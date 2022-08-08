43rd Annual Creston/Southwest Iowa Hot Air Balloon Days. Mark Sept. 16-18 on your calendar as the dates for the 44th Annual Creston/Southwest Iowa Hot Air Balloon Days. There will once again be the Friday Night Fun Flight on the 16th, weather permitting. In addition to the 30 plus balloons that will be participating in the event, there will be the annual parade of bands, as well as the Craft Show and Flea Market along with tethered balloon rides, Night Glow, again, weather permitting, and more. Information on these and other activities are available at the Chamber or on the Chamber website at www.crestoniowachamber.com. or Chamber Facebook Page.

CRESTON, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO