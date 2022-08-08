ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless headphones have just been unveiled, here’s how to pre-order them

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arQ1p_0h9bn8IX00

It’s been three years since premium audio manufacturer Sennheiser released the Sennheiser momentum 3 wireless headphones into the wild. Since then, we’ve seen the launch of two new Sennheiser earbuds – the momentum true wireless 2 and the momentum true wireless 3 , the latter having launched earlier this year.

But it’s been so long since we last saw the over-ear momentums that we’d started to think the company had given up on its series of wireless headphones altogether. Of course, it hadn’t.

Today, the company has officially announced the launch of the all-new Sennheiser momentum wireless 4 headphones. Featuring a whole new redesign, 60 hours of battery life and improved active noise cancellation, they will be available to pre-order starting from 9 August.

It’s already been a big year for wireless headphones, with the launch of the Sony WH-1000XM5 (£344.20, Amazon.co.uk ) – our top pick for 2022 – and the premium Master & Dynamic MW75 (£549, Masterdynamic.co.uk ), which also made the cut. It’ll be interesting to see if Sennheiser’s new cans make the list.

We haven’t quite finished reviewing the new momentum 4s just yet, but if you’re interested in finding out how to pre-order them now and what features they boast, come, take a walk with us, and we’ll explain all.

Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless headphones: £299.99, Sennheiser.com – pre-order

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJBs5_0h9bn8IX00
  • Type: Over-ear
  • Dimensions: 180 x 195 x 46.3 mm
  • Weight: 293g
  • Noise cancellation: Adaptive ANC
  • Battery life: Up to 60 hours with ANC turned on
  • Drivers: 42mm transducer
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2
  • Voice control: Yes

The new Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless headphones are powered by a 42mm transducer, which the company says provides “brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality”. There’s a new streamlined fold-flat redesign, with Sennheiser having removed the bumps and sharp edges to improve active noise cancellation, plus the headphones have a new digital beam-forming microphone array, helping with wind noise suppression.

In terms of features and controls, the momentum 4 include features such as smart pause, which stops playing music when you take the headphones off your ears, resuming playback when you put them back on, as well as an auto on/off feature, which powers up the headphones in a pinch and turns them off when not in use. There’s a touchpad on the momentum 4 wireless headphones, allowing you to control the cans with swipes and taps, and they also support multi-point connectivity, meaning you can quickly switch between devices.

You’re also able to customise the sound to your own preferences using the built-in equaliser inside the Sennheiser control app, and there are sound modes and a new sound personalisation feature. What sound personalisation essentially does is assess your listening preferences and adjusts the sound to your own personal taste.

Sennheiser says that the headphones last for up to 60 hours with active noise cancellation turned on, and a 10-minute fast charge will give you six hours extra listening time.

The Sennheiser momentum 4 wireless headphones come in either black or white and cost £299.99. You will be able to pre-order them from 9 August and they will go on sale on 23 August more widely.

Buy now

Looking for more top-rated audio gear? Check out our round-up of the best wireless earbuds

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
VIDEO GAMES
shefinds

How To Find The Best Portable Charger For Your iPhone, According To Apple Experts

When is the last time you badly needed to charge your iPhone but weren’t at home? If your answer is: all the darn time, then you might want to look into investing in a quality portable charger that can safely and efficiently power up your phone’s battery no matter where you roam. Like a lot of tech accessories, portable chargers aren’t one and the same. Depending on your phone’s needs and your personal travel needs, the charger you choose will differ from the one your friend snagged. This is how to find the best portable charger for your iPhone, according to Apple experts.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Roku's Private Listening Feature Does More Than You Think

One of the Roku mobile app's best features is private listening, which allows you to take audio from your TV and stream directly to your phone. The feature is great for listening to your TV audio privately through a pair of wired or wireless headphones, but it can also use your phone's Bluetooth capabilities to send the audio to your wireless speakers.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Wireless Earbuds#Noise Cancellation#Sennheiser Com#G Noise
CNET

Grab These Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $110 and Save $40

Having a great pair of wireless earbuds can come in handy in many instances. Wireless earbuds are a great way to cancel out noise while working out at the gym or while you're going for a run. They can also help you focus on schoolwork or on tasks while you're on the job. If you want to tune out the world and just get lost in music, you can do that too. When it comes to wireless Bluetooth earbuds, some key features to look for are noise cancellation, water resistance, battery life, smooth pairing to devices, and clear a microphone. Thankfully this pair of earbuds from OnePlus has all you could need and more, and it's on sale right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now

Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best AirPods Deals of July 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for July 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Urbanista launches wireless earbuds that are powered by the sun

A year after launching the world’s first self-charging solar-powered wireless headphones, Swedish audio brand Urbanista has gone one step further, today announcing the Urbanista Phoenix, a pair of wireless earbuds that charge using the power of light.Promising to deliver a practically limitless battery life, the charging case of the earbuds will start to charge whenever it’s exposed to any indoor or outdoor light source. That does mean that the earbuds themselves can’t charge themselves independent of the case, but it should remove the need to juice up a charging case entirely.The company says that the earbuds get eight hours of playback after...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Music
The Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more comfortable design and hi-fi audio

Continuing its string of iterative hardware updates today, Samsung is introducing the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The company says they’re smaller and more comfortable than the original Buds Pro, and the new model supports 24-bit audio playback over Bluetooth — if you’re using a Samsung phone, that is. Preorders for the $229.99 Buds 2 Pro start today, and they’ll be available on August 26th. (That’s $30 more expensive than the launch price of the original pair.) Samsung’s latest top-of-the-line earbuds will be offered in black, white, and purple.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

New LG earbuds kill bacteria and feature active noise canceling

LG has launched its Tone Free true wireless earbud range for 2022, and they look impressive. The Tone Free T90 is the new flagship pair of buds, while the Tone Free Fit (TF8) is more sporty. Both sets of buds have LG’s signature UVnano bacteria-destroying charging case. That case also...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung's One UI 5 opens up a whole new settings menu just for Wi-Fi

Samsung is sailing full speed ahead for the launch of One UI 5 (on top of Android 13) on its latest phones — including, just announced, the Galaxy S22 series of devices in Germany, South Korea, and the United States — and it seems confident of where it is headed. We just covered some of the changes the company wants to make to the operating system's gesture shortcuts. Now, we're taking a look at some advanced Wi-Fi settings and where in the interface they'll call home.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Serena TWS earbuds prove you don’t have to damage your ears to have great sound

Earbuds are convenient and great, but they also come with their fair share of drawbacks. Their design almost makes it too easy for ambient sounds to get into your ears, forcing many to crank up the volume to drown out the noise. Their proximity to your eardrums, however, means they pose an even greater risk of damaging your sensitive ears for life. Balancing noise cancellation and audio quality is one of the delicate dances that earbuds manufacturers have to do with each new product, a dance that often ends up in one compromise or another. An innovative pair of earbuds wants to do away with those compromises, promising crystal clear audio delivered to your ears without putting them in harm’s way, no matter how loud the world around you becomes.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Refurb Apple Watch Sale, With Prices From $85, Is Today Only at Woot

Apple products, even older models, tend to hold their prices over the years, so it can be hard to find a discount on the device you want. For that reason, going for a refurbished model is often the way to go if you want to save some cash. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor scuffs, scrapes and dings, you can find Apple devices at impressive bargains. Today only, Woot has several generations of refurbished Apple Watches on sale, so you can save hundreds compared to buying one new.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Gainbang K37 smartwatch arrives with built-in GPS and 40-day battery life

The Gainbang K37 smartwatch is available worldwide via AliExpress. The company bills the wearable as an outdoors sports watch, with built-in GPS navigation and over 20 sports modes available. The device looks similar to the Amazfit T-Rex 2, though the K37 is likely to under-perform in comparison. The company suggests...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Upgrade Your Room With These Deals on Factory-Reconditioned Samsung TVs

If you're in the market for a new smart TV, consider investing in a factory-reconditioned TV from Samsung. You can stream all of your favorite shows and movies on Samsung TVs. They come packed with features and are available at a great price. With sizes ranging from 49 to 85 inches, you can get whatever size screen you need for an immersive theatrical experience right at home.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people

Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Galaxy Buds2 Pro foreshadows Hi-Fi quality coming to AirPods Pro 2

Samsung just announced during its Unpacked event the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro. While you could think it’s just another wireless earbuds with long battery life and ANC, these earbuds bring, in fact, the next generation of audio quality, which will likely be available with AirPods Pro 2. Samsung says...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save $1,000 on this beautiful Samsung 65-inch QLED TV

If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there are a lot of great QLED TV deals to choose from. But if you’re looking to go big with your selection, one of the best 65-inch TV deals is on the Samsung QN90A QLED TV. Currently it’s seeing a discount of $1,000 at Samsung, which drops its price from $2,600 all the way down to just $1,600. Samsung even offers a couple of installment options if the one-time payment price is still too hefty at checkout. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim this price on the Samsung 65-inch QN90A QLED TV.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

The Independent

786K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy