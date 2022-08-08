ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Congestion pricing details released

Drivers entering the heart of New York City would pay an extra $9 to $23 as soon as the end of next year under the congestion pricing plan. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds...
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
pix11.com

For the home: Making any home an oasis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
pix11.com

Moose on the Loose: Mets World Series bound

PIX11's Marc Malusis predicts the New York Mets will be the 2022 World Series champions. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds to revitalize, save Hunts …. Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in...
pix11.com

Tips for beating the hot, humid weather forecast for NY and NJ

It's set to be another hot and humid stretch in New York and New Jersey. Here are some tips for staying cool and safe. Tips for beating the hot, humid weather forecast …. These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC. What’s in the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping...
pix11.com

Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying

Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials.
pix11.com

Humid weather ahead for NY, NJ before some relief

Tuesday was another scorcher as temperatures soared toward 97 degrees in Central Park. That was the hottest temperature recorded so far this year. In Newark, temperatures soared toward 101, marking the sixth time it reached the 100 mark. To end the day, a few isolated storms developed, and it was intense enough to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the city and in northeastern New Jersey.
