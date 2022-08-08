ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, adjacent to the Trop, is party central, from the upstairs patio to the outdoor bars and multiple indoor seating areas. Serving American casual cuisine (think burgers, chicken wings), barrels of beer, and offering a full bar and lots of big-screen TVs, arrive early, stay late. The other classic downtown sports bar is Midtown Sundries, where the circular bar surrounds multiple TVs, the pool tables are hot, the food is delicious and the crowd down-to-earth.
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction

TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning. Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed. The...
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes

August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
19 of the Best Clearwater Restaurants for Families with Kids

From its calm blue water to its white sandy beaches, Clearwater Beach is an excellent destination for any family’s trip to Florida. With plenty of things to do in the area, like jet skiing, playing mini-golf, or going to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, there’s no shortage of having fun. However, you’ll need somewhere to unwind after a long day of exploring the area.
Griffin The Big Goofy Shepherd Mix Puppy Is Ready To Be Adopted

Griffin is out Mutt Monday dog this week. Griffin the big goofy shepherd mix puppy is ready to be adopted. The griffin is known as the king of all creatures, and this boy will surely grow into his name. But right now, Griffin is a big, goofy puppy. He loves to play in the water and will always be ready for a game of fetch. You must own your home to adopt this nine month old Shepherd mix.
Doechii Shuts It Down With Pop-Up Performance At The Ritz In YBor

Last night in YBor City, it was a real Tampa party!. Hometown girl & the newest signee to Top Dawg ENT., Doechii, stepped in the building to vibe & perform at the Ritz alongside our very own Joey Franchize & Buckwheat, alongside DJ Ku. Doechii is fresh off the release...
