ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago public buildings, sister agencies moving to 100% renewable energy by 2025, Lightfoot says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBiJR_0h9bnyfi00

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced all Chicago public buildings and sister agencies will move to 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Lightfoot and Gov. JB Pritzker announced the city's agreement with retail electricity supplier Constellation and Swift Current Energy at the Chicago Urban League Monday. The pledge would make the city one of the largest cities to move to clean energy, according to the mayor's office.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at a press conference Monday announcing the City of Chicago's plan to run on fully renewable energy starting in 2025.

"I am incredibly proud to advance this commitment to transitioning all city operations to 100% renewable energy by 2025," Lightfoot said. "The signing of this agreement demonstrates that the City of Chicago is leading by example and driving high-impact climate action, building the clean energy workforce of the future and equitably distributing meaningful benefits to foster the local clean energy economy for all."

Construction is set to begin by the end of the year. Lightfoot said the project is expected to produce hundreds of jobs and reduce the city's carbon footprint.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference Monday announcing a plan that would have the City of Chicago operating on fully renewable energy starting in 2025.

"We are providing a clean energy solution that will help the City of Chicago," said Chief Commercial Officer of Constellation Energy Jim McHugh.

The mayor's office also said the deal will also provide renewable energy to other major organizations throughout the state.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
City
Energy, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Chicago Mayor#Green Energy#The Chicago Urban League#Constellation Energy
97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants

Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
14K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy