offers a Jewish perspective on major life events, giving weekly sermons, performing weddings, funerals and baby namings, and occasionally counseling congregants wrestling with whether to have an abortion.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy