Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Who is running in Connecticut primaries?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Your Guide to the Primary Elections Today in Connecticut

The Connecticut primaries are happening today and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races. When...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Rapini, Thomas win primaries for secretary of state

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters headed to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates to replace longtime Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, a Democrat who resigned in June to care for her ailing husband. Republican Dominic Rapini will face Democratic State Rep. Stephanie Thomas in the general election. In the Republican race, Rapini, a […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues

(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary

Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

CONNECTICUT STATE

