Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
How a harmful fungus renders its host plant defenseless
The fungus Ustilago maydis attacks corn and can cause significant damage to its host. To do this, it first ensures that the plant offers little resistance to the infection. The surgical precision it applies is shown by a new study from the University of Bonn, which has now been published in the journal New Phytologist. The Gregor Mendel Institute in Vienna and the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research in Gatersleben were also involved in the work.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Phys.org
How bacteria defuse hypothiocyanite, an antimicrobial weapon of the innate immune system
How do a wide variety of bacteria—both pathogenic and commensal—survive antimicrobials released by the mammalian innate immune system?. The answer for one of the antimicrobials—hypothiocyanite/hypothiocyanous acid, or OSCN– and HOSCN—has been reported by Michael Gray, Ph.D., and colleagues through discovery of a novel role for an enzyme in E. coli. This previously unknown activity is also exhibited by homologous enzymes found in pathogenic Streptococcus and Staphylococcus bacteria and several commensal gut microbes.
Phys.org
To break through bacteria's protective shield, target the shield-maker
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria are making it increasingly difficult to combat many infections. And types of bacteria classified as "Gram-negative"—which refers to the Gram staining method used to differentiate bacteria—are particularly hard to combat as they have an additional protective layer of their cell wall. Yale researchers have now uncovered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Replication protein A and WAS protein partner to fix damaged DNA
DNA replication and repair happens thousands of times a day in the human body and most of the time, people don't notice when things go wrong thanks to the work of Replication protein A (RPA), the "guardian of the genome." Scientists previously believed this protein "hero" responsible for repairing damaged DNA in human cells worked alone, but a new study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers showed that RPA works with an ally called the WAS protein (WASp) to "save the day" and prevent potential cancers from developing.
Phys.org
Sweet success: New enzymatic biosystem harvests the potential of the sugar maltose
Microorganism-free enzyme-based reaction systems are now used for the production of hydrogen, bioelectricity, and useful biochemicals. In these biosystems, raw materials called substrates are broken down by a series of enzymes (i.e., biological catalysts) to obtain the desired end-product. In several cases, the substrates are carbohydrates such as sucrose, cellulose, or starch. In the first step of these reactions, sucrose is converted to glucose derivatives like ɑ-glucose 1-phosphate (ɑ-G1P) or glucose 6-phosphate (G6P), which serve as important intermediates for further reactions.
Phys.org
Mystery cells that create blood stem cells in mammals identified
Imagine if one day blood transfusions from strangers were not needed because they could be produced from cells that line your own blood vessels' cells. While that day is still some years off, medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have made an important first step by identifying—in mice—a mechanism that is used naturally in mammals to make blood from cells that line blood vessels.
Nature.com
Metabolic engineering of Escherichia coli with electron channelling for the production of natural products
The biosynthesis of natural products often requires eukaryotic cytochrome P450s (P450s) in combination with P450 reductase, in physical proximity, to perform electron-transfer reactions. Unfortunately, functional expression of eukaryotic P450s in bacteria remains generally difficult. Here we report an electron channelling strategy based on the application of Photorhabdus luminescens CipB scaffold protein, which allows efficient electron transfer between P450s and reductases by bringing these enzymes in close proximity. The general applicability of this electron channelling strategy is proved by developing recombinant Escherichia coli strains producing lutein, (+)-nootkatone, apigenin and l-3,4-dihydroxyphenylalanine (l-DOPA), each of which requires P450s in its biosynthetic pathway. The production titres are then further enhanced by increasing the haem pathway flux or by optimization of the culture conditions. Remarkably, the final lutein strain produced 218.0"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1 of lutein with a productivity of 5.01"‰mg"‰lâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 in fed-batch fermentation under optimized culture conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Hot Temperatures Have Been Demonstrated by Scientists To Be Crucial for Optimizing the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide From Rocks
The early evolution, and perhaps even the origin of life in hot conditions on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis, could have been influenced by the significance of hot temperatures in achieving maximum hydrogen peroxide generation from rocks during the movement of geological faults, according to scientists. Hydrogen...
Comments / 0