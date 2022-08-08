Read full article on original website
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew C. WoodruffWilliston, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
ocala-news.com
Ocala Symphony Orchestra announces Open Rehearsal dates for upcoming season
The Ocala Symphony Orchestra is bringing back its open rehearsal events for students and their families at the Reilly Arts Center. The free program provides the unique opportunity to see the Ocala Symphony Orchestra’s live rehearsals before a concert weekend. Open rehearsals also give families and students an opportunity to enjoy the symphony in a relaxed environment while getting an educational, behind-the-curtain view on how a symphony prepares for its opening night.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Civic Theatre’s new season opens next month with ‘Hands on a Hardbody’
Ocala Civic Theatre is gearing up for its 2022-2023 season, and tickets are now on sale for its opening musical: Hands on a Hardbody. The feel-good country-pop musical is inspired by the acclaimed 1997 documentary of the same name, and it will tell the story of a Nissan dealership in Texas that sponsors a contest to win a free, brand-new pickup truck.
ocala-news.com
Paddock Mall hands out over 2,000 backpacks to local students during back-to-school event
The Paddock Mall gave away over 2,000 backpacks to Marion County students during the Back 2 School Bash that was held on Saturday, August 6. During the four-hour event, the Paddock Mall’s team handed out the free backpacks to students and their families, along with pencil pouches that were stuffed with school supplies.
villages-news.com
Villager known for mermaid mural ordered to bring her co-mingled colors into compliance
A Villager known for a mermaid mural and bright colors on her home has been given 30 days to bring her co-mingled colors back into compliance. Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, appeared Wednesday afternoon in a public hearing before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm Tours of Ocala tour of horse country
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Tours of Ocala is providing an insider tour of horse country. In this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how participants are learning about different breeds and history. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
villages-news.com
Big crowd shows up to learn about anticipated rebuilding of Paradise Recreation Center
A big crowd showed up at Wednesday morning’s Amenity Authority Committee meeting at Savannah Center to learn about the anticipated rebuilding of Paradise Recreation Center. The recreation center on the Historic Side of The Villages was established in 1984. It saw a major renovation in 2006. Director of Recreation John Rohan remembered starting his long career in The Villages in the early 1990s at Paradise Recreation Center.
ocala-news.com
Infrared View Of Silver Springs State Park
Here’s a new perspective: this is an infrared photograph of Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Cindy Jones for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
ocala-news.com
Breathtaking Cloud Formation Above Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out the colors in this breathtaking cloud formation during a sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
sltablet.com
Fall Into The Holidays At The Makers Market (Oct 14 and Oct 15)
Fall into the Holidays at the Makers Market on October 15 from 5 pm – 9 pm featuring Live Entertainment, Food, Raffles and more. On October 15 from 9 am – 3 pm enjoy lots of activities including a Craft and Gift Show, International Food Court, Live Entertainment, Raffles, Pumpkin Patch, Kids Activities.
Villages Daily Sun
Eco-tours offer an immersive experience
While Florida may be best known for its theme parks, sunny beaches and citrus fruits, it also offers lush ecosystems for visitors and residents to explore. Potential explorers can participate in eco-tours in The Villages and surrounding area to learn more about the state’s plants and wildlife. “It’s a lot of fun and an enjoyable day,” said Lynda Feustel, a facilities manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. The Friends of Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park recently added three new eco-guides to its team of volunteers. Heather Murphy, Anne McIntyre and Audrey Wheeler completed their rescue training at the end of June and are available to guide kayakers through the Dead River Marsh and Lake Griffin.
click orlando
Sumter County church works to bring smiles to thousands of children around the world this holiday season
WILDWOOD, Fla. – For some volunteers in The Villages, the best part of the day is visiting the Filler Factory at Live Oaks Community Church Southern Campus. The Filler Factory is what they call their set-up for filling shoe boxes to send off to Operation Christmas Child. It’s a program the church takes part in with Samaritan’s Purse. This week, they’re expecting about 200 volunteers to help get those shoe boxes ready ahead of the holiday season.
sltablet.com
Clermont F45 Opens in Clermont
F45 Training Studio just opened in the Clermont Kings Ridge Publix Shopping Center. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce team, supportive businesses and many local dignitaries were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome them and to observe some classes in action. This is the second location in Central...
ucf.edu
Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala
As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
click orlando
Hey, book lovers: Here’s where to find independent bookstores in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Print is not dead, despite society’s best efforts. Around the world, independent booksellers shelve stories in little shops still. According to the American Booksellers Association, the group has 2,023 members running 2,561 locations across the country. Eighty-five new bookstores have opened since January, and 207 members are looking at opening new stores.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization seeking volunteers for ‘Stop on Red’ event
In recognition of National Stop on Red Week, the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization is hosting an event on Thursday, August 11 to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights. According to Ocala Marion TPO, over 4.2 million drivers ran red lights last year, and 928 people were...
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
ocala-news.com
Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores
Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
ocala-news.com
Allen Howard Johnson
Allen Howard Johnson was born to the late Clyde & Dorothea Johnson in Johnson City, New York, on February 25th, 1951. He was the eldest of ten children preceded by his parents, his sisters Sandra Coleman and Shirley Belles survived by his sisters Dorothea, Beverly, Darlene, Debra, and Diane and brothers James and Donald.
ocala-news.com
Roger Wayne Mann
Sunrise 01/10/1949 to Sunset 07/30/2022. Roger Wayne Mann, 73, left this earthly world on July 30, 2022, in Ocala, FL. Roger was born in Frederick, MD (City, State) on January 10, 1949. He was the loving son of the late Garland and Ada Mann. Roger’s memory will be cherished by...
