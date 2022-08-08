ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grulla, TX

Grulla High School moves to a new district

By Blake Holland
 2 days ago

Week one of high school football is right around the corner, and one team moves to a new district this upcoming season to face familiar foes.

Grulla High School makes a move to district 4-a, division 2. The Gators finished runner-up in their district last season, posting a 4-5 record. But three of those wins were district wins.

Head Coach Abel Gonzalez has his team working for one goal this year. Instead of the runner-up, it’s time to win the district.

“Last year, we were runners up in the district sixteen-four, division one, but again, that was last year. We’re trying to get ourselves ready for a brand-new district in 4-A, division two, so it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re up to it. Our kids are excited, and we’re ready to get going,” said Gonzalez.

“I mean, we’re going into this season, you know, hoping for a district title. We work for it, and we want to make it happen. It’s something that I prepared for, and it’s fun to picture in my head and just have fun out there with my guys,” said Victor Hernandez, Junior middle linebacker.

Grulla hosts Brownsville porter week one on Friday, August 26.

