Live Updates: Flash Flood Warning for Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk
NORFOLK, Va. — An approaching cold front is causing some strong to severe storms to break out over Hampton Roads, and with the slow movement, they are also causing some flooding issues. Several cities in Hampton Roads are reporting storm damages and flooding on the roads. 13News Now's Sarah...
Chesapeake City Public Schools expands virtual academy for new school year
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Just like the pandemic, virtual learning has developed and changed over the course of the last two years. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders with Chesapeake Public Schools offered hybrid learning. “The number of students requesting virtual really cut back quite a bit in...
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
'Everybody is looking for her' | Full week passes in search for missing Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — As days turned into one full calendar week, Geoffrey Koenig can only worry about the whereabouts of his step-sister Kadence Morrell. “Kadence is not the type of person to go and leave. She’s never left before, without telling anyone," he said. Exactly one week has...
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
Only On 10: What led to the exit of Norfolk’s former police chief?
For the first time, details surrounding former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone's departure from the Norfolk Police Department have been revealed to 10 On Your Side by officers with knowledge of the discussions.
VSP: Man seriously hurt after interstate shooting in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting in Hampton that left a man seriously hurt Tuesday. According to a news release, it happened at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 664 northbound on the ramp to Interstate 64 eastbound. That's in Hampton. A man had been driving...
WAVY News 10
Virginia prosecutors donate boxes of school supplies for OSS
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys held a school supplies drive at its Summer conference in Virginia Beach over the weekend, to donate to 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies. They dropped off several boxes at the Grand Furniture Outlet location...
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
Person shot on interstate overnight in Hampton
A male victim was shot Tuesday night at the convergence of interstates 664 and 64 in Hampton.
Virginia investigating suspected overdoses at only privately run prison
A state investigation into potential overdoses and a death at Virginia's only privately run prison is underway.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
'He was threatening my life' | Norfolk police officer sobs during testimony
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Norfolk police officer accused of killing a man in Chesapeake while off duty took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday. Edmond Hoyt, who goes by his middle name Ryan, told the court his side of the story. “I think it’s necessary that the...
Newport News woman collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
A Newport News woman has been collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims for the last several weeks and plans to drive them to the devastated areas on Thursday.
virginialegacy.com
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
(VM) – The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the...
Several Hampton Roads breweries won in the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup
NORFOLK, Va. — The 2022 winners of the Virginia Craft Beer Cup were released Tuesday and several craft beer makers from Hampton Roads made the cut. A record 106 breweries across the Commonwealth participated in this year’s competition, according to the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG), the group that organizes the event.
WAVY News 10
Show and Tell: Food Pantry
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today’s Show and Tell is proof that no one is too small to make a big impact. 7year-old Fiona Sack in Massachusetts created her own food pantry and is collecting donations to help people in need.
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the […] The post Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FBI joins search for Norfolk teen last seen 1 week ago
NORFOLK, Va. — The search is on for 15-year-old Kadence Morrell in Norfolk. Now, family members are speaking out, hoping someone will know where she is. “Definitely, devastating for our family," said Kyle Morrell, Kadence's uncle. Family, community members and Norfolk police detectives went knocking door-to-door Tuesday, passing out...
13News Now
Norfolk local news
