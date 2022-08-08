ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WTOP

Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school

Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
13News Now

VSP: Man seriously hurt after interstate shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting in Hampton that left a man seriously hurt Tuesday. According to a news release, it happened at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 664 northbound on the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound. That's in Hampton. A man had been driving...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia prosecutors donate boxes of school supplies for OSS

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys held a school supplies drive at its Summer conference in Virginia Beach over the weekend, to donate to 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies. They dropped off several boxes at the Grand Furniture Outlet location...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC
WAVY News 10

Show and Tell: Food Pantry

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

FBI joins search for Norfolk teen last seen 1 week ago

NORFOLK, Va. — The search is on for 15-year-old Kadence Morrell in Norfolk. Now, family members are speaking out, hoping someone will know where she is. “Definitely, devastating for our family," said Kyle Morrell, Kadence's uncle. Family, community members and Norfolk police detectives went knocking door-to-door Tuesday, passing out...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
