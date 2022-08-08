Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Congestion pricing details released
Drivers entering the heart of New York City would pay an extra $9 to $23 as soon as the end of next year under the congestion pricing plan. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds...
pix11.com
NYC business owners want action on rising crime
Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: "enough is enough." Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that's terrorizing their employees and customers.
pix11.com
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
pix11.com
Appeals court sides with Adams administration on cuts to NYC schools
City officials have called it a win, but parents feel it’s a loss for students. Cuts, planned because of falling enrollment, will impact about 75 percent of public schools across New York City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
For the home: Making any home an oasis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
pix11.com
NYC maternity center focuses on care from midwives
Maternal health care is not a one size fits all approach and one modern maternity center is primarily providing care by midwives. In this way, they aim to reduce the maternal mortality and morbidity rate among Black women.
pix11.com
Moose on the Loose: Mets World Series bound
PIX11's Marc Malusis predicts the New York Mets will be the 2022 World Series champions. ‘I’m shattered’: Dog dies after attack in Prospect …. NY legislation provides support for Holocaust survivors. Lawmakers pushing for funds to revitalize, save Hunts …. Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in...
pix11.com
Tips for beating the hot, humid weather forecast for NY and NJ
It's set to be another hot and humid stretch in New York and New Jersey. Here are some tips for staying cool and safe. Tips for beating the hot, humid weather forecast …. These are the slowest, least reliable buses in NYC. What’s in the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials.
pix11.com
New York, New Jersey weather forecast: Hot, rainy start to week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, as hot, sticky weather with the potential for pop-up thunderstorms settles over the New York and New Jersey area to start the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high...
pix11.com
Humid weather ahead for NY, NJ before some relief
Tuesday was another scorcher as temperatures soared toward 97 degrees in Central Park. That was the hottest temperature recorded so far this year. In Newark, temperatures soared toward 101, marking the sixth time it reached the 100 mark. To end the day, a few isolated storms developed, and it was intense enough to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the city and in northeastern New Jersey.
Comments / 0