ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Brook Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Renna Media

Bicycle Tour Helps Build a Greener, More Sustainable Community

Jonathan G. Phillips, Exec. Dir., Groundwork Elizabeth. Nearly 750 cyclists of all ages and skill levels attended the recent Annual Tour de Elizabeth. For 2022, the recreational 15-mile bicycle ride around the City of Elizabeth had as its theme, “Superheroes for a Super City” with many riders dressing up in costume as Superheroes. Participants were escorted along the route by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, enjoyed refreshments and participated in a free raffle.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Renna Media

Rutgers Garden Helpline of Union County Reopens

RUTGERS COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OF UNION COUNTY CAN HELP. After being closed for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Garden Helpline is now open to help solve your questions and problems. Even landscape professionals occasionally need assistance identifying problems. Diseases of trees and shrubs or insects need...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition

Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
Union County, NJ
Business
Union County, NJ
Society
City
Green Brook Township, NJ
State
Washington State
County
Union County, NJ
NJ.com

These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year

Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
REAL ESTATE
Renna Media

Historic Plaques Presented to Long Hill Township Firefighters

During the May 25, 2022 Long Hill Township Committee meeting, Mayor Matt Dorsi presented a historical marker plaque to each of the two township fire chiefs. The markers will be placed on their respective firehouse. The plaques show the name of the fire company, the date of their founding, and...
LONG HILL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Vocational Rehabilitation#Njbiz#Inroads To Opportunities#Uc Crisis Consortium
jcitytimes.com

ShopRite Makes Dairy Cheaper for SNAP Customers

ShopRite wants its SNAP customers to eat more healthful dairy products. The store on Marin Boulevard will be offering high-value coupons for such products when they purchase skim or low-fat milk using their electronic benefit transfer cards. Run by the USDA, SNAP is an acronym for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

United States Postal Service hosting recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices

NEW JERSEY – The United States Postal Service will host recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices in August. Postal staff will provide information about delivering for America, answer questions about postal careers, and help applicants to fill 400 delivery roles currently open in New Jersey. These events will...
HEALTH
Renna Media

Donations Sought for Cranford’s Little Free Pantry

Can you donate some groceries? The Little Free Pantry is in need of a replenishment of food. Drive by Cranford United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, and in the parking lot you will see the Little Free Pantry. Built by Cranford Eagle Scout Josh Schwartz, the pantry is open 24/7 for anyone who needs food or wants to donate food. Take what you need, leave what you can – no questions asked. If the pantry is full, there are extra bins available for your non-perishable food donations. Let’s do this!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Renna Media

Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Nancy Priest – for Community Activism and Historic Restoration

Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Nancy Priest. Nancy Priest, a native of Steubenville, Ohio, has been making a difference in Westfield since she moved to town in 1966. In addition to raising her son and daughter in Westfield, Nancy got involved in many organizations, especially those which concerned history, art education and beautification.
WESTFIELD, NJ
therealdeal.com

North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall

Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Port Authority names two firms to lead architectural design for multi-billion dollar replacement for NYC bus terminal

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced it selected an architectural joint-venture to assist in developing the agency’s vision for a reimagined, state-of-the-art Midtown Bus Terminal. International firm Foster + Partners and the U.S.-based multi-disciplinary design firm A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. will provide architectural...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Renna Media

Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist

Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
WESTFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey

While you are still being urged to kill as many spotted lanternflies as you can, a New Jersey wildlife group is sounding the alarm over a popular trapping method that is proving dangerous and deadly to birds. Sticky tape glue traps are effective for trapping and killing the Spotted Lanternfly,...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy