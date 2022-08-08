ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New protections for NJ's temp workers head to Murphy's desk

By Karen Yi
Gothamist
Gothamist
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IY1E2_0h9boDf800
The New Jersey State Senate has approved a bill looking to expand protections for the state's roughly 130,000 temporary workers.

New Jersey’s 130,000 temp workers, who largely labor inside the state’s warehouses, are one step closer to securing better working conditions.

The state Senate convened for a rare August session on Monday to retake a vote on the so-called “ temp worker bill of rights ,” which threatens temp agencies that fail to follow new regulations with daily fines of $5,000. The measure initially passed both legislative chambers in June, but the Senate voted on a version of the bill that didn’t match the Assembly version, and had to redo the vote. The bill passed 21-15 on Monday.

“We were thrilled and then sad but this time is definite,” Reynalda Cruz, an organizer with New Labor and former temp worker, told Gothamist in Spanish after the vote. “There is going to be more control for temp agencies.”

The bill bans temp agencies from paycheck deductions for costs such as meals or transportation to and from work sites. It also requires temp agencies to disclose where they’re sending workers and their rate of pay. Workers who are taken to job sites but are sent home without work must also be compensated for at least four hours of work, the bill states.

If Gov. Phil Murphy signs the bill, Cruz said, that will mean extra dollars in temp workers’ paychecks. She said temp agencies often make non-itemized deductions from workers’ paychecks that lower their take-home pay to below minimum wage.

“This will mean more money for their pockets, for their families, and now that food is so expensive,” Cruz said.

Sen. Joe Cryan, D-Union, who sponsored the bill, said the measure targets protections for temp workers in New Jersey’s warehouses. They fuel a quarter of the state’s warehouse labor, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Secretarial and clerk temp workers are exempt from the measure.

Cryan said many temp workers have effectively become permanent workers at certain warehouses, returning year after year, but don’t earn the same as workers employed by those companies.

“Some agencies can get rather large, some can employ hundreds of people at a time. How many people have to fall into a loophole where they have no workers rights?” Juliet Meneses, a member of Make the Road New Jersey, told Gothamist.

She said the bill “gives the workers an ability to actually put their foot down and be like, ‘These are the things you are supposed to provide for me.’”

A representative for the New Jersey Staffing Alliance didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment Monday afternoon, but previously warned the bill would jeopardize jobs by discouraging companies from using temp workers due to the new state requirements.

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ democrats fail to deliver promised tax break

For months, members of New Jersey's congressional delegation insisted they would not vote for any spending package that did not restore a key property tax deduction that would benefit thousands of taxpayers in the Garden State. All of them have now done an about face on their hardline stance. Among...
INCOME TAX
Morristown Minute

8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week

Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea takes the fight to towns across NJ

It's been a real blessing to be able to speak with the largest audience in New Jersey on the mic every weekday morning. I'm looking forward to continuing the conversation in the future for sure. The power of the broadcast should not be underestimated. The ability to spread the truth...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act

“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Gothamist

New York welcomes 3 busloads of asylum seekers from Texas

Media and immigrant rights activists gather outside one of the three busses that arrived at Port Authority, from Texas, on Tuesday carrying 80-100 asylum seekers from Central and South America. The scene outside the Port Authority Bus Terminal featured protesters, some well-wishers and lots of politics. [ more › ]
TEXAS STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Marijuana is legal in NJ but could cost gun owners

TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
TRAFFIC
Gothamist

In NY’s 10th Congressional District debate, Goldman’s personal wealth draws most attacks

Clockwise: ex-prosecutor Daniel Goldman, Brooklyn Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon, Rep. Mondaire Jones, Manhattan Yuh-Line Niou, City Councilmember Carlina Rivera and former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman take part in the first televised debate for the 10th congressional district seat. The debate, hosted by WNYC and NY1, was largely civil but included a few feisty exchanges. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temp#Workers Rights#Nj#Senate#Assembly#New Labor
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
NJ.com

Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations

The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Gothamist

Gothamist

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
322
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy