East Brunswick Public Schools prepare students for the future
In the East Brunswick Public Schools, students are our priority! From the very start of their school journey, East Brunswick Public Schools prepare students for challenges they will meet in the future by building a strong foundation in character education, literacy, mathematics, science, social studies, world languages and health. Beginning...
Renna Media
Registration Opens August 15th for YMCA’s 7th Grade Initiative
Registration opens on August 15th for the 2022-2023 class of 7th Grade Initiative members at The Gateway Family YMCA. As part of the NJ YMCA 7th Grade Initiative, a state-wide program designed to support and encourage teens to maintain a healthy lifestyle, The Gateway Family YMCA offers a supportive 7th Grade Leaders Club program and complimentary membership for all 7thGrade Students in the local community. Upcoming 2022-2023 7th Grade students are invited to visit the YMCA and join with proof of grade and a guardian’s signature. Registration is available at The Gateway Family YMCA – Elizabeth Branch – 135 Madison Avenue, Five Points Branch -201 Tucker Avenue, Union, Rahway Branch – 1564 Irving Street, Rahway and Wellness Center Branch – 1000 Galloping Hill Rd, Union.
Renna Media
Rutgers Garden Helpline of Union County Reopens
RUTGERS COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OF UNION COUNTY CAN HELP. After being closed for the past two years due to the Covid pandemic, the Garden Helpline is now open to help solve your questions and problems. Even landscape professionals occasionally need assistance identifying problems. Diseases of trees and shrubs or insects need...
Renna Media
Union Township Police Host Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Township of Union and the Union Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August.
Ex-N.J. school board member fires back at critics who campaigned to oust her
A former Cedar Grove school board member who resigned last week after residents campaigned for her removal says she was targeted because she pushed to make the school district more diverse and equitable. But the group that successfully pushed her out of office says her claim is “beyond laughable.”
Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home
The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
Renna Media
Donations Sought for Cranford’s Little Free Pantry
Can you donate some groceries? The Little Free Pantry is in need of a replenishment of food. Drive by Cranford United Methodist Church, 201 Lincoln Ave E, Cranford, and in the parking lot you will see the Little Free Pantry. Built by Cranford Eagle Scout Josh Schwartz, the pantry is open 24/7 for anyone who needs food or wants to donate food. Take what you need, leave what you can – no questions asked. If the pantry is full, there are extra bins available for your non-perishable food donations. Let’s do this!
Renna Media
Fanwood Council Recognizes Student Champions
During a Fanwood Council meeting held on July 20, 2022, the Fanwood Borough Council and Mayor Colleen Mahr recognized the Scotch Plains Fanwood High School lacrosse, girls Track & Field, and men’s Volleyball teams, for high achievements during the past school year. Team members received certificates and posed for pictures with the Mayor.
Renna Media
Millburn Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held at Taylor Park on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by the Millburn Police Department. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and more. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in...
Renna Media
Madison Borough Celebrates Annual National Night Out
National Night Out, a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, was held on Waverly Place in Madison on Tuesday, August 2nd. The free event was sponsored by Madison NJ PBA 92. It featured giveaways, demos, games, exhibits, food, music, and a helicopter fly-over by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit. National Night Out culminates annually on the first Tuesday in August. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. For more information visit natw.org.
Community Bulletin Board: Middlesex County: Aug. 10
Due to the national formula shortage, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Middlesex County is holding a baby formula drive. Those wishing to donate can drop off baby formula Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; or email Lauren Sikora at laurens@casaofmiddlesexcounty.org to make alternate arrangements. The office is located at 77 Church St., New Brunswick.
Renna Media
Bicycle Tour Helps Build a Greener, More Sustainable Community
Jonathan G. Phillips, Exec. Dir., Groundwork Elizabeth. Nearly 750 cyclists of all ages and skill levels attended the recent Annual Tour de Elizabeth. For 2022, the recreational 15-mile bicycle ride around the City of Elizabeth had as its theme, “Superheroes for a Super City” with many riders dressing up in costume as Superheroes. Participants were escorted along the route by members of the Elizabeth Police Department, enjoyed refreshments and participated in a free raffle.
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Nancy Priest – for Community Activism and Historic Restoration
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Nancy Priest. Nancy Priest, a native of Steubenville, Ohio, has been making a difference in Westfield since she moved to town in 1966. In addition to raising her son and daughter in Westfield, Nancy got involved in many organizations, especially those which concerned history, art education and beautification.
Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark
Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville are being advised to boil water. Newark has canceled its summer school programs.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Mayor Calls Emergency Meeting for Public Health Measures
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Mayor W. Reed Gusciora, announced an emergency council meeting to discuss the City’s monkeypox and Covid preparation response and the need to dedicate resources to ensure residents are protected. The meeting will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 5 pm. The Biden Administration has...
Crews start repairs on massive water main break in Essex County; boil water advisory remains
Water distribution continues in Belleville, Bloomfield and Newark following a major water main break in Branch Brook Park Tuesday morning.
Essex County free summer music series continues
The 2022 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series continues with a Latino Festival and House Music Festival. “Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
Newark hospitals cancel some procedures due to water main break
A major water main break impacting the city of Newark caused some hospitals in the city to cancel certain procedures.
Renna Media
Westfield Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. – Civic Leader and Civil Rights Activist
Hall of Fame Inductee: Charles R. Morrison, Sr. “Good trouble,” words US Congressman John Lewis used to describe his actions in the civil rights struggle are inscribed on the plaque to Charles Morrison, Sr., at the Westfield Memorial Pool Complex. And trouble Mr. Morrison did, so much so he was admonished by Westfield’s mayor at the time who sent him a telegram to quit his disruptive behavior.
