Saint Peter’s University sues to stop potential cannabis location
A Jersey City university’s opposition to a potential nearby cannabis dispensary and lounge has prompted litigation, and the university is suing the applicants and the city’s Planning Board over their vote of approval. Saint Peter’s University filed a lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on August 4 against...
Renna Media
Fanwood Council Recognizes Student Champions
During a Fanwood Council meeting held on July 20, 2022, the Fanwood Borough Council and Mayor Colleen Mahr recognized the Scotch Plains Fanwood High School lacrosse, girls Track & Field, and men’s Volleyball teams, for high achievements during the past school year. Team members received certificates and posed for pictures with the Mayor.
Renna Media
Friends of the Cranford Public Library Awards Scholarship
The Friends of the Cranford Public Library awarded its 2022 Gerard Paradiso Library Studies Scholarship of $1,000 to Victoria Pawlicki this past June. Ms. Pawlicki will be receiving a Master of Information degree from Rutgers University in December 2022. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
WHAT, WHERE, AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: Stepping Back in Time to Lugara’s Store
This past May, 95-year-old Kenilworth native Rose Lugara Muravsky revisited 488 Washington Ave., the site of Tony Lugara’s Fruits and Vegetables store. A mom-and-pop store, her parents, Antonio and Francesca Lugara, owned and operated it. Born in Italy in the 1890s they came to America in 1910, found their way to Kenilworth, and opened a store. Before that he worked on the Holland Tunnel. The family lived behind and over the store where Rose and her six brothers and sisters were born.
Renna Media
Madison Borough Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Waverly Place in Madison on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by Madison NJ PBA 92. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and a helicopter fly-over by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. For more information visit natw.org.
Jersey City cannabis applicant sues to overturn rejection
A Jersey City cannabis applicant who was denied approval by the city’s cannabis board is suing them and the city to overturn their rejection, arguing that the board had applied “an incorrect standard” and had treated them differently than other applicants before the board. Local Modiv, a...
Renna Media
Party in the Park Draws Big Crowd
Fanwood’s Party in the Park brought kids of all ages to LaGrande Park on Tuesday, June 28th, with a variety of contests, fun activities, food and the first of the free summer movies. The Fanwood Recreation Commission and Director Bob Budianski worked tirelessly to bring the fun to hundreds...
hobokengirl.com
La Festa Italiana Returns to Jersey City This Week
Jersey City’s largest Italian-American Festival, La Festa Italiana, is returning this week beginning on August 10th. This 5-night downtown Jersey City festival, which runs through August 14th, will include food, drinks, musical entertainment, and more — and it runs from 5:00PM to 11:00PM each evening. Read on to learn more about La Festa Italiana, located at 344 Sixth Street in Jersey City.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting for Public Health Measures
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, announced an emergency council meeting to discuss the City’s monkeypox and Covid preparation response and the need to dedicate resources to ensure residents are protected. The meeting will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5 pm. The Biden Administration has...
Renna Media
Donations Sought for Cranford’s Little Free Pantry
Can you donate some groceries? The Little Free Pantry is in need of a replenishment of food. Drive by Cranford United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, and in the parking lot you will see the Little Free Pantry. Built by Cranford Eagle Scout Josh Schwartz, the pantry is open 24/7 for anyone who needs food or wants to donate food. Take what you need, leave what you can – no questions asked. If the pantry is full, there are extra bins available for your non-perishable food donations. Let’s do this!
Renna Media
Union Township Police Host Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Township of Union and the Union Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.
Renna Media
Millburn Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Taylor Park on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Millburn Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in...
Renna Media
Registration Opens August 15th for YMCA’s 7th Grade Initiative
Registration opens on August 15th for the 2022-2023 class of 7th Grade Initiative members at The Gateway Family YMCA. As part of the NJ YMCA 7th Grade Initiative, a state-wide program designed to support and encourage teens to maintain a healthy lifestyle, The Gateway Family YMCA offers a supportive 7th Grade Leaders Club program and complimentary membership for all 7thGrade Students in the local community. Upcoming 2022-2023 7th Grade students are invited to visit the YMCA and join with proof of grade and a guardian’s signature. Registration is available at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch – 135 Madison Avenue, Five Points Branch -201 Tucker Avenue, Union, Rahway Branch – 1564 Irving Street, Rahway and Wellness Center Branch – 1000 Galloping Hill Rd, Union.
At special meeting, Bayonne furthers senior and supportive housing
At a special meeting, the Bayonne City Council has adopted an ordinance and two resolutions advancing plans for new public housing in the city. The council voted unanimously to adopt the measures at the meeting on August 5. Originally slated for the August 17 regular council meeting, officials said the special meeting was necessary due to a time crunch.
Essex County free summer music series continues
The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
Outdoor movie and music series continues in Union County
Union County’s annual Family Flix and Summer Arts series of free outdoor movies and concerts continues with events today, tomorrow and Aug. 17. “As the summer comes to a close, we welcome everyone to enjoy free entertainment and family-friendly activities in our Union County parks,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Rebecca L. Williams.
