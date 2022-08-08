ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Stidham relishing role with Raiders, playing for McDaniels

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jarrett Stidham knows who's the starting quarterback in Las Vegas. That hasn’t stopped him from performing like an incoming starter for the Raiders. After all, when you might understand a new offensive system better than anybody coming into training camp, there’s an edge that established confidence.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 takeaways from Day 8 of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts started the third week of training camp with a padded practice Monday at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. For the first time since returning for training camp, the Colts will have a real (sort of) football game at the end of the week. While there isn’t any game-planning for Saturday’s preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills, the physicality and intensity are heating up.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Yardbarker

Grover Stewart is the Coolest Player on the Indianapolis Colts

Matt Taylor and Jeffery Gore recently sat down with the nose tackle of the Indianapolis Colts, Grover Stewart. These camp interviews from Colts Audio Network are fantastic, and they are a great look into the minds and lives of Colts players. Stewart carried a laid back, happy demeanor throughout the interview while describing his acceptance of his role in the organization and his favorite passion besides football, barbecuing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady won the divorce with Patriots, Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were synonymous with each other for almost 20 years. The Patriots famously drafted him 199th in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger, and Spergon Wynn were the six quarterbacks taken before Brady. It’s amazing how NFL franchises and the league would forever be shaped by making those mistakes of letting him slip by.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Kenny Moore
Yardbarker

Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season

"Colts All-pro LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard watched practice in street clothes as he recovers from June back surgery," said Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, who was out at Colts practice on Monday. "I’m told there is no set return timetable but per source they do expect him back at 'some point' this year. 17-game season. They’ll need him but won’t rush him."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy