Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos

Olivia Newton-John , who died today at her ranch in California, had a long and varied career.
While her screen appearances were relatively few — most notably Grease and Xanadu — her impact was broad and deep, with her music providing the soundtrack for generations of TV series and movies, most recently Stranger Things , Despicable Me 3 , Pretty Little Liars and Ru Paul’s Drag Race .
The multi-hyphenate also appeared on a number of big reality competitions, often as a guest host, including American Idol , Eurovision and Dancing With the Stars .
John Travolta And Olivia Newton John – “You’re The One That I Want”
“Xanadu” (Live 1982)
“Physical”
“Hopelessly Devoted To You”
On ‘Murphy Brown’
