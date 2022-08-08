Decision expected soon on Wyoming’s trigger bill pause extension-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming abortion trigger bill debate continued Tuesday. A judge listened to the second round of arguments about whether to continue the restraining order on Wyoming’s abortion ban. Almost two weeks after granting a temporary restraining order (TRO) to block Wyoming’s abortion ban, a Teton County District Judge heard arguments for and against continuing the pause.

