The Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless headphones have just been unveiled, here’s how to pre-order them

It’s been three years since premium audio manufacturer Sennheiser released the Sennheiser momentum 3 wireless headphones into the wild. Since then, we’ve seen the launch of two new Sennheiser earbuds – the momentum true wireless 2 and the momentum true wireless 3 , the latter having launched earlier this year.

But it’s been so long since we last saw the over-ear momentums that we’d started to think the company had given up on its series of wireless headphones altogether. Of course, it hadn’t.

Today, the company has officially announced the launch of the all-new Sennheiser momentum wireless 4 headphones. Featuring a whole new redesign, 60 hours of battery life and improved active noise cancellation, they will be available to pre-order starting from 9 August.

It’s already been a big year for wireless headphones, with the launch of the Sony WH-1000XM5 (£344.20, Amazon.co.uk ) – our top pick for 2022 – and the premium Master & Dynamic MW75 (£549, Masterdynamic.co.uk ), which also made the cut. It’ll be interesting to see if Sennheiser’s new cans make the list.

We haven’t quite finished reviewing the new momentum 4s just yet, but if you’re interested in finding out how to pre-order them now and what features they boast, come, take a walk with us, and we’ll explain all.

Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless headphones: £299.99, Sennheiser.com – pre-order

Type: Over-ear

Over-ear Dimensions: 180 x 195 x 46.3 mm

180 x 195 x 46.3 mm Weight: 293g

293g Noise cancellation: Adaptive ANC

Adaptive ANC Battery life: Up to 60 hours with ANC turned on

Up to 60 hours with ANC turned on Drivers: 42mm transducer

42mm transducer Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2

Bluetooth 5.2 Voice control: Yes

The new Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless headphones are powered by a 42mm transducer, which the company says provides “brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality”. There’s a new streamlined fold-flat redesign, with Sennheiser having removed the bumps and sharp edges to improve active noise cancellation, plus the headphones have a new digital beam-forming microphone array, helping with wind noise suppression.

In terms of features and controls, the momentum 4 include features such as smart pause, which stops playing music when you take the headphones off your ears, resuming playback when you put them back on, as well as an auto on/off feature, which powers up the headphones in a pinch and turns them off when not in use. There’s a touchpad on the momentum 4 wireless headphones, allowing you to control the cans with swipes and taps, and they also support multi-point connectivity, meaning you can quickly switch between devices.

You’re also able to customise the sound to your own preferences using the built-in equaliser inside the Sennheiser control app, and there are sound modes and a new sound personalisation feature. What sound personalisation essentially does is assess your listening preferences and adjusts the sound to your own personal taste.

Sennheiser says that the headphones last for up to 60 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, and a 10-minute fast charge will give you six hours extra listening time.

The Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless headphones come in either black or white and cost £299.99. You will be able to pre-order them from 9 August and they will go on sale on 23 August more widely.

