Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die
Google mama doctor Jones on YouTube about overturning Roe, the problem is, it's a gray area. A young woman can be sitting up saying she has pain in her abdomen and then abruptly code out. seriously, go listen to mama doctor Jones!
Exactly my point. What a horrific experience for a woman to experience! This is truly very sad!
