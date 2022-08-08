Motorcyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run
DENVER ( KDVR ) — A motorcyclist collided with a car at a Highland neighborhood intersection Saturday night and was seriously hurt.
Denver police said at around 9:05 p.m. a Subaru SUV driver was turning left when a motorcyclist was hit at the intersection of Platte and 15th streets. The Subaru driver did not stop and fled eastbound on 15th Street.
Police said the Subaru probably has damage to the front left, with possible headlight damage and a missing left-side amber reflector.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
