While Florida may be best known for its theme parks, sunny beaches and citrus fruits, it also offers lush ecosystems for visitors and residents to explore. Potential explorers can participate in eco-tours in The Villages and surrounding area to learn more about the state’s plants and wildlife. “It’s a lot of fun and an enjoyable day,” said Lynda Feustel, a facilities manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. The Friends of Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park recently added three new eco-guides to its team of volunteers. Heather Murphy, Anne McIntyre and Audrey Wheeler completed their rescue training at the end of June and are available to guide kayakers through the Dead River Marsh and Lake Griffin.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO