Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
Bicycle Tour Helps Build a Greener, More Sustainable Community
Jonathan G. Phillips, Exec. Dir., Groundwork Elizabeth. Nearly 750 cyclists of all ages and skill levels attended the recent Annual Tour de Elizabeth. For 2022, the recreational 15-mile bicycle ride around the City of Elizabeth had as its theme, “Superheroes for a Super City” with many riders dressing up in costume as Superheroes. Participants were escorted along the route by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, enjoyed refreshments and participated in a free raffle.
Renna Media
Registration Opens August 15th for YMCA’s 7th Grade Initiative
Registration opens on August 15th for the 2022-2023 class of 7th Grade Initiative members at The Gateway Family YMCA. As part of the NJ YMCA 7th Grade Initiative, a state-wide program designed to support and encourage teens to maintain a healthy lifestyle, The Gateway Family YMCA offers a supportive 7th Grade Leaders Club program and complimentary membership for all 7thGrade Students in the local community. Upcoming 2022-2023 7th Grade students are invited to visit the YMCA and join with proof of grade and a guardian’s signature. Registration is available at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch – 135 Madison Avenue, Five Points Branch -201 Tucker Avenue, Union, Rahway Branch – 1564 Irving Street, Rahway and Wellness Center Branch – 1000 Galloping Hill Rd, Union.
Renna Media
Friends of the Cranford Public Library Awards Scholarship
The Friends of the Cranford Public Library awarded its 2022 Gerard Paradiso Library Studies Scholarship of $1,000 to Victoria Pawlicki this past June. Ms. Pawlicki will be receiving a Master of Information degree from Rutgers University in December 2022. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
Madison Borough Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Waverly Place in Madison on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by Madison NJ PBA 92. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and a helicopter fly-over by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. For more information visit natw.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renna Media
Millburn Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Taylor Park on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Millburn Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in...
Renna Media
Rutgers Garden Helpline of Union County Reopens
RUTGERS COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OF UNION COUNTY CAN HELP. After being closed for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Garden Helpline is now open to help solve your questions and problems. Even landscape professionals occasionally need assistance identifying problems. Diseases of trees and shrubs or insects need...
Renna Media
Donations Sought for Cranford’s Little Free Pantry
Can you donate some groceries? The Little Free Pantry is in need of a replenishment of food. Drive by Cranford United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, and in the parking lot you will see the Little Free Pantry. Built by Cranford Eagle Scout Josh Schwartz, the pantry is open 24/7 for anyone who needs food or wants to donate food. Take what you need, leave what you can – no questions asked. If the pantry is full, there are extra bins available for your non-perishable food donations. Let’s do this!
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Nancy Priest – for Community Activism and Historic Restoration
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Nancy Priest. Nancy Priest, a native of Steubenville, Ohio, has been making a difference in Westfield since she moved to town in 1966. In addition to raising her son and daughter in Westfield, Nancy got involved in many organizations, especially those which concerned history, art education and beautification.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renna Media
WHAT, WHERE, AND WHEN IN OLD KENILWORTH: Stepping Back in Time to Lugara’s Store
This past May, 95-year-old Kenilworth native Rose Lugara Muravsky revisited 488 Washington Ave., the site of Tony Lugara’s Fruits and Vegetables store. A mom-and-pop store, her parents, Antonio and Francesca Lugara, owned and operated it. Born in Italy in the 1890s they came to America in 1910, found their way to Kenilworth, and opened a store. Before that he worked on the Holland Tunnel. The family lived behind and over the store where Rose and her six brothers and sisters were born.
Renna Media
Fanwood Council Recognizes Student Champions
During a Fanwood Council meeting held on July 20, 2022, the Fanwood Borough Council and Mayor Colleen Mahr recognized the Scotch Plains Fanwood High School lacrosse, girls Track & Field, and men’s Volleyball teams, for high achievements during the past school year. Team members received certificates and posed for pictures with the Mayor.
Renna Media
Union Township Police Host Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Township of Union and the Union Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.
Renna Media
Green Brook Resident Michele Ford Receives NJBIZ’s 2022 ICON Award
Green Brook resident Michele Ford, President & CEO of Inroads to Opportunities, was recently honored with the NJBIZ’s 2022 ICON Award. Inroads to Opportunities is NJ based non-profit human services agency that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities ranging in age from 16 to retirement. NJBIZ’s ICON...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renna Media
Happy Birthday Mary
Friday, July 8, 2022, was very special day at the ShopRite of Clark. The store celebrated their AllStar cashier Mary on her birthday! She turned 93 years young, and she has been a member of Team ShopRite for 46 years in various roles at the store. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
August Garden of the Month
The Garden Club of Westfield has selected the outstanding garden of Pamela Newell at 603 Clark Street as their August Garden of the Month. Mrs. Newell and her husband Robert Newell worked on the garden surrounding their 1884 Victorian home for over 30 years. Since the passing of Mr. Newell last year, Mrs. Newell has continued to lovingly tend the garden, which flourishes with trees, shrubs, perennials, and vegetables. The garden holds many memories from the planting of trees in remembrance of family members.
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist
Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
Renna Media
Gallery-on-the-Boulevard Presents “Visions of the Shore”
The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard presents “Visions of the Shore”, an exhibit of paintings and photography by multidisciplinary artist and musician, Anthony Rodriguez. The show opened on August 2 and will remain through November. Rodriguez holds a BFA in Illustration and Visual Communications and an MFA in Painting and Photography. His...
Comments / 0