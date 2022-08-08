Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos

Click here to read the full article.

Olivia Newton-John , who died today at her ranch in California, had a long and varied career.

While her screen appearances were relatively few — most notably Grease and Xanadu — her impact was broad and deep, with her music providing the soundtrack for generations of TV series and movies, most recently Stranger Things , Despicable Me 3 , Pretty Little Liars and Ru Paul’s Drag Race .

The multi-hyphenate also appeared on a number of big reality competitions, often as a guest host, including American Idol , Eurovision and Dancing With the Stars .

a selection of photos and videos from her life and work

John Travolta And Olivia Newton John – “You’re The One That I Want”

“Xanadu” (Live 1982)

“Physical”

“Hopelessly Devoted To You”

On ‘Murphy Brown’

John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”