Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were synonymous with each other for almost 20 years. The Patriots famously drafted him 199th in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger, and Spergon Wynn were the six quarterbacks taken before Brady. It’s amazing how NFL franchises and the league would forever be shaped by making those mistakes of letting him slip by.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO