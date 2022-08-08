ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Did You Know These 10 Celebrities Are From The Great State Of Texas?

I think I speak for a lot of folks in Texas when I say that we're always proud when someone from our state goes on to do great things. Whether they're serving in the military or making waves in industry and invention, we like knowing they're out there representing our state. That applies to celebrities too. After all, they influence so man of the things we see on TV, on social media, in fashion, and on the news, so it's always interesting when a celeb has roots in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
101.5 KNUE

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Chocolate Chips#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Big Enough#Food Drink#The Cowboy Cookie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTEM NewsRadio

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
AL.com

Most popular dog name and most popular dog breed in Alabama

It turns out – at least according to the Bark, the company behind the monthly pet subscription service Bark Box – the most popular dog name in the U.S. is Luna. The name is the top pick for 37 U.S. states, according to their analysis of more than 10 years of customer data and purchasing trends.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
TEXAS STATE
MIX 106

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of cocaine.
IDAHO STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Chick-Fil-A vs Whataburger – Who’s Tops in Texas?

There is no coming between a Texan and his Whataburger, but almost everywhere else in the country, it's Chic-fil-A. Well, almost everywhere else anyway. A recent survey revealed that Chic-fil-A had the highest share of search in 27 out of the 50 U.S. states. Yes, Whataburger still rules Texas. Most...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy