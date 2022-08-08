Read full article on original website
Gov. Lamont says Trump will be ‘front and center’ on the ballot in November
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There were a few surprises following Connecticut’s Primary Day. Former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate Leora Levy won the Republican primary and will face Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, in November. Themis Klarides, the state Republican endorsed candidate, didn’t get enough votes. There...
Voter turnout low for Connecticut's primary election
Voter turnout was not what was expected for Connecticut's primary election on Tuesday. Connecticut's Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates shared his input.
2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
Who is running in Connecticut primaries?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
Your Guide to the Primary Elections Today in Connecticut
The Connecticut primaries are happening today and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races. When...
Rapini, Thomas win primaries for secretary of state
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters headed to the polls Tuesday to choose their candidates to replace longtime Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, a Democrat who resigned in June to care for her ailing husband. Republican Dominic Rapini will face Democratic State Rep. Stephanie Thomas in the general election. In the Republican race, Rapini, a […]
ALERT CENTER: Key races in the Connecticut primary
News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven is in the Alert Center with the latest.
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
Connecticut primary voter turnout expected to be low without big races like governor
Without top ticket races like governor or president on the ballot to draw Connecticut voters to the polls, Democratic and Republican leaders expect turnout to be low - likely around 20 percent - for Tuesday’s primary election when voters will cast ballots in races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of the State, state Treasurer, and the General Assembly.
Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following. Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
Here are the key primary election results from Vermont
In Vermont, there are competitive, open primaries for U.S. Senate and the state's lone U.S. House seat.
Tuesday Primaries Test Strength, Not Issues
(News analysis) New Haven versus Fairfield County. The party establishment versus issue-activist networks. Who has the best chance to win in a general election. Who has better qualifications — or makes voters smile more. Those are the stakes in Tuesday’s Democratic primary elections for state treasurer and secretary of...
Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General
Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
