Perry Police Report August 8
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2600 block of McKinley Street. The loss was estimated at $50. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Eighth Street. The case is under investigation.
Woodward man, drunk on ATV, threatens to kill Rippey woman
A Woodward man who allegedly threatened to kill a Rippey woman was arrested Thursday while driving drunk on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Steven Darwin Meister, 58, of 308 E. First St., Woodward, was charged with third-degree harassment, third or subsequent offense OWI and operating without interlock device and issued citations for reckless driving, speeding, driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
Grimes woman arrested for allegedly harassing Perry family
A Grimes woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Monday in connection with a June incident in which she allegedly harassed a Perry family. Jessica Colleen Hallinan, 41, of 2006 S.E. 24th St., Grimes, was charged with third-degree harassment. According to court records, Hallinan was “continuing to park across...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 8
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Ethan Decamp, 32, of 404 10th St., Dallas Center, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Brittany Shay, 25, of 102 Oak Blvd., Huxley,...
Pickup crashes south of Perry Tuesday evening
A pickup truck left the roadway of J Avenue south of Perry Tuesday night, leaving the driver with minor injuries. The incident occurred about 6:45 p.m. in the 16700 block of J Avenue (County Road P58) near the intersection of K Trail. The vehicle came to rest in timber on...
Nevada man with drugs tries to flee cops with kids in car
A Nevada man allegedly carrying drugs attempted to elude law enforcement on U.S. Interstate 80 early Monday, endangering his children, who were passengers. Rupert Lee Boehling, 35, of 1990 Oddie Blvd., Sparks, Nevada, was charged with eluding, two counts of child endangerment, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and issued a citation for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
West Des Moines man arrested after allegedly lunging at woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Monday in connection with a July incident in which he allegedly “lunged” at the mother of his child. Lucas Winter Tyler, 25, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment.
COLUMN: August Chamber of Commerce
43rd Annual Creston/Southwest Iowa Hot Air Balloon Days. Mark Sept. 16-18 on your calendar as the dates for the 44th Annual Creston/Southwest Iowa Hot Air Balloon Days. There will once again be the Friday Night Fun Flight on the 16th, weather permitting. In addition to the 30 plus balloons that will be participating in the event, there will be the annual parade of bands, as well as the Craft Show and Flea Market along with tethered balloon rides, Night Glow, again, weather permitting, and more. Information on these and other activities are available at the Chamber or on the Chamber website at www.crestoniowachamber.com. or Chamber Facebook Page.
County considers putting courthouse on historic registry
Union County Board of Supervisors will further research applying for the courthouse to be on the National Register of Historic Places as suggested Monday by Creston historian Jane Briley. According to information provided by Briley, the National Register of Historic Places is a program under the National Park Service in...
Robert Moreland
Robert “Bob” Moreland, 90, of Afton, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Creston Specialty Care. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center. Rev. Jim Morris will officiate. Visitation will be open to the public 1 – 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8. Family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Bob will be laid to rest in Maple Hill Cemetery in Cromwell.
LETTER: Let’s move on from the past
Our library board has a big decision as to how to proceed with providing modern library services which have changed over the years. They know charges are happening elsewhere and should be happening here. All Creston residents should have seen the library segment on “CBS Sunday Morning” July 24. it definitely will open your eyes as to what libraries are doing these days to serve the public.
Culvert repairs close one-quarter mile of 187th Road
One-quarter mile of 187th Road is closed until Tuesday for culvert repairs, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Monday. The closure of 187th Road will occur between Lexington Road and Lexington Place near Minburn. The roadway will reopen Tuesday at 5 p.m., weather permitting, the roads department said. For...
Albert S. Shimer
Albert Sanford Shimer, 78, of Perry, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home in Perry. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation...
Parade Marks 2022 Iowa State Fair Kick Off
The Iowa State Fair Parade, August 10, 2022, at 6:15 p.m., serves as the official kick-off to the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Avid Fairgoers and loyal supporters of the Blue Ribbon Foundation, Denny and Candy Elwell have been selected to lead Iowa’s largest parade through the streets of downtown Des Moines.
DeWayne ‘Butch’ Lewis of Grimes
DeWayne “Butch” Lewis Jr., 73, of Grimes and formerly of Perry passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Grimes, Iowa. In accord with his wishes, no services are planned. Left to cherish Butch’s memory are his wife, Kady Kinney-Lewis; his son, Jeff Lewis; and his...
State attorneys general talk future tech cases in national conference
Dr. Natalie Denburg, an associate professor of neurology at the University of Iowa, gave a presentation on scam vulnerability Aug. 10 at the National Association of Attorneys General presidential summit in Des Moines. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State attorneys general may soon play a larger role in the...
David F. Erickson
David Erickson, 50, of Johnston, passed away at his home Aug. 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at First United Methodist Church in Creston. Pastor Mark Morehouse and Sheila Sutton will officiate. Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. The service will be live streamed. Burial will be at Lorimor Cemetery, south of Lorimor.
Polk County Health Dept. requires COVID vaccine for treatment
The Polk County Health Department refused to allow an Iowa family to schedule an appointment for one vaccine because the child is not fully vaccinated for COVID. The new policy, the family was told, was the COVID vaccine is required for treatment at the Polk County Health Department. The Iowa...
‘They’ve been in danger’
Less than a month ago, 28 Creston volunteers with the Appalachia Service Project (ASP) took the trip for the 40th year to help make homes “warmer, safer and drier.”. Since then, flash floods ravaged the region – killing at least 37 people and leaving hundreds of families homeless.
Jim Beckman of Grinnell
James (Jim) Barton Beckman, beloved father, son, brother and uncle, passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at the Grinnell Christian Church Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. A reception and snacks with the family will follow the service at the Elks Lodge in Grinnell. Interment will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at 4 p.m.
