49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says he has 'beef' about his hat situation
Shanahan declined to explain much more.
Colts star Jonathan Taylor fires Nyheim Hines warning shot at NFL defenses
There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the new season. In particular, eyes have been peeled for Jonathan Taylor following what was a breakout year for the 23-year-old running back. In his mind, however, Taylor believes that it’s not just him who the rest of the NFL should be worried about.
Stidham relishing role with Raiders, playing for McDaniels
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham knows who's the starting quarterback in Las Vegas. That hasn’t stopped him from performing like an incoming starter for the Raiders. After all, when you might understand a new offensive system better than anybody coming into training camp, there’s an edge that established confidence.
7 takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts started the third week of training camp with a padded practice Monday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. For the first time since returning for training camp, the Colts will have a real (sort of) football game at the end of the week. While there isn’t any game-planning for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the physicality and intensity are heating up.
3 biggest surprises from Frank Reich’s first Colts depth chart for 2022
As Frank Reich gets ready to break Indianapolis Colts training camp for the first time in 2022 and head to the team’s opening preseason game vs. the Buffalo Bills, the franchise released its first unofficial depth chart. While the Colts depth chart doesn’t have a ton of surprises, there are a few players in interesting slots that are worth noting.
Grover Stewart is the Coolest Player on the Indianapolis Colts
Matt Taylor and Jeffery Gore recently sat down with the nose tackle of the Indianapolis Colts, Grover Stewart. These camp interviews from Colts Audio Network are fantastic, and they are a great look into the minds and lives of Colts players. Stewart carried a laid back, happy demeanor throughout the interview while describing his acceptance of his role in the organization and his favorite passion besides football, barbecuing.
Kansas City Chiefs sign veteran nose tackle and Super Bowl champion Danny Shelton
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
3 reasons Tom Brady won the divorce with Patriots, Bill Belichick
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were synonymous with each other for almost 20 years. The Patriots famously drafted him 199th in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger, and Spergon Wynn were the six quarterbacks taken before Brady. It’s amazing how NFL franchises and the league would forever be shaped by making those mistakes of letting him slip by.
Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season
"Colts All-pro LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard watched practice in street clothes as he recovers from June back surgery," said Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, who was out at Colts practice on Monday. "I’m told there is no set return timetable but per source they do expect him back at 'some point' this year. 17-game season. They’ll need him but won’t rush him."
