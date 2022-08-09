ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Liz Truss repeats vow to introduce police targets to cut ‘key crimes’ by 20% despite warnings

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZfcy_0h9bn9BG00

Liz Truss has reiterated her vow to set police targets to “cut key crimes by 20 per cent”, despite mounting warnings over the potential consequences.

During a visit to a youth centre on Monday alongside former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith , the current leadership frontrunner outlined her crime policies.

They include plans to order police to reduce serious crimes by 20 per cent below 2019 levels, by the end of the current parliament in 2024.

Ms Truss also wants to draw up league tables showing the rates of crimes including murder, serious violence, burglary and vehicle theft for each police force.

The foreign secretary said she would launch a review of how to tackle and prevent antisocial behaviour and attempt to ensure that police officers respond to burglaries in person.

Ms Truss said: “I’ll make sure our police forces get back to basics and spend their time making streets safer. People can trust me to keep our streets safe, make our communities better, and deliver what I say I will.”

It came after the police watchdog said that forces were unable to get “back to basics” because their time was being taken up by a huge amount of non-crime demand.

Andy Cooke, HM chief inspector of constabulary, told The Independent that armed police were being sent to save the lives of people in cardiac arrest because ambulances “can’t cope” with demand.

“When we look at how policing can improve, we can’t just look at policing – we need to look at those factors that are influencing policing away from [solving crime],” he added.

““Police need to have sufficient time and resources to go and do what the public would expect them to do.”

Officers are spending up to a third of their time on non-policing matters, including responding to mental health crises, transporting patients to A&E and waiting for hours for them to be seen by medics.

The national lead for local policing, Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney, said: “It reduces the police ability to fight crime and protect people in all the wider ways we should.”

Recorded crime has hit a record high in England and Wales, while the proportion of offences resulting in a charge has plummeted to a record low of 5.6 per cent. The figure for rape is just 1.3 per cent.

Police sources previously called Ms Truss’ proposed 20 per cent targets “incoherent” and questioned how they would be achieved without an accompanying strategy or dedicated resources.

A 2015 report found that previous crime targets created “perverse incentives to mis-record crime” and caused police to respond to some offences selectively “to the detriment of other calls”.

Theresa May concluded at the time: “Targets don’t fight crime, they hinder the fight against crime.”

A report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary found that targets imposed on the Metropolitan Police by Boris Johnson, during his time as London mayor, took focus away from vital child protection work and needed “urgent correction”.

The watchdog said the crimes selected at that time received “undue focus” even though they did not include serious offences such as terrorism, murder, sexual offences, kidnapping, gun crime, child abuse or sexual exploitation.

Speaking before Ms Truss’s speech on Monday, Mr Cooke said that performance management was important for police “but the wrong targets promote the wrong activities”.

“Too many targets mean that because it’s human nature, forces will solely focus on what that target is and other parts of business may get less attention when they need more,” he added.

“You’ve also got the issue of perverse incentives. There is always a temptation there to massage the figures in relation to improving how you look when you’re chasing a target.”

The former Merseyside chief constable said different forces have different crime landscapes and challenges, warning: “In what is a very complex business you can’t make the setting of targets into a very simple thing, because they’re not simple.”

Priti Patel, the home secretary, has asked the National Police Chiefs’ Council to lead a review of “productivity in policing”, which is due to report back next year.

An announcement on Monday said the review, led by the current acting Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Stephen House, would look at “effectiveness and productivity in policing, identifying the barriers and the most efficient operating models”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘asked Nicola Sturgeon about how to get into Vogue’

Nicola Sturgeon has said Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue. The first minister said Ms Truss “looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp” after Ms Sturgeon told her she had been in Vogue twice. Ms Sturgeon then said, during their brief meeting at Cop26 last year, the foreign secretary asked about how she could feature in the magazine. Earlier in the Tory leadership race, Ms Truss dismissed Ms Sturgeon as an “attention seeker”.Asked about Ms Truss’s comments during an LBC interview at Edinburgh’s Fringe festival, Ms Sturgeon said she...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

‘Kangaroo committee’: Truss dismisses calls to discuss cost of living support with Sunak and Johnson

Liz Truss has dismissed calls to get together with Boris Johnson and the former chancellor Rishi Sunak to discuss the cost of living crisis and agree upon a support package before the Tory leadership contest concludes.Describing it as “constitutionally, deeply undesirable” and a “kangaroo committee”, the frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said she is concentrating on her work as foreign secretary.It comes after Tony Danker, the director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said that the outgoing prime minister and the two contenders vying to replace him should get together to discuss more support for households. He said they...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Andy Cooke
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes

Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country's president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week.Miners' camps were torched and roads around the townships of Munsieville and Bekkersdal outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia.Police said eight women were raped on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Police Forces#Conservative
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Family paddling in London river finds huge haul of weapons including Uzi submachine gun

A family’s summer’s day out by a river in south London took a sinister turn when they fished out an Uzi submachine gun and up to 10 other firearms that had been dumped in the water.The shocking discovery was made on Saturday when Ryan Ball, 32, took his three children – 11, five, and one – to River Pool at Linear Park, between Catford and Sydenham.His son’s friend James White stumbled upon a metal object at the bottom of the river while taking a dip to cool off. When it was pulled out, they realised that it was a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to end ‘summer of drift’ and draw up cost of living plan with Sunak and Truss

Boris Johnson is facing growing calls to end a “summer of drift” and take action on the cost of living crisis, as he was accused of failing hard-up Britons by refusing to offer fresh help or even hold emergency meetings.Labour said the government’s failure to act on spiralling inflation showed it had “lost control” of the economy after No 10 dismissed former PM Gordon Brown’s call for the recall of parliament and an emergency budget.The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) backed Brown’s call for immediate intervention, urging Mr Johnson to meet Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pay compensation to infected blood victims ‘right away’ before more people die, Hunt tells government

Senior Tory MP Jeremy Hunt has urged the government to pay interim compensation to all infected blood victims and bereaved partners “right away” before more people die.The former health secretary’s remarks came after Sir Brian Langstaff, the chair of the inquiry into the scandal, said a compensation payment of no less than £100,000 should be paid to all victims, “without delay”.The Infected Blood Inquiry started taking evidence in 2018 and was established to examine how patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson jokes new prime minister will ‘for certain be either a man or woman’

Boris Johnson has joked the next prime minister will “for certain be either a man or a woman”.The outgoing Tory leader spoke about his successor in one of his final Downing Street garden events and discussed the UK’s cost of living crisis.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
POLITICS
The Independent

Children will go ‘ill-clad and hungry’ this winter if cost-of-living crisis not tackled, Gordon Brown warns

Gordon Brown has warned that children will be forced to attend school “ill-clad and undernourished” if the government does not act now to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.The former Labour prime minister urged the government to prioritise putting foward a fresh package of support for families before the winter arrives “no matter what’s happening in the leadership programme”.Speaking to Sky News, Mr Brown warned there is “no doubt people will go hungry in October” – adding that if the government was to leave its intervention until November or December, “pensioners will have to choose between feeding their gas...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy