Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
727area.com
Downtown St Petersburg Bars
Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, adjacent to the Trop, is party central, from the upstairs patio to the outdoor bars and multiple indoor seating areas. Serving American casual cuisine (think burgers, chicken wings), barrels of beer, and offering a full bar and lots of big-screen TVs, arrive early, stay late. The other classic downtown sports bar is Midtown Sundries, where the circular bar surrounds multiple TVs, the pool tables are hot, the food is delicious and the crowd down-to-earth.
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
50 Free Things to do in Tampa Bay
Enjoy a budget-friendly night out with this list of 50 free things to do in...
Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction
TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning. Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed. The...
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
Tampa barber shop offers free back-to-school haircuts
New Generation Barber Shop gave out dozens of free back-to-school haircuts this week as a way to support a community that has been so supportive of their business.
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022
Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
813area.com
Feeling Hungry? Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Tampa
It’s summertime, the best season to enjoy a flavorful cup of frozen custard and beat the overwhelming heat. These toothsome desserts are made available in unlimited flavors, including cookies and candy bits with a wide array of toppings that you can select to create your own sweet treat. If...
stpetecatalyst.com
Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes
August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers tasty history lesson
Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers a tasty history lesson on the town's Hispanic and African-American origins.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
fox35orlando.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
941area.com
Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Bradenton and Sarasota
Sarasota and Bradenton are great places to visit for a family or friend's trip. If you've spent the day exploring this city, you'll probably want to end it in the most relaxing way possible. How about you call it off with a creamy and soft dessert like frozen custard?. There...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
19 of the Best Clearwater Restaurants for Families with Kids
From its calm blue water to its white sandy beaches, Clearwater Beach is an excellent destination for any family’s trip to Florida. With plenty of things to do in the area, like jet skiing, playing mini-golf, or going to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, there’s no shortage of having fun. However, you’ll need somewhere to unwind after a long day of exploring the area.
City of Tampa kicks off list of weeklong events ahead of '813 Day'
TAMPA, Fla. — Monday is the beginning of 813-week events in the city of Tampa. 813 Day is special because it’s the one day of the year that matches Tampa’s area code. Sparkman Wharf is marking the occasion with a charity event benefitting non-profit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.
995qyk.com
Griffin The Big Goofy Shepherd Mix Puppy Is Ready To Be Adopted
Griffin is out Mutt Monday dog this week. Griffin the big goofy shepherd mix puppy is ready to be adopted. The griffin is known as the king of all creatures, and this boy will surely grow into his name. But right now, Griffin is a big, goofy puppy. He loves to play in the water and will always be ready for a game of fetch. You must own your home to adopt this nine month old Shepherd mix.
wild941.com
Doechii Shuts It Down With Pop-Up Performance At The Ritz In YBor
Last night in YBor City, it was a real Tampa party!. Hometown girl & the newest signee to Top Dawg ENT., Doechii, stepped in the building to vibe & perform at the Ritz alongside our very own Joey Franchize & Buckwheat, alongside DJ Ku. Doechii is fresh off the release...
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
