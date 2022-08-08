Read full article on original website
Cobb school board chairman to hold campaign fundraiser
Cobb Board of Education chairman David Chastain, who is up for re-election in November, is holding a campaign fundraiser later this month in East Cobb. The fundraiser is Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Country Club (500 Atlanta Country Club Drive; info and RSVP link here). Chastain...
East Cobb audiologist recognized by Cobb Young Professionals
Dr. Melissa Wikoff, the founder and director of audiology at Peachtree Hearing in East Cobb, has been named a Next Generation Award winner by Cobb Young Professionals. CYP is the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s networking and development arm for professionals in their 20s and 30s. Wikoff leads her own practice in addressing issues regarding hearing loss at 4939 Lower Roswell Road and is involved in the field nationally.
Cobb settles lawsuit with Uber driver, agrees to pay $250K
The Cobb Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the county and six Cobb police officers by a woman who claimed they violated her constitutional rights nearly five years ago. The board voted 5-0 to pay Sharon DeArmond and her attorney a total...
Cobb Fire Station 21 crew, 911 operator earn Lifesaver awards
Members of Cobb Station 21 in East Cobb and a Cobb 911 operator have been recognized for their efforts in helping a parent resuscitate his son during a medical emergency. The Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Department announced this the staffers are the recipients of its Lifesaver Award. Cobb...
East Cobb Real Estate Outlook: Harry Norman Realtors
With the current economic and real estate volatility, East Cobb News is reaching out to local experts to gauge the state of the East Cobb residential market. We submitted the following questions in bold to the East Cobb office of Harry Norman Realtors (4651 Olde Towne Parkway), and the responses are in regular type. They have been lightly edited for style and punctuation.
