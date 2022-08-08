Read full article on original website
GM Stumbles, Future Grim
The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
Truth About Cars
GM Files For Trademarks For Four Cadillac Celestiq Trims
General Motors has filed for four trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark office. The trademarks are believed to be related to trim-level names for the upcoming Cadillac Celestiq EV. The trademarks have been filed for Celestiq Aurora, Celestiq Magentic, Celestiq Mist, and Celestiq Vale. That order appears to...
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
Toyota Pauses Ancient Land Cruiser 70 Orders Because It Can’t Meet Demand
The Toyota Land Cruiser 70 is one of those models that just won’t die. Launched in 1984, it’s been on the market for 38 years now and still enjoys a very solid demand in Australia. So much so that the automaker needs to stop taking orders for the classic off-roader in an attempt to produce the vehicles that have already been paid.
torquenews.com
Ford Increases F-150 Lightning Pricing For 2023, Cites Strong Demand
Ford recently revealed that it was reopening the order books for several of its models. One of these models is the 2023 F-150 Lightning, which has seen an impressive amount of consumer demand and sales. However, in addition to some welcome updates, the Lightning is also going up in price.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Audi A3 E-Tron Rendering Peeks Into The Nameplate's Electric Future
The Audi A3 has been around since 1996. Within four generations, the compact Sportback (hatchback) and eventually sedan have always been powered by an internal combustion engine. In its third-generation model, an electric motor was introduced into the lineup. That won't be the case in 2026, though. Audi has confirmed...
Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan?
Here's a look at Jim Rowan, Volvo's new CEO, including his career history and his plans for Volvo's future in the automotive industry. The post Who Is Volvo’s New CEO, Jim Rowan? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RUMORS: New Lexus LFA Will Have Almost 1,000 HP, Nissan Z Nismo Coming With Over 400 HP And Nissan GT-R Refresh Coming In 2023
According to the Japanese language Best Car website, there are a slew of existing updates and a couple of new models with dates on the horizon. Without sources and with our hazy grasp of the Japanese language, we will place all of the following Google-translated information in the rumor column until we confirm otherwise.
Welcome to microtransaction hell: Buy a BMW, pay monthly for the car's features
Talk about cut cartent.
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
Coca-Cola HBC flags one-time $195 million hit from Russian operations
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) said on Thursday it incurred a one-time hit of 190 million euros ($195.36 million) in the first-half due to costs related to its business in Russia after it stopped sale of Coca-Cola drinks in the country following the Ukraine war.
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Porsche Revisits Its Cayenne S Rally Car, Road-Legal Special Edition Model
As Porsche continues the development of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Stuttgart-based automaker takes the time to revisit the Cayenne S rally car it built for the Rally Transsyberia. One of the toughest motorsport competitions on the planet with a total length of more than 6,200 miles (10,000+ kilometers), the race that went from Berlin via Moscow, Novosibirsk, Mongolia, and Lake Baikal was the event where the all-new first-gen Cayenne proved its capabilities.
2022 VW Golf R Drag Races Audi S4 To Show Power Isn't Everything
The VW Golf R and Audi S4 aren't direct rivals, but that didn't stop the good folks over at Edmunds to line them up for a couple of drag races. Not the usual kind as these are called U-Drag races since the cars perform a U-turn and then return to where they started. It would've made more sense to bring the S3 Sedan – well, the S3 Sportback but it's not sold in the US – but it is interesting to see how the two cars fare in an acceleration test.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
Ford Secures Solar Energy For Carbon-Free Vehicle Production
Earlier this year, Ford split itself into two distinct divisions – Blue and Model E. It’s the company’s plan for the future as it looks to emphasize electric vehicles and help reduce carbon emissions. Part of that plan includes the Blue Oval powering its operations with green energy, and Ford took a big step toward making that happen.
