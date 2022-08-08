ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America

Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.
Biden arrives in South Carolina for beach vacation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Aug 10 (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past.
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
Cadrene Heslop

South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help

Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
Ohio governor declares Dolly Parton Day to be August 9

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has led to Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio to declare August 9 honorary Dolly Parton Day ahead of the country singer's visit to the state. Parton will be stopping by Columbus, Ohio for a luncheon with Ohio's First Lady Fran DeWine to celebrate and promote the Imagination Library program.
This Is the County in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 – more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 3,965 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 449 fatalities for every 100,000 people. […]
