ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos

By Denise Petski and Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MxJlB_0h9bn4ld00

Click here to read the full article.

Olivia Newton-John , who died today at her ranch in California, had a long and varied career.

While her screen appearances were relatively few — most notably Grease and Xanadu — her impact was broad and deep, with her music providing the soundtrack for generations of TV series and movies, most recently Stranger Things , Despicable Me 3 , Pretty Little Liars and Ru Paul’s Drag Race .

The multi-hyphenate also appeared on a number of big reality competitions, often as a guest host, including American Idol , Eurovision and Dancing With the Stars .

Scroll down for a selection of photos and videos from her life and work and click here for a roundup of reactions to her passing.

John Travolta And Olivia Newton John – “You’re The One That I Want”

“Xanadu” (Live 1982)

“Physical”

“Hopelessly Devoted To You”

On ‘Murphy Brown’

John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ivana Trump Cause Of Death Determined By New York Medical Examiner

Click here to read the full article. The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined a cause of death in socialite Ivana Trump’s sudden death on Thursday. Trump’s death was an accident, the examiner said, coming as a result of suffering blunt impact injuries to her torso from falling down a staircase in her home. The ruling comes a day after Trump, age 73, was found dead in her Manhattan home by a maintenance worker. Her body was allegedly found next to a spilled cup of coffee, according to authorities. The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, she was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
In Touch Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Kids: Get to Know the ‘Grease’ Star’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John leaves behind one child following her death on Monday, August 8, at the age of 73. The legendary singer “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” a statement posted to her Facebook read. The Grease star had a daughter Chloe Lattanzi. Keep reading to get to know more about Olivia’s beloved only child.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Secret Olivia Took To Her Grave: Newton-John Hired PI Who Told Her Ex-Lover Faked His Death, But ‘Grease’ Star Stopped Searching For Him Because She ‘Knew That Is What He Wanted’

Olivia Newton-John will go to her grave knowing the truth about her ex-boyfriend: he faked his disappearance—and she knew it all along.While many believe Patrick McDermott accidentally drowned while on a boating trip, Radar can reveal the Grease actress' main squeeze didn't go missing-in-action nearly two decades ago.Olivia was said to have been left distraught, but in truth she knew he was "found" years later — after she was already married to John Easterling."Olivia hired private investigators and became super close with Patrick's ex-wife," a source said. "She came to learn Patrick staged his disappearance. But she never went looking...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Travolta
Us Weekly

Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
CANCER
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#American Idol#Stranger Things
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Ashton Kutcher says ‘nobody wanted to hang out’ with him when he was on ‘Punk’d’

It looks like we won’t be seeing Ashton Kutcher resuming hosting duties on “Punk’d” anytime soon. Kutcher co-created and hosted the hit MTV prank show from 2003 to 2012, which often saw the biggest celebs like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé, get pranked by Kutcher and his co-hosts. Speaking about his stint on the show, Kutcher told former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay, who was reporting for ExtraTV at the “Vengeance” premiere on Monday, that he would never return to the show because it was far too lonely for him. “For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John shared touching Instagram post with her husband before her death

Olivia Newton-John shared a touching photograph of herself and her husband John Easterling just days before she died.The 73-year-old Grease star died on Monday (8 August) following a lengthy battle with breast cancer.Easterling announced her death on her Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”Over the weekend, Newton-John shared a photo of herself along with her husband where she can be seen smiling and cuddling up to him.Newton-John was wearing a...
CANCER
TVLine

Roseanna Christiansen, Who Portrayed Dallas Maid Teresa, Dead at 71

Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, the portrayer of the Ewing family’s maid Teresa on the original Dallas series, has died. She was 71. The actress died July 14 in Lancaster, Calif., according to her husband Steven Rizzo who confirmed the news to our sister site The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death has been given. Christiansen (left in the photo above) joined Dallas in 1982 during the show’s sixth season. She recurred as Teresa in 112 episodes through its final season, Season 14, which ended in 1991. Teresa often appeared alongside Tony Garcia’s Raoul the butler, another character...
TheDailyBeast

Olivia Newton-John ‘Struggled’ With Pain in Final Days, Niece Says

Olivia Newton-John’s death on Monday was “not a shock” to her family, the actress’ niece told an Australian outlet, as her condition deteriorated in her final days. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith said in an appearance on A Current Affair. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith, 59, said that her aunt had “struggled with a lot of pain,” and that the cannabinoids that had “really helped her” in the past weren’t working anymore. Recalling one of her final visits with Newton-John, Goldsmith said she’d asked the performer, who looked visibly unwell, if she was afraid of dying. “She said, ‘Plonker’—which was my nickname—she said, ‘I’m not. I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life than I could have ever imagined,’” Goldsmith explained. “She honestly never imagined her life would be how it was.”Read it at 9Now
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy